Hill's four rushing touchdowns power Vashon past Union for district championship

In a game of momentum shifts, the Vashon Eagles came up big Friday.
Dynamic freshman running back Dierre Hill Jr. scored four touchdowns to power the Wolverines to a 28-22 victory over Union in a Class 4 District 2 final at Gateway STEM High School.
Hill, who already has received a scholarship offer from the University of Arkansas, scored on touchdown runs of 73, 4, 52 and 81 yards as Vashon improved to 9-1. The Wolverines will play North County (11-1) in the state quarterfinals Nov. 20.
"This was a great opportunity," said Hill, who rushed 22 times for 310 yards. "I think I was born to do this. It's in my heart."
The game wasn't sealed until the last play, when Union junior quarterback Liam Hughes' fourth-and-10 pass to senior Ryan Ewald was incomplete inside Vashon's 5-yard line with 12.2 seconds left.
All that remained was for Wolverines junior quarterback Malious Cain to take a knee and run out the clock.
Vashon coach Will Franklin fought tears as he celebrated with his players near midfield.
"This year, we learned how to win," said Franklin, whose team led 14-0 in the first quarter, then trailed 15-14 at halftime before taking the lead for good at 22-15 on Hill's 52-yard score in the third quarter. "This is one of those games, to take the next step and go where you're trying to go, you've got to win against good teams.
"We knew we had a dogfight on our hands coming into this game. Our guys just made a couple more plays."
Franklin continues to marvel at Hill's poise and performance at such a tender age.
"He's a talented young man," Frankling said. "We've got something special with him. It's our goal to push him to his limits so he can get everything that he can accomplish in high school. It will open the door to his future with a scholarship."
It was the first meeting between the teams since Sept. 2, 2011, and the third overall. The Wildcats won the first two matchups.
Union, which finished 10-1, was nursing its one-point lead heading into the third quarter. But the Wildcats went three-and-out on their first two possessions to open the door for Vashon.
The Wolverines capitalized, needing just four plays to march 60 yards. Hill culminated the drive with his 52-yard run on which he hit the hole, then cut left to scoot into the end zone. Senior De'Marea Ball-Brown's two-point conversion made it 22-14 with 3:58 remaining in the third quarter.
Union advanced to Vashon's 7-yard line on its next possession, but the drive stalled on a fourth-and-goal play that resulted in an incomplete pass.
Vashon took over at its 7, and after Hill rushed for 10 yards, he got the ball again and cut for the right sidelines, breaking two tackles en route to his 81-yard score that made it 28-15 with 11:10 to play.
"The one where I broke it and kept going," Hill said of his favorite touchdown run of the evening, the 81-yard burst. "I didn't think I was going to stay inbounds. I just kept my feet moving and it ended in a touchdown. Union is an outstanding team. They're very disciplined and didn't give up until that last buzzer."
The Wildcats consoled one another on the field as their fans applauded them in the minutes after the game.
"Tonight's about our seniors who will graduate," Union coach Justin Grahl said. "We'll roll with them tonight and look to pick up the pieces tomorrow and what we'll have next year."
Grahl was blown away by Hill's electric performance.
"No. 10 is a special player," he said. "In a couple of years, he's going to be the best player in the state, I would say. They're an extremely well-coached team. Hats off to them. They earned it tonight.
"We want kids who are going to fight tooth and nail to the last minute, and that's what they did tonight. They should be extremely proud of themselves and our community should be proud of them."
Vashon took the opening kickoff and scored on the first play from scrimmage when Hill broke free from 73 yards away. Ball-Brown's two-point conversion made it 8-0. Hill's 10-yard TD run with 4:49 left in the first quarter made it 14-0.
But Union settled down and got within 14-7 on a 9-yard run by sophomore Wyatt Birke. Hughes' 1-yard touchdown dive and Birke's two-point conversion run gave Union its 15-14 halftime lead.
Vashon wasn't surprised. It knew the mettle possessed by the Wildcats.
"We started off great, but then things got rocky," Cain said. "We had to pick it back up in the second half like we always do. We're always a second-half team. It was our running game. We have a great O-line."
Hill marveled at the holes his linemen created.
"Big. Open," he said. "Our O-line is so great. So great."
Franklin called the district championship, "a dream come true."
"When I took this job three years ago, no one thought we could do this," he said. "Here we are in year three with me and we've just won our first district championship. It's special. Very special."