Holt Indians vs. Webb City Cardinals

When, where: 7 p.m. Friday, Faurot Field.
What: Class 5 championship.
Records: Holt 13-0; Webb City 10-3.
Rankings: Holt, No. 4 large school STLhighschoolsports.com, No. 3 Class 5 Missouri Media; Webb City, No. 4 Class 5 Missouri Media
Last week: Holt 31, Fort Osage 14; Webb City 35, Jackson 21.
Championship appearances (titles in bold): Holt 1 (2021); Webb City 19 (1989, 1990, 1992, 1993, 1997, 2000, 2001, 2004, 2006, 2008, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2021).
On Holt: Makes state championship game debut after its second semifinal appearance in school history and first since 2003. … Has won back-to-back thrillers after it needed 11 points in the final 98 seconds to escape Chaminade 31-28 in the quarterfinal. Beat Fort Osage after losing starting senior quarterback Cooper Brown after the first quarter. … Defense came up with three turnovers including a punt block in the end zone for a touchdown in the first quarter. … Brown was a four-year varsity player and the most prolific quarterback in school history. He passed for 2,978 yards, 37 touchdowns and was intercepted five times. Rushed for eight touchdowns. Will not play in the state final after fracturing his collar bone. Junior quarterback Owen Merrell passed for 49 yards and rushed for 102 yards against Fort Osage in his first significant action of the season. Senior running back Kyle Wuebbeling has rushed for 1,631 yards and 22 touchdowns. Senior receiver Jackson Smith has 102 receptions for 1,128 yards and scored 20 touchdowns. … Senior linebacker Zakhi Johnson has made 138 tackles, six tackles for loss, two sacks and one interception. Senior linebacker Kaden Moore has made 107 tackles and 10 tackles for loss. Junior defensive back Jack Byrne has made six interceptions. Junior cornerback Caden Duke has made four interceptions.
On Webb City: Makes it 19th state championship game appearance. Has won a state-record 15 state championships. Won its 22nd consecutive district championship when it upset top seed Carthage in the final this season. … Dethroned reigning Class 5 champion Jackson in the semifinal after it jumped out to a 28-6 lead at halftime. … Three losses this season came to Joplin, Nixa and Carthage. …Continues to be successful with its veer option offense. Three players have rushed for 450 or more yards. Senior running back Cade Wilson leads the way with 1,393 yards and 25 touchdowns. Senior running back Dupree Jackson has rushed for 924 yards and 17 touchdowns. Senior quarterback Cole Vaden has rushed for 450 yards and seven touchdowns. He’s passed for 903 yards and nine touchdowns. Against Jackson he completed 6-of-10 passes for 128 yards. …Senior linebacker Cooper Crouch has made 129 tackles. Junior Lucas Ott has made 119 tackles. Junior Kaylor Darnell has made 110 tackles. Defense has eight total sacks and 12 interceptions this season.