Hill scores four times as Vashon smothers Soldan

Dierre Hill Jr. turned the corner and high stepped into the end zone for his fourth touchdown Saturday afternoon.
A freshman running back for the Vashon High football team, Hill was absolutely spectacular in his third varsity football game as he propelled the Wolverines to a 35-6 win over Public High League rival Soldan at Gateway STEM.
“It’s amazing,” Vashon junior quarterback Malious Cain III said. “I didn’t expect him to be this good as a freshman. He doesn’t even look like a freshman.”
Hill looked more like a shark on the hunt. On Vashon’s first offensive play of the game, he went 25 yards for his first touchdown. He would punch in two more rushing touchdowns as he carried the ball 17 times for 141 yards. Only once did Soldan manage to knock Hill down for negative yards, otherwise he carved up would-be defenders all afternoon.
Hill’s most impressive play was a 60-yard punt return for a touchdown. He caught the ball and immediately ducked out of the way of one defender, slipped out of reach of three more, then let his blockers clear him a path down the left sideline.
“He’s just a special talent. It’s a bright future ahead for him,” Vashon coach Will Franklin said. “You have to make sure you get your guys their touches to do what they’re good at.”
Vashon (3-0 overall, 1-0 league) leaned on Hill to provide some offensive punch. The Wolverines defense made sure it stood up.
Soldan (2-1, 0-1) scored 42 points against both Vianney and McCluer. The Tigers did some of their best work in the fourth quarter of both of those games. They were never able to get much going against Vashon.
Soldan quarterback Lavonta Clerk completed 14-of-20 passes for 94 yards and was intercepted once. He was sacked three times and slipped after getting chased out of the pocket for a seven-yard loss, too. Senior running back Ronald Holmes rushed six times for 2 yards. He did score a 1-yard touchdown to make the score 20-6 with about 28 seconds remaining in the second quarter.
Vashon’s defense had Clerk on the run and when he was able to connect with receivers down field the Wolverines’ secondary didn’t let the Tigers get many yards after the catch. Junior receiver Steven Bonner caught four passes for 44 yards. His longest reception was 16 yards. Through the first two game he had averaged 33 yards per catch.
“Create pressure and be dominant. That was our motto the whole week, be dominant, be physical,” junior defensive end T’Darrian Owens said.
Cain completed 4-of-12 pass attempts for 68 yards and was intercepted once. He found senior receiver Dekorion Taylor across the middle on fourth-and-10 for an 18-yard touchdown with 7 minutes, 21 seconds to play in the third. Taylor caught three passes for 44 yards.
One of the more surprising parts of Vashon’s afternoon was it kicked an extra point. The Wolverines converted their first two-point attempts, but came up empty on the next two tries. After Taylor scored, Franklin sent out junior lineman Danico Clouson who booted through the PAT.
“I don’t know the last time Vashon kicked a field goal,” Franklin said.
Even when things didn’t go the way they were supposed to Vashon made it work. Clouson came out to try a second PAT on the last touchdown of the game, but holder Zach Smith Jr. pulled the ball and rolled out. In the chaos, he hit senior running back Niko Blount for the two-point score.
“This week we really focused on special teams,” Franklin said.
After finding ways to rally the first two weeks, Soldan was unable to get its mojo going against Vashon. The Tigers have made a habit of overcoming adversity and coach Ramon Edwards believes Saturday’s game will be a good learning experience for his team.
“It’s about effort and if men are out of place and giving a half effort then you’re going to have six points, you’re going to give up first downs constantly,” Edwards said. “Vashon, hats off to them. They came and they did their job, but if we’re firing on all cylinders you have a different score and a different outcome. We just did not do that today. We took some things for granted. It was just a poor performance on our part.”
Vashon had a lot to do with that performance. The Wolverines are still riding the wave of momentum they generated during the spring season when they won the only three games they played. They have now matched that total and are anything but satisfied.
“Keep the streak alive. We were 3-0 in the spring, we lost to COVID and now we’re 6-0,” Owens said. “COVID really hurt me, so every chance I get I know I’m playing for today because I don’t have a tomorrow.”