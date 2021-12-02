Holt keeps clearing challenges on way to first state title game

WENTZVILLE — It’s just a game.
Right?
The stadium is bigger. The field is nicer. The sound system is louder. The scoreboard is brighter.
But there’s still 22 players on the field, 100 yards between end zones and at least four quarters to figure out who’s better that particular day. Same as it was in Week 1. Same as it was last week. Same as it was the week before that.
Only it’s not the same. Because this isn’t just a game. It’s the game. The last game. The game every team dreams of playing and only a select few ever do.
It’s the state championship game, and for the first time in school history the Holt High football team will take its shot at immortality.
The No. 4 large school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings and the No. 3 team in the Missouri Media’s Class 5 poll, Holt (13-0) faces Class 5 No. 4 Webb City (10-3) in the Class 5 title game at 7 p.m. Friday at Faurot Field on the campus of the University of Missouri.
“It’s a dream come true,” Holt senior linebacker Zakhi Johnson said.
A dream that had ample opportunities to shatter into bits. Holt trailed Chaminade by eight points late in the fourth quarter of their quarterfinal showdown two weeks ago. The Indians scored the tying touchdown with 98 seconds to play, and then their defense came up with an interception. Junior kicker Brayden Burthardt, who splits time between the soccer and football teams, hit a 29-yard field goal just before the final horn to lift the Indians to the 31-28 win. It was Burthardt’s first field goal of the season.
“We don’t kick many field goals here, that’s on me,” Holt coach Ethan Place said. “We roll the dice and go for it a lot. I know our kicker would like to try more. For his first real attempt of the year, that was clean and he nailed it through.”
The following week in a semifinal against Fort Osage, Holt was up against it once again. A three-year starter and a four-year varsity stalwart, senior quarterback Cooper Brown has set every major passing record in school history. The Gateway Athletic Conference South Division player of the year, Brown fractured his collarbone against Fort Osage and was unable to play after the first quarter.
In stepped junior Owen Merrell, who had one varsity touch earlier this season when he broke off a 55-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter of a 56-7 win over Fort Zumwalt South on Sept. 10. He hadn’t attempted a varsity pass. He hadn’t taken a varsity hit. He hadn’t looked around the varsity huddle with the season on the line and led his team.
Until he did.
Trailing 17-14 early in the fourth quarter, Fort Osage was on Holt’s 2-yard line after driving the ball down the Indians throat the previous 15 plays. It was a punishing drive that lasted nearly six and a half minutes. It appeared inevitable Fort Osage would punch in the go-ahead touchdown and take its first lead of the night.
Only it fumbled and Holt junior linebacker Kaden Moore came up with his second recovery of the game. The first came after a punt block in the end zone for a touchdown.
On the first play of the ensuing drive from his own 5, Merrell took a designed run around the left side of the offensive line and went screaming down the sideline for a touchdown and a 24-14 lead. The complexion of the game completely changed.
"It was mind blowing," Holt senior safety Isaiah Slaughter said. "It’s insane to know and think about it."
Holt beat Fort Osage 31-14 and bought itself one last week of practice it has spent preparing for Webb City. The Cardinals are state royalty and deservedly so. Webb City has won 15 state championships to tie it with Valle Catholic for the most in state history. It will make its 19th championship game appearance Friday. The Cardinals have won 22 consecutive district championships, a feat that may never be matched. To keep that eye-popping streak alive, Webb City had to take down Carthage, one of the three Central Ozark Conference rivals that beat it this season. The Cardinals won 28-21 at Carthage. Last week they ended Jackson’s 26-game winning streak and its reign as Class 5 champion with a 35-21 victory.
Guided by longtime coach John Roderique, who crossed the 300-win plateau this season, Webb City’s coaching staff also includes former Lamar coach Scott Bailey, who led the Tigers to a record seven consecutive state championships between 2011 and 2017.
The Cardinals trust their run-heavy veer offense that’s hard to prepare for, harder to stop and rarely executed with such precision as it has racked up more 3,000 yards and more than 50 touchdowns. When Webb City is clicking, finding the ball is the first challenge. Tackling the ball carrier is the second.
“You’ve got to make sure everybody does their job. We have to make sure we’re able to read where the football is going and make the tackle successfully,” Slaughter said. “That’s very important. If someone gives up first contact (the ball carrier) can easily break off. But if we can slow him down we can rally to the ball.”
Holt’s defense has been tested at points this season and delivered at every turn. It was huge when Holt rallied past Francis Howell on Oct. 1 for its first win over the Vikings since 2008. It came up with a clutch interception against Chaminade when it had to have it. It blocked a punt for a touchdown and recovered a fumble inside its own 5 against Fort Osage.
“I feel like it’s a sign that we’re meant to be here,” Moore said. “Our team has come together. We’re here to play.”
Added Place, "These kids don’t die. We’ve got kids I’m confident in that they believe they’re going to win. They’re never going to quit on the field. They’re always in it."
It wasn’t that long ago offseason workouts would have started at Holt. When Place, a 2001 Holt graduate, returned to his alma mater as its head coach in 2015, the Indians went 0-10. The following year they went 2-8 in a season that was disrupted when Place was diagnosed with renal failure in the preseason and missed the first six weeks of the season. His first full week back on the sideline culminated with Holt beating Fort Zumwalt East at home on senior night for its first win at Soby Field in two years.
Five years later, Holt won all eight of its home games and will play the last game of the season for the first time.
“You see the small things, the improvement in how they warm up for practice. How you approach the offseason weights,” Place said. “Your commitment in practice to play scout team and to do those things that are important to winning but it takes time to get that culture to be grown. It takes more guys than just me, it takes a staff of coaches that are really committed and the kids that continue to grow that. It’s been awesome to watch.”
So, is it just a game? If anyone would know it’s Place. He's the one who spent three years as the Indians quarterback in his time. He’s the one who joined the Marine Corps fresh out of high school and was deployed as a sniper in the First Battle of Fallujah. In his four years of service, Place had 32 confirmed kills and was awarded the Silver Star, the third most prestigious honor awarded for valor by the United States military.
When you’ve truly put your life on the line, can even the most intense Friday night ever be more than just a game?
“I think it’s easy to say that when you step back from it,” Place said. “But when you’re in the moment and you’re thinking about all these years with the kids, you’re thinking about them from middle school and all the work they put in.”
Years of work that led to this one game. One game without their gunslinger quarterback. One game against a bona fide state powerhouse. One game they’ve dreamed of winning much of their young lives.
“It’s a surreal feeling to be a part of this program, to help build it where it is today,” senior left guard Austin Bone said. “Not just my name, but everyone else’s names on the field are going to last on the school forever."
State championship football game preview capsules
Holt Indians vs. Webb City Cardinals
When, where: 7 p.m. Friday, Faurot Field.
What: Class 5 championship.
Records: Holt 13-0; Webb City 10-3.
Rankings: Holt, No. 4 large school STLhighschoolsports.com, No. 3 Class 5 Missouri Media; Webb City, No. 4 Class 5 Missouri Media
Last week: Holt 31, Fort Osage 14; Webb City 35, Jackson 21.
Championship appearances (titles in bold): Holt 1 (2021); Webb City 19 (1989, 1990, 1992, 1993, 1997, 2000, 2001, 2004, 2006, 2008, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2021).
On Holt: Makes state championship game debut after its second semifinal appearance in school history and first since 2003. … Has won back-to-back thrillers after it needed 11 points in the final 98 seconds to escape Chaminade 31-28 in the quarterfinal. Beat Fort Osage after losing starting senior quarterback Cooper Brown after the first quarter. … Defense came up with three turnovers including a punt block in the end zone for a touchdown in the first quarter. … Brown was a four-year varsity player and the most prolific quarterback in school history. He passed for 2,978 yards, 37 touchdowns and was intercepted five times. Rushed for eight touchdowns. Will not play in the state final after fracturing his collar bone. Junior quarterback Owen Merrell passed for 49 yards and rushed for 102 yards against Fort Osage in his first significant action of the season. Senior running back Kyle Wuebbeling has rushed for 1,631 yards and 22 touchdowns. Senior receiver Jackson Smith has 102 receptions for 1,128 yards and scored 20 touchdowns. … Senior linebacker Zakhi Johnson has made 138 tackles, six tackles for loss, two sacks and one interception. Senior linebacker Kaden Moore has made 107 tackles and 10 tackles for loss. Junior defensive back Jack Byrne has made six interceptions. Junior cornerback Caden Duke has made four interceptions.
On Webb City: Makes it 19th state championship game appearance. Has won a state-record 15 state championships. Won its 22nd consecutive district championship when it upset top seed Carthage in the final this season. … Dethroned reigning Class 5 champion Jackson in the semifinal after it jumped out to a 28-6 lead at halftime. … Three losses this season came to Joplin, Nixa and Carthage. …Continues to be successful with its veer option offense. Three players have rushed for 450 or more yards. Senior running back Cade Wilson leads the way with 1,393 yards and 25 touchdowns. Senior running back Dupree Jackson has rushed for 924 yards and 17 touchdowns. Senior quarterback Cole Vaden has rushed for 450 yards and seven touchdowns. He’s passed for 903 yards and nine touchdowns. Against Jackson he completed 6-of-10 passes for 128 yards. …Senior linebacker Cooper Crouch has made 129 tackles. Junior Lucas Ott has made 119 tackles. Junior Kaylor Darnell has made 110 tackles. Defense has eight total sacks and 12 interceptions this season.
St. Mary’s Dragons vs. St. Pius X-Kansas City Warriors
When, where: 11 a.m. Saturday, Faurot Field.
What: Class 3 championship.
Records: St. Mary’s 11-1; St. Pius X-KC 12-1.
Rankings: St. Mary’s, No. 1 small school STLhighschoolsports.com, No. 1 Class 3 Missouri Media; St. Pius X-KC, No. 3 Class 3 Missouri Media.
Last week: St. Mary’s 62, Mexico 16; St. Pius X-KC 21, Cardinal Ritter 20
Championship appearances (titles in bold): St. Mary’s 1 (2021); St. Pius X-KC 8 (1979, 1981, 1998, 1999, 2000, 2002, 2020, 2021).
On St. Mary’s: Makes state championship game debut after losing its previous two semifinals in 2012 and 2019. … Has won 11 in a row. … The 16 points allowed to Mexico last week is the most an in-state opponent has scored on the Dragons this season. … Average margin of victory this season is 45-10. …Standout receiver Kevin Coleman has 34 receptions for 888 yards and scored 27 total touchdowns. He’s scored eight touchdowns the past two playoff games. Has two rushes in his past two games for 96 total yards and two touchdowns. Senior quarterback Caron Spann has passed for 2,009 yards, 33 touchdowns and been intercepted twice. Junior running back Jamal Roberts has rushed for 814 yards and 12 touchdowns. Junior receiver Chase Hendricks has 24 receptions for 518 yards and 13 touchdowns. … Junior linebacker Kaliel Boyd has made 73 tackles, five tackles for loss, three sacks and an interceptions. Senior linebacker Achille Kpeya Jr. has made 63 tackles, seven tackles for loss and five sacks. Sophomore defensive lineman Zamier Collins has made 52 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and three sacks. Senior defensive back De’Shawn Fuller has 34 tackles, three tackles for loss, two sacks and four interceptions. Junior defensive back Farand Washington has five interceptions.
On St. Pius X-Kansas City: Makes second consecutive championship game appearance after finishing as the Class 2 runner up to Lamar last season. Moved into Class 3 by MSHSAA’s private school success multiplier this school year. … Won seven in a row. Only loss this season came to Kansas Class 4A champion St. James Academy, which won 33-13 on Oct. 1. … Got its toughest playoff test last week from Cardinal Ritter. Needed a fourth-down conversion late in the fourth quarter to escape with the narrow victory. … The 20 points Ritter scored are the most St. Pius has allowed in a win this season. Allowed more points (32) the past two weeks than it had in its previous five games combined (20). …The 21 points scored is the third lowest total this season for St Pius. It managed 13 points against St. James and eked out a 14-13 win over Maryville on Sept. 17.
Lutheran St. Charles Cougars vs. Lamar Tigers
When, where: 3 p.m. Friday, Faurot Field.
What: Class 2 championship.
Records: Lutheran St. Charles 11-2; Lamar 13-0.
Rankings: Lutheran St. Charles, No. 4 small school STLhighschoolsports.com, No. 6 Class 2 Missouri Media; Lamar, No. 1 Class 2 Missouri Media.
Last week: Lutheran St. Charles 54, Lafayette County 14.
Championship appearances (titles in bold): Lutheran St. Charles 1 (2021); Lamar 9 (2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2020, 2021).
On Lutheran St. Charles: State championship game debut. Has won eight games in a row. Last loss came against Class 3 finalist St. Mary’s on Sept. 24. … Has not scored fewer than 42 points since its 54-12 loss to St. Mary’s. Outscored its opponents on overage this season 48-16. …Senior running back AJ Harris has rushed for 1,566 yards and scored 37 total touchdowns. Senior quarterback Aaron Coffey has passed for 2,806 yards, 32 touchdowns and been intercepted twice. Junior receiver Michael Parr Jr. has 38 receptions for 971 yards and 12 touchdowns. Senior receiver Aidan McLean and sophomore receiver Kaleb Mays each have 32 receptions and have combined for 1,186 yards and 15 touchdowns. … Sophomore linebacker Ayden Harris has 170 tackles, seven tackles for loss, two sacks and an interception. Senior linebacker Aaron Powell has made 120 tackles, four tackles for loss, two sacks and one interception. At defensive back Mays has made three interceptions. Sophomore defensive lineman Isaiah Rubio has made 7 sacks. Defensive lineman Ashtin Rustemeyer and Jaydon Wannstedt have combined for 28 tackles for loss and 144 tackles.
On Lamar: Reigning Class 2 champion after surviving 6-3 slugfest against St. Pius X last season. Set a state record with seven consecutive state championships between 2011 and 2017. Has won 23 consecutive games. Last defeat was a 42-41 setback against McDonald County on September 11, 2020. … Started fast against Richmond behind the strength of its rushing attack and jumped out to a 13-0 first quarter lead. Battled back after Richmond took a 14-13 lead to go into halftime with a 21-14 lead. Held scoreless in the second half. Had to block an extra point kick to survive Richmond which was beaten 35-26 by Lafayette County on Sept. 24.