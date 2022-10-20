Holt Indians at Timberland Wolves

On Holt: Riding a seven-game win streak after losing to Troy 34-20 in Week 1. … Has won three in a row over Timberland including last year’s 27-20 thriller. … Senior quarterback Owen Miller has completed 82 of 119 passes for 919 yards, 14 touchdowns and been intercepted once. He’s rushed for 677 yards and 10 touchdowns. Junior running back Conrad King has rushed for 555 yards and 10 touchdowns. Senior wide receiver Ty Williams has caught 53 passes for 604 yards and nine touchdowns. Sophomore receiver Gabe Cunningham has eight receptions for 98 yards and four touchdowns. … Senior linebacker Mike Burke has made 84 tackles, four tackles for loss and one sack. Senior linebacker Kaden Moore has made 77 tackles, nine tackles for loss and three sacks. Senior linebacker Richard Meyer has made 50 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and two sacks. Senior defensive back Caden Duke has made 44 tackles and four interceptions.

On Timberland: Plays third ranked opponent in four weeks. Lost at home to Troy Buchanan and at Francis Howell before defeating Howell North last week. … Senior quarterback AJ Raines has completed 136 of 194 passes for 1,964 yards, 21 touchdowns and been intercepted four times. He’s rushed for 661 yards and 10 touchdowns. Junior running back Jaden Morrison has rushed for 447 yards and five touchdowns. Senior running back Sam Mortimore has rushed for 282 yards and six touchdowns but hasn’t played Sept. 30 against Troy. Senior athlete August “Tank” Billings has caught 38 passes for 598 yards and seven touchdowns. He’s rushed for 138 yards and three touchdowns. Senior receiver Travis Reeves has 30 receptions for 316 yards and seven touchdowns. Senior Creighton Ervin has caught 35 passes for 645 yards and five touchdowns. … Sophomore Jayden Weinhardt has made 52 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and two sacks. Senior Ethan Wasson has made 50 tackles, seven tackles for loss and two sacks. Reeves has made 14 tackles, six tackles for loss and four sacks.