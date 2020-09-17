Holt Indians at Timberland Wolves

On Holt: Ended a seven-game losing streak to Timberland last season. ... Started 3-0 in successive seasons for the first time since 2003 and 2004. … Junior quarterback Cooper Brown has 33 of his 56 passes for 546 yards, 10 touchdowns and been intercepted three times. Junior running back Zakhi Johnson has rushed for 169 yards and three touchdowns. Junior receiver Jackson Smith has 14 receptions for 188 yards and five touchdowns. He’s also rushed for 130 yards and two touchdowns. Junior receiver Colin Bunner has caught nine passes for 154 yards and two touchdowns. … Freshman linebacker Kaden Moore has 29 tackles, four tackles for loss and a sack. Sophomore running back Richard Meyer had 22 tackles. Four players have one interception. Defense has allowed 41 total points through three games.