Holt Indians vs. Webb City Cardinals

On Holt: Makes state championship game debut after its second semifinal appearance in school history and first since 2003. … Has won back-to-back thrillers after it needed 11 points in the final 98 seconds to escape Chaminade 31-28 in the quarterfinal. Beat Fort Osage after losing starting senior quarterback Cooper Brown after the first quarter. … Defense came up with three turnovers including a punt block in the end zone for a touchdown in the first quarter. … Brown was a four-year varsity player and the most prolific quarterback in school history. He passed for 2,978 yards, 37 touchdowns and was intercepted five times. Rushed for eight touchdowns. Will not play in the state final after fracturing his collar bone. Junior quarterback Owen Merrell passed for 49 yards and rushed for 102 yards against Fort Osage in his first significant action of the season. Senior running back Kyle Wuebbeling has rushed for 1,631 yards and 22 touchdowns. Senior receiver Jackson Smith has 102 receptions for 1,128 yards and scored 20 touchdowns. … Senior linebacker Zakhi Johnson has made 138 tackles, six tackles for loss, two sacks and one interception. Senior linebacker Kaden Moore has made 107 tackles and 10 tackles for loss. Junior defensive back Jack Byrne has made six interceptions. Junior cornerback Caden Duke has made four interceptions.