Hillsboro scores on first five possessions on way to rivalry win against Festus

HILLSBORO, Mo. — When Hillsboro High senior defensive lineman Alex Medina slammed into the ball carrier from Festus, he saw the ball twirl out of his peripheral vision.

It would have broken Medina's heart if he got robbed of a safety.

But as the players tumbled to the ground, Medina saw the signal and started screaming with euphoria.

Safety logged.

"That safety was pretty sweet," Hillsboro senior Austin Romaine said.

That play was just one of many highlights Friday for the Hawks as they beat rival Festus 58-21 in a Mississippi Area Football Conference Red Division contest at Hillsboro High.

"This means everything, from bragging rights to sending a message," said Medina, whose safety quelled momentum Festus had built early in the second half after pulling within 21 points.

Hillsboro (5-0 overall, 2-0 league), the No. 7 small school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings, has won four of the last five meetings against its county rival.

The 58 points were the most scored by either team in the series since Hillsboro dropped 50 points on Festus in a 50-36 victory on Sept. 27, 2013. The 37-point margin of victory was the most in the series since Festus defeated Hillsboro 48-0 in 2007.

"It's always good to beat Festus," Hillsboro coach Bill Sucharski said. "It's good for our program. It's a great rivalry between two great communities who have talented kids. Just proud of our kids' effort."

The Hawks are 5-0 for the first time since 2016, when they started 7-0.

Hillsboro's offense rolled up 519 yards of offense, led by a punishing ground attack that rushed for 481 yards on 51 carries.

"We're very physical up front," Medina said.

Leading the charge was sophomore quarterback Preston Brown, who scored three times and totaled 165 yards on the ground on 11 carries.

Senior running back and Kansas State commit Austin Romaine was just off that pace, running for 161 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries.

"Preston is a great athlete and a great football player," Romaine said. "We can spread it around anywhere with all of our guys."

Senior Jaxin Patterson chipped in 72 yards and scored twice.

Brown also completed 1-of-3 passes, including a 38-yard bomb to Chase Sucharski in the first half.

"Those guys played really well up front and we have a lot of guys in the backfield who can carry the rock," Bill Sucharski said. "Preston ran the option well and did a great job."

Hillsboro scored touchdowns on its first five offensive possessions.

Festus (2-3, 2-1 MAC) struggled to find offensive rhythm early in the game against a punishing Hillsboro defense.

The Tigers broke up the shutout with a picture-perfect pass from sophomore quarterback Essien Smith to senior Arhmad Branch in the back of the end zone at the end of the first half.

Branch found the end zone early in the third quarter to cut the deficit to 35-14. Branch finished with 11 receptions for 109 yards.