Holt holds off rival Timberland in slugfest to secure top seed in district

WENTZVILLE — Owen Merrell and his Holt football teammates knew what was at stake.

Win Friday night at crosstown rival Timberland and the Indians would claim the No. 1 seed in the seven-team Class 5 District 4 tournament and earn a first-round bye next week.

It wasn't easy, but Holt survived an offensive slugfest against the Wolves with a 42-35 win before a packed house at Timberland's Scott Swofford Stadium.

“We wanted it really bad,” said Merrell, who ran for three touchdowns and threw for two more scores. “This is obviously a big rivalry game, but our biggest focus was on keeping our goals in check and getting that bye week going into the playoffs.”

Defending Class 5 runner-up Holt (8-1) is the No. 7 team in the STLhighschoolsports.com large-school rankings and the No. 4 team in the Missouri Media Class 5 rankings. After an opening-night setback to Troy at home, the Indians have won eight straight games.

“Our No. 1 goal was to win out and get that bye and be able to rest our guys a little bit and recharge,” Holt coach Ethan Place said. “We had a rough Week 1, but we bounced back and ran the table the rest of the year. I'm really proud of our guys getting better and just focusing on the details every day and not looking too far down the line.”

Timberland (6-3) fell for the third time in four games since a 5-0 start and has dropped four straight against Holt dating back to 2018. The Wolves will most likely be the No. 4 seed in Class 5, District 4, which could mean a quick rematch with the Indians in two weeks if they can win next week.

“We knew it was going be a battle, but we just shot ourselves in the foot too many times tonight,” Timberland coach Ed Gilreath said. “So, we'll just have to get back to work and try to make a playoff run. Our goal is to see these guys again.”

The first half was a highly-entertaining one, especially for fans of offense.

After a three-and-out by the Holt defense, Merrell faked a handoff to running back Mason Burke and raced 72 yards for a score and a 7-0 lead just 2 minutes, 20 seconds into the game.

“That felt pretty good,” Merrell said. “We really wanted to get a couple long, one-play touchdowns to give our guys a blow.”

Timberland responded with a 10-play, 70-yard drive that was capped by a 31-yard TD pass from AJ Raines to Zay Hamilton.

After Holt's Ty Williams had a TD catch called back by offsetting penalties, he hauled in another one two plays later, this one from 29 yards out as the Indians regained the lead at 14-7 just 43 seconds into the second quarter.

The Wolves had another answer as Raines ran one in from 17 yards out to tie things again with 7:38 left in the second quarter.

The teams would then combine for three TDs in the final three minutes of the first half as Holt took a 28-21 lead into the halftime locker room.

Merrell and Williams hooked up again, this time for an 18-yard score, to give Holt the lead back and the Indians were the first team to go up by two scores after a fourth-down defensive stop immediately led to a Richard Meyer 77-yard scoring burst through a hole in the line to make it 28-14 with 1:58 left in the first half,

Raines got Timberland closer with a weaving, 28-yard TD run with 58.5 seconds remaining before halftime to cut the deficit to 28-21.

“We gave up too many big plays to them in the first half, so we just wanted to clean some things up defensively,” Gilreath said. “Offensively, we just tried to eliminate our own mistakes, the dropped balls and the penalties.”

The third quarter was tame in comparison with just one score coming on a 5-yard pass from Raines to Travis Reeves to tie the game 28-28.

Merrell had a 55-yard TD run nullified by a holding penalty early in the fourth quarter, but like Williams in the second, he still eventually ended up with a score on a 3-yard run to give the Indians the lead back at 35-28 with 8:33 left.

“It felt good because I knew our defense would end up stepping up at the end just like they did, so I just wanted to give them a chance to do what they do best,” Merrell said.

On the ensuing Timberland drive, the Holt defense came up with a big turnover in its own territory and would turn that into points at the other end when Merrell punched another one in from 15 yards out to make it 42-28 with 3:55 left.

Timberland drove down and scored on a Tank Billings 12-yard catch with 49.3 seconds left. The Wolves defense got three quick stops and used all three of its time outs to get the ball back with 24.1 seconds to go, but the Indians defense got the stop it needed when Burke sacked Raines on the final play of the game.