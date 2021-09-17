Holt holds off Timberland in battle of unbeatens

WENTZVILLE — Jackson Smith knew exactly where he needed to get to on the field.
The speedy Holt senior wide receiver took a handoff on an end-around and scampered 16 yards — diving at the first-down line and keeping himself inbounds to keep the clock running — on a second-and-15 play with 1 minute and 32 seconds left to seal the Indians' 27-20 win over rival Timberland in a GAC South football game Friday night at Holt's Soby Field.
The run put an exclamation mark on a spectacular night for Smith, who caught 11 passes for 109 yards and two touchdowns prior to his game-clinching run.
“I knew that was the one and I was just ecstatic,” Smith said. “It feels great. I'm glad our seniors can all experience it together.”
Holt (4-0 overall, 1-0 league), the No. 5 team in the STLhighschoolsports.com large-schools rankings, has won at least its first four games for the third successive season.
“It was good for our kids because really we haven't had a competitive game yet and this one's always gonna be an emotional game between these two schools,” Holt coach Ethan Place said. “Our defense played phenomenal. On offense, we stopped ourselves a lot. Give credit to their defense, but we've got to be able to execute.”
Timberland (3-1, 0-1) lost to the Indians for a third consecutive time after a six-game winning streak against them and was thwarted in its attempt for its first 4-0 start since 2016.
“Our guys gave a good fight and we're proud of that,” Wolves coach Ed Gilreath said. “They're a tough football team and we were ready to come in and give it all we had. We've got a couple things we need to improve on, but we're ready to turn the page and move on to next week.”
After its defense forced a fumble on the Wolves' opening possession, the Indians drove 57 yards in six plays, capped off by Smith's 15-yard TD catch after senior quarterback Cooper Brown scrambled to his left to get off a throw just before he reached the line of scrimmage for a 7-0 lead just under five minutes into the game.
“That's just a scramble drill we work on every day at practice,” Smith said. “It's just our linemen holding the box and Cooper extending the play like he does best.”
Timberland answered on its next possession to tie the game, as Jay Harris ran the ball four times for 42 yards, including the final 31 yards untouched up the middle into the end zone.
“Being able to respond like that and put some points on the board is good,” Gilreath said. “We were able to do that last week as well.”
Brown and Smith hooked up again in the second quarter with a show of perseverance. Brown tossed a screen pass left to Smith on each of the first two plays of the drive with one going for 5 yards and the other for 7. Two plays later, they tried it again and this time Smith broke free of his tacklers and raced 47 yards for a TD and a 14-7 Holt lead.
“Our coach tells us every day to just be patient,” Smith said. “Coop put the ball in the right spot and I just found an opening and went to it.”
After another stop by its defense, the Indians took over at their own 29 and immediately got a 35-yard catch by Isaiah Slaughter, only to have it called back by a holding penalty. In another show of perseverance, Brown hit Slaughter again down the middle for a 42-yard pass two plays later.
A series of Kyle Wuebbling runs got Holt to the Timberland 2 and Brown rolled to his left again and found Ty Williams open in the back of the end zone for his third TD pass of the first half and a 20-7 halftime lead after a missed point-after attempt.
Brown had a strong first half, completing seven of nine passes for 125 yards and three of his four TD tosses.
“I just come in every game and try to be as confident as I can,” Brown said. “I trust my line because it's the best line I've probably ever had. They make me comfortable.”
The Wolves had the only score of the third quarter on a 24-yard pass from AJ Raines to Creighton Ervin that cut it to 20-13 after the PAT was blocked with 2:36 left in the quarter.
Holt countered that score with one of its own on the ensuing drive, as the Indians went 80 yards in eight plays and went up 27-13 on Colin Bunner's 15-yard diving catch in the end zone 17 seconds into the fourth quarter.
Bunner injured his knee in last season's game against Timberland. The senior receiver did play the rest of the season and also wrestled in the winter for the Indians, but it was then discovered during meniscus surgery that he had actually torn his ACL.
After a grueling rehab process, Bunner wanted nothing more than to make his 2021 return against the Wolves. He did that and then some, catching four passes for 55 yards, including the TD grab that ended up being the game-winning score.
“It feels amazing. I worked really hard throughout the whole offseason,” Bunner said. “I told myself I was gonna come back for Timberland. I'm so glad that I could be able to make that happen.”
Timberland got a 4-yard TD catch by Tank Billings to cut it to 27-20 with 4:10 to play, but Holt never let the Wolves get the ball back and capped the win with Smith's run and the subsequent victory formation.