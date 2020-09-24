Hillsboro Hawks at Festus Tigers

On Hillsboro: Won seven in a row and nine of last 11 against rival Festus. ... Bounced back from an 0-2 start this season to post successive home wins against Cape Central and North County. … Sophomore quarterback Griffin Ray has completed 14 of 26 passes for 233 yards, three touchdowns and been intercepted four times. Sophomore running back Austin Romaine has rushed for 348 yards and four touchdowns the last two weeks. On the season he’s racked up 477 yards rushing and five scores. Sophomore running back Jaxin Patterson has rushed for 501 yards and five touchdowns. In the Hawks last two games he’s rushed for 346 yards and four touchdowns. Junior running back Tyler Watson has rushed for touchdowns each of the last two weeks and leads the team with five receptions for 88 yards and two scores. … At linebacker Romaine has made 37 tackles, five tackles for loss and three sacks. Senior Zach McNees has made 16 tackles, six tackles for loss and five sacks.