Hollis shines in debut as Lutheran North rolls past Hazelwood Central

JENNINGS — Lutheran North sophomore quarterback Dakarri Hollis will long remember his high school debut.

Hollis rushed for two scores and threw for another to lead the Crusaders to a 27-6 victory over Hazelwood Central on Friday at North.

"I was a little nervous at the beginning of the game for my first start," Hollis said. "But as the game went on, it got better and better. I just had to keep going. I wanted to help my team win and do whatever I could to make that happen. I wanted to rock."

Crusaders coach Kyle Stewart liked what he saw from Hollis in his first start. He saw poise and leadership capabilities besides athletic skills.

"He did well," Stewart said. "We've got to correct the turnovers. He ran the ball well when it was his time to run it. He can throw with the best of them in the state. He's got a great, great arm. I think he's going to come back next week and do even more. He wants to improve and I expect him to."

Lutheran North is the No. 6 small school in the STLhighschoolsports.com preseason rankings. The Crusaders claimed their first win over a Class 6 school in program history, according to Stewart.

"This win was huge," Stewart said. "I'm glad we made history tonight. But we could have played better. I know it's the first game and all but we've got work to do."

The 6-foot-1, 170-pound Hollis threw for 132 yards on 9 of 17 passing. He also ran for 91 yards on nine carries.

The only blemish in the game for Hollis was his three interceptions.

As a team, Lutheran North rushed for 230 yards. Senior Ricky Dixon, a 5-9, 180-pound running back gained 129 yards on 19 carries with one touchdown.

On a somber note, Dixon sustained what appeared to be a serious injury late in the game. Am ambulance came and took him to a hospital after the game as he lay prone on the field.

"It sounds like it's pretty bad," Stewart said. "I guess on his last couple of runs, he got speared on the ground and that's what did it. Ricky Dixon is a leader on our team. He's a captain. He's our go-to guy on offense. He's a big part of our defense as well. Him getting hurt is a big thing for us."

The Lutheran North defense showed its tenacity. The Hawks gained just 29 yards rushing and 116 yards passing.

Penalties plagued Hazelwood Central continually in the game. A lack of execution on offense stymied any chance of making first downs and creating some momentum.

"Hey, we got beat," Hawks coach Carey Davis said. "I thought it would be a competitive game. We didn't come out and take care of business early on. They made some big plays and we didn't. They capitalized on things and we didn't. That's part of the game. Give them credit. They did a good job stuffing the run and not letting us get anything going."

The Crusaders struck first on the opening drive of the season and used big plays to go 77 yards in seven plays. A 20-yard run by Dixon and a personal foul penalty put Lutheran North at the Hawks' 43-yard line. Senior Vance Gross made two nifty moves on an 18-yard reception to put the ball at the 16. Sophomore Trey Bass caught a 15-yard pass.

Hollis then bulled in for the final yard and the touchdown. Senior Caleb Fuller kicked the first of three extra points.

"You've got to fight for that yard," Hollis said. "We needed to score there."

A jaw dropping play paved the way for the second score. Senior Jord Van Hook outjumped two defenders for a 48-yard catch to move the ball to the Hazelwood Central 5. No one knew who came up with the ball until the officials untangled the three athletes.

Two plays later, Dixon ran in from the 5 for the touchdown.

"I had to make a big play there," Van Hook said. "We were in a predicament there on third and long. It was what it was. My quarterback put it up there and I had to go and get it. I just wanted it more than those two guys did. We needed it. I'm a captain and I do what I need to do. Our young quarterback did a great job for us."

The Hawks failed on two fourth-down plays in the second period. A turnover gave them a chance.

An ill-advised pass by Hollis near halftime was picked off. That gave the Hawks the ball at the Crusaders' 28 with 43 seconds left in the half. Junior quarterback Jackson Sommerville scrambled and weaved his way through the Lutheran North defense for a 28-yard touchdown run with 32 seconds showing. Sommerville's extra point attempt was wide right.

"He's going to be a spectacular player," Davis said about Sommerville. "He's a heck of a player."

The Crusaders closed out the scoring when Hollis displayed his athletic ability and speed. He made a move to get free and then followed his blocks and went right, racing down the sideline in the end zone with 3:30 left in the third quarter.

"He always wants to throw first but when he gets the opportunity to run, he can," Stewart said.

Hollis is not opposed to running. When it's there, he will tuck it and go.

"When I made a spin move, I knew I had to run," Hollis said. "I had to go there. I could see it. I wanted to go score."

It's back to the drawing board for the Hawks, Davis said.

"It's a different team this year, but we don't use that as an excuse," Davis said. "We've got to line up and play hard. We've got to line up and play and work hard and block the man in front us, catch the football and tackle. We didn't do enough of those things tonight. That leads you to lose games when you don't do those things and we lost.