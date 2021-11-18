Holt Indians at Chaminade Red Devils

When: 7 p.m. Friday.
What: Class 5 quarterfinal.
Records: Holt 11-0; Chaminade 7-5.
Rankings: Holt, No. 4 large school STLhighschoolsports.com, No. 3 Class 5 Missouri Media.
Last week: Holt 34, Helias 6; Chaminade 55, Fort Zumwalt North 20.
Up next: Grain Valley (8-3) or Fort Osage (10-1).
On Holt: Won sixth district championship in school history and first since 2011. ... Made lone state semifinal appearance in 2003, when it was beaten 28-14 by Ladue. Has held its previous four opponents to 12 or fewer points. … Senior quarterback Cooper Brown has passed for 2,668 yards, 37 touchdowns and been intercepted five times. Senior running back Kyle Wuebbeling has rushed for 1,441 yards and scored 18 touchdowns. Senior receiver Jackson Smith has caught 79 passes for 910 yards and 20 total touchdowns. ... Senior linebacker Zakhi Johnson has 106 tackles, six tackles for loss, two sacks and an interception. Junior Kaden Moore has made 86 tackles and seven tackles for loss. Junior defensive back Jack Byrne has made 21 tackles and five interceptions. Senior Isaiah Slaughter and junior Caden Duke have four interceptions each.
On Chaminade: Won third consecutive district championship and 12th in school history. Has not advanced to the semifinals since it was the Class 5 runner-up in 2015. … Faces Holt for the first time in at least two decades. … Won three games in a row for the first time this season. … Of its five losses, three came against district champions (CBC, MICDS, Lutheran St. Charles) and the other two (De Smet and SLUH) were eliminated by CBC. … Senior athlete and Oklahoma State recruit Cam Epps rushed for 375 yards and four touchdowns in the district title game as the offense attempted one pass. For the season Epps has rushed for 1,614 yards and scored 27 touchdowns. He has completed 22 of 57 passes this season for 427 yards, five touchdowns and has been intercepted five times. Junior quarterback Drake Faust has passed for 883 yards, eight touchdowns and been intercepted three times. Senior running back Gary Barbour rushed for 111 yards and three touchdowns last week. For the season he’s rushed for 612 yards and eight touchdowns. Senior receiver Elijah Griffin has 21 receptions for 458 yards and six touchdowns. … Senior defensive back Nick Divis has made 87 tackles, four tackles for loss and four interceptions. Senior defensive end Grant Finley has made 50 tackles, 15 tackles for loss and 10 sacks. As a unit the defense has 12 fumble recoveries and made 15 interceptions.