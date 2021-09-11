Hill scores four times as Vashon smothers Soldan

One of the more surprising parts of Vashon’s afternoon was it kicked an extra point. The Wolverines converted their first two-point attempts, but came up empty on the next two tries. After Taylor scored, Franklin sent out junior lineman Danico Clouson who booted through the PAT.

“I don’t know the last time Vashon kicked a field goal,” Franklin said.

Even when things didn’t go the way they were supposed to Vashon made it work. Clouson came out to try a second PAT on the last touchdown of the game, but holder Zach Smith Jr. pulled the ball and rolled out. In the chaos, he hit senior running back Niko Blount for the two-point score.

“This week we really focused on special teams,” Franklin said.

After finding ways to rally the first two weeks, Soldan was unable to get its mojo going against Vashon. The Tigers have made a habit of overcoming adversity and coach Ramon Edwards believes Saturday’s game will be a good learning experience for his team.