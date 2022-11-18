Hillsboro Hawks at St. Mary’s Dragons

On St. Mary’s: Won third district championship in the past four seasons. ... Reigning Class 3 champion was moved into Class 4 this season due to the Missouri State High School Activities Association's “championship factor” multiplier for private and charter schools. …Has not lost to an in-state opponent since 2020. … Has victories against three teams that won district titles last week in Duchesne, St. Dominic and De Smet. … Outscored first two postseason opponents Gateway STEM and Summit a combined 117-9. … Senior running back and Missouri recruit Jamal Roberts has rushed for 1,452 yards and scored 23 total touchdowns. Junior quarterback David Leonard has passed for 1,264 yards, 13 touchdowns and been intercepted once. Senior receiver Chase Hendricks has caught 31 passes for 731 yards and eight touchdowns. Senior running back John Roberts Jr. has rushed for 832 yards and 11 touchdowns. … Junior defensive end Zamier Collins has made 31 tackles, 13 tackles for loss and three sacks. Senior safety Kaliel Boyd has made 35 tackles and three interceptions.

On Hillsboro: Won first district championship since 2012 when it played St. Mary’s in a Class 4 quarterfinal. It’s the only previous meeting between these two with the Dragons taking a 37-14 victory. … Won three in a row after Week 8 loss to Cardinal Ritter. Has outscored its last three opponents 160-20. … Allowed two opponents to score 20 or more points and neither scored more than 26. … Senior running back and Kansas State recruit Austin Romaine has rushed for 1,078 yards and 19 touchdowns. Senior running back Jaxon Patterson has rushed for 992 yards and 14 touchdowns. Senior receiver Blake Larson has caught eight passes for 153 yards and four touchdowns. Sophomore quarterback Preston Brown has passed for 759 yards, 11 touchdowns and been intercepted once. He’s rushed for 706 yards and eight touchdowns. Junior running back Payton Brown has rushed for 838 yards and 13 touchdowns. … At linebacker Romaine has made 107 tackles, 21 tackles for loss, seven sacks and recovered two fumbles. Senior Alex Medina has made 65 tackles, 23 tackles for loss and eight sacks. Senior Canyon Stout has made 38 tackles and four interceptions.