Holt holds off Timberland in battle of unbeatens

“Our guys gave a good fight and we're proud of that,” Wolves coach Ed Gilreath said. “They're a tough football team and we were ready to come in and give it all we had. We've got a couple things we need to improve on, but we're ready to turn the page and move on to next week.”

After its defense forced a fumble on the Wolves' opening possession, the Indians drove 57 yards in six plays, capped off by Smith's 15-yard TD catch after senior quarterback Cooper Brown scrambled to his left to get off a throw just before he reached the line of scrimmage for a 7-0 lead just under five minutes into the game.

“That's just a scramble drill we work on every day at practice,” Smith said. “It's just our linemen holding the box and Cooper extending the play like he does best.”

Timberland answered on its next possession to tie the game, as Jay Harris ran the ball four times for 42 yards, including the final 31 yards untouched up the middle into the end zone.

“Being able to respond like that and put some points on the board is good,” Gilreath said. “We were able to do that last week as well.”