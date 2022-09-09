Hnilo scores three times as Lindbergh opens up playbook to beat Fox

SAPPINGTON — Cooper Saulka was thankful Friday night.

He didn’t have to chase after Jake Hnilo so much this week.

A sophomore right tackle for the Lindbergh football team, Saulka and his fellow offensive linemen got to do something they haven’t done a lot of this season.

Pass block.

Week 3 high school football box scores Check out all the scoring plays from Week 3 high school football games, as reported to STLhighschoolsports.com.

“It’s pretty different, but it’s nice,” the 6-foot-2 and 245-pound Saulka said with a smile. “It gives us a break and kind of a breather from running down the field.”

Through the first two games Flyers junior quarterback Nathan Norman had attempted 13 passes. On Friday night he fired six passes as Lindbergh opened the playbook and beat rival Fox 35-14 at home in a Suburban Conference Red Pool game.

“The first two weeks we didn’t feel like we needed it. To win those games we felt like we needed to be physical and run the ball,” Lindbergh coach Nathan Norman said. “This week we felt it would benefit us to spread things out and that’s what we did.”

Lindbergh (3-0 overall, 1-0 league) has won back-to-back games over Fox. Last season the Flyers snapped a five-game losing streak to the Warriors with a thrilling 21-20 win as Hnilo scored the go-ahead touchdown late in the fourth quarter.

This year there was no drama, but there was plenty of Hnilo. The standout senior running back carried the ball 24 times for 138 yards and scored three touchdowns.

“I feel like we moved the ball pretty well,” Hnilo said. “We tried a lot of new things this week and it worked out. It was a good team win.”

Fox (1-2, 0-1) has a relatively new group of varsity players who are still learning the ropes. The Warriors looked good in spurts. After Hnilo gave the Flyers a 7-0 lead with 6 minutes and 36 seconds to play in the first quarter, Fox answered right back.

Senior quarterback Dylan Stevens directed the Warriors option offense down the field as junior running back Ayden Smith, senior running back Dominik Murray and junior running back Kevin Nguyen all had carries.

Stevens punched in a 2-yard touchdown run on the first play of the second quarter to cap an 80-yard drive and tie the game at 7.

On the ensuing kickoff Lindbergh junior Zach Early rolled 58 yards to set up the Flyers at the Fox 12-yard line. Four plays later Victor Wheaton scored a 1-yard touchdown to put Lindbergh back ahead 14-7.

Lindbergh’s defense then forced a three-and-out as Fox punted. The first play of the next drive, the Flyers got a 39-yard pickup when Norman found senior receiver Caleb Mueller. Hnilo scored for the second time when he went over the right side of the offensive line, into space and dove into the end zone for a 21-7 lead with 5:02 to play in the second quarter.

On the night Owen Norman completed 5 of 6 passes for 89 yards.

Lindbergh led 21-7 at halftime.

Hnilo made it 28-7 when he raced in from 28 yards with 1:27 to go in the third.

“Jake is a great young man,” Nathan Norman said. “He’s a better kid than he is a football player, and that says a lot because he’s an outstanding football player.”

Fox got back in the game when Stevens broke off an 83-yard touchdown run to make it 28-14 with 26 seconds to play in the third. Stevens rushed for 135 yards and scored twice. He also completed 5 of 10 passes for 43 yards.

The Warriors defense forced a three-and-out on the Flyers’ next possession and the offense started to put a nice drive together. Fox pushed to Lindbergh’s 25, but a slew of holding penalties pushed them back across midfield.

Owen Norman punched in a 2-yard touchdown to cap Lindbergh’s ensuing drive and put the game out of reach with 1:49 to go.

Fox was tagged with two unsportsmanlike conduct penalties on Lindbergh’s last drive. Fox coach Brent Tinker said that’s something the Warriors are going to have to get better at going forward.

“This is a young team and an inexperienced team. I like the boys. They have to learn how to control themselves out there,” Tinker said. “They have to learn how to handle those emotions in a big game. Everyone is willing so far to respond to some discipline.”

Fox prides itself on being rough and tough in the trenches. Lindbergh is trotting out an offensive line that’s full of promise but is very inexperienced with little to no varsity snaps on its resume entering this season.

“I’m proud of the O-line. I can’t say enough about how they’ve developed. They’ve done a nice job coming together as a unit,” Nathan Norman said. “None of them played any varsity snaps last year or if any very few. They’re all rookies.”

Rookies who battled a rock-solid opponent and won the night. It’s a good sign as the Flyers grind through the fall.