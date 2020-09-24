Hillsboro Hawks at Festus Tigers

When: 7 p.m. Friday.
Records: Hillsboro 2-2 overall, 1-0 Mississippi Area Red; Festus 4-0, 2-0.
Last week: Hillsboro 36, North County 14; Festus 36, De Soto 13.
On Hillsboro: Won seven in a row and nine of last 11 against rival Festus. ... Bounced back from an 0-2 start this season to post successive home wins against Cape Central and North County. … Sophomore quarterback Griffin Ray has completed 14 of 26 passes for 233 yards, three touchdowns and been intercepted four times. Sophomore running back Austin Romaine has rushed for 348 yards and four touchdowns the last two weeks. On the season he’s racked up 477 yards rushing and five scores. Sophomore running back Jaxin Patterson has rushed for 501 yards and five touchdowns. In the Hawks last two games he’s rushed for 346 yards and four touchdowns. Junior running back Tyler Watson has rushed for touchdowns each of the last two weeks and leads the team with five receptions for 88 yards and two scores. … At linebacker Romaine has made 37 tackles, five tackles for loss and three sacks. Senior Zach McNees has made 16 tackles, six tackles for loss and five sacks.
On Festus: Lost its last seven to Hillsboro. Last win came in 2014. Has not won consecutive games against the Hawks since it had its seven-game win streak snapped in 2012. … Junior quarterback Cole Rickerman has completed 28 of 47 passes for 570 yards, 11 touchdowns and been intercepted twice. Senior running back Austin Anderson has rushed for 619 yards and six touchdowns. Anderson has caught four passes for 98 yards and three scores. Junior running back Dalten Yates has rushed for three touchdowns. Senior receiver Daylen Wagoner has caught three passes for 42 yards and three touchdowns. Senior receiver Collin Doyel has caught eight passes for 188 yards and two touchdowns. Junior running back Kaian Roberts-Day has caught five passes for 147 yards and two touchdowns. … Freshman linebacker Eli Ortmann has made 24 tackles and five tackles for loss. Senior defensive tackle Desmond Davis has made 16 tackles and six tackles for loss. Senior Luke Shaver has made 21 tackles, three tackles for loss and one interception. The defense hasn’t allowed any opponent to score more than 13 points this season.
