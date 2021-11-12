Hill's four rushing touchdowns power Vashon past Union for district championship

"The one where I broke it and kept going," Hill said of his favorite touchdown run of the evening, the 81-yard burst. "I didn't think I was going to stay inbounds. I just kept my feet moving and it ended in a touchdown. Union is an outstanding team. They're very disciplined and didn't give up until that last buzzer."

The Wildcats consoled one another on the field as their fans applauded them in the minutes after the game.

"Tonight's about our seniors who will graduate," Union coach Justin Grahl said. "We'll roll with them tonight and look to pick up the pieces tomorrow and what we'll have next year."

Grahl was blown away by Hill's electric performance.

"No. 10 is a special player," he said. "In a couple of years, he's going to be the best player in the state, I would say. They're an extremely well-coached team. Hats off to them. They earned it tonight.

"We want kids who are going to fight tooth and nail to the last minute, and that's what they did tonight. They should be extremely proud of themselves and our community should be proud of them."