Holt Indians at Chaminade Red Devils

On Chaminade: Won third consecutive district championship and 12th in school history. Has not advanced to the semifinals since it was the Class 5 runner-up in 2015. … Faces Holt for the first time in at least two decades. … Won three games in a row for the first time this season. … Of its five losses, three came against district champions (CBC, MICDS, Lutheran St. Charles) and the other two (De Smet and SLUH) were eliminated by CBC. … Senior athlete and Oklahoma State recruit Cam Epps rushed for 375 yards and four touchdowns in the district title game as the offense attempted one pass. For the season Epps has rushed for 1,614 yards and scored 27 touchdowns. He has completed 22 of 57 passes this season for 427 yards, five touchdowns and has been intercepted five times. Junior quarterback Drake Faust has passed for 883 yards, eight touchdowns and been intercepted three times. Senior running back Gary Barbour rushed for 111 yards and three touchdowns last week. For the season he’s rushed for 612 yards and eight touchdowns. Senior receiver Elijah Griffin has 21 receptions for 458 yards and six touchdowns. … Senior defensive back Nick Divis has made 87 tackles, four tackles for loss and four interceptions. Senior defensive end Grant Finley has made 50 tackles, 15 tackles for loss and 10 sacks. As a unit the defense has 12 fumble recoveries and made 15 interceptions.