Holt Indians at Francis Howell Vikings

On Francis Howell: Survived thrilling upset bid by Troy last week by driving 99 yards to score the game-winning touchdown with 14 seconds to play. Has won eight in a row on the field and its last nine with Holt. Since 1999 it leads the series with Holt 13-2. … Senior quarterback Booker Simmons has completed 27-of-54 passes for 503 yards, seven touchdowns and been intercepted twice. Senior quarterback Gabe James has completed 24-of-44 passes for 437 yards, seven touchdowns and has been intercepted once. James has rushed for 263 yards and four touchdowns. Junior running back Brady Hultman has rushed for 278 yards and four touchdowns. Junior running back Jaylen Pearson has rushed for 272 yards and five touchdowns. Sophomore receiver Jude James has caught 13 passes for 276 yards and five touchdowns. Junior tight end Brett Norfleet has caught 13 passes for 198 yards and three touchdowns. Junior receiver Taj Gurley has caught 11 passes for 221 yards and three touchdowns. … Junior linebacker Wyatt Robbins has made 42 tackles, two tackles for loss and one interception. Junior linebacker Evan Piwowarski has made 26 tackles, six tackles for loss and three sacks. Junior defensive back Dashon Hudson has made 13 tackles and made four interceptions.