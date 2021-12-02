Holt keeps clearing challenges on way to first state title game

The Cardinals trust their run-heavy veer offense that’s hard to prepare for, harder to stop and rarely executed with such precision as it has racked up more 3,000 yards and more than 50 touchdowns. When Webb City is clicking, finding the ball is the first challenge. Tackling the ball carrier is the second.

“You’ve got to make sure everybody does their job. We have to make sure we’re able to read where the football is going and make the tackle successfully,” Slaughter said. “That’s very important. If someone gives up first contact (the ball carrier) can easily break off. But if we can slow him down we can rally to the ball.”

Holt’s defense has been tested at points this season and delivered at every turn. It was huge when Holt rallied past Francis Howell on Oct. 1 for its first win over the Vikings since 2008. It came up with a clutch interception against Chaminade when it had to have it. It blocked a punt for a touchdown and recovered a fumble inside its own 5 against Fort Osage.

“I feel like it’s a sign that we’re meant to be here,” Moore said. “Our team has come together. We’re here to play.”

Added Place, "These kids don’t die. We’ve got kids I’m confident in that they believe they’re going to win. They’re never going to quit on the field. They’re always in it."