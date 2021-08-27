Holt plays lights out in shortened opening victory against Jennings

JENNINGS — Things were clicking so well for the Holt football team Friday night it will be hard to figure whether the offense or the defense will have opening week bragging rights.
The Indians notched four touchdowns on offense, while the defense forced three turnovers — two of which were returned for scores — and also tacked on a pair of safeties. It all added up to a 45-0 Holt win over Jennings in the teams' season opener at Jennings High.
Holt's offense racked up 201 yards on just 18 plays in the nonconference game. Its defense compiled seven tackles for loss.
“The defense played so great tonight we didn't get a lot of plays to be able to go out and work the field,” Indians offensive coordinator Zack Perry said. “We like to be able to drive the field and air the ball out and we didn't have much field to work with because our defense was dominating all night. It's really great to play complimentary football. They go out and fly around and we go fast. It really wears on teams.”
All of the damage was done in a span of 17 minutes and 59 seconds, as the game was called with 6:01 remaining in the second quarter. Issues with turning on the stadium lights forced officials to halt play with darkness enveloping the field.
“We came out here and we didn't expect the lights to go out. But, we came out and played very well on both sides of the ball,” said Holt junior linebacker Frank Merrell, who returned a fumble for a touchdown and also blocked a punt out of the back of the end zone for a safety. “Just some things we've got to clean up with special teams and stuff like that. I'm proud of the guys. I think we played a great game.”
Holt (1-0), No. 7 in the STLhighschoolsports.com preseason large schools rankings, won the opening toss and wasted little time in setting the tone. The Indians marched 51 yards in just seven plays and had a 7-0 lead just 1:51 into the game after Cooper Brown's 1-yard quarterback keeper.
“Our coaches set up a great script for us, we had a great gameplan and we just did our job and executed,” said Brown, who also threw a pair of TD passes after tossing 32 of them last season.
After their defense forced a punt attempt that went just 10 yards, the Indians needed just two plays to cover the 25 yards for another score, this one a 1-yard Kyle Wuebbling run, although the PAT was blocked.
On the very next play from scrimmage, Jennings senior quarterback Hasaan Cody coughed up the ball and Merrell raced 44 yards with a scoop and score for a 20-0 lead with the game just over four minutes old.
“They've got a couple guys that can fly on offense, but we've got a lot of guys that can fly around on defense,” Merrell said. “I think we showcased that tonight in our ability to get turnovers and obviously taking it to the house.”
Jennings (0-1) started its next possession on its own 11-yard line. After three plays that netted zero yards, Cody was chased into the end zone, where he was tackled by Holt junior linebacker Richard Meyer for a safety and a 22-0 advantage.
“Turnovers, some penalties. No excuses tonight,” Jennings coach Kurt Leopold said. “The heat was cooperative, we had a pretty good crowd on a Friday night. We have no excuses on our side. We just didn't play well tonight. We'll go over film tonight and we'll practice in the morning. We'll get better.”
Holt would bump its lead to 31-0 by the end of the 45-minute-long first quarter on Jackson Smith's 11-yard TD catch and Merrell's blocked punt out of the back of the end zone for a safety.
After Smith's 45-yard catch and run, Isaiah Slaughter hauled in an 18-yard TD pass from Brown on the second play of the second quarter to make it 38-0. It would be the last time the Holt offense would touch the ball.
During the Warriors' next drive, Smith had a punt return TD that was nullified by a roughing the kicker penalty, but Ty Williams would get a pick-six of his own four plays later to make it a 45-0 game.
The Holt defense forced another fumble three plays later and the offense would have been set up at the Jennings 5-yard-line, but that was when officials decided to call the game.
“We knew going into the game that they've got some athletes that are very shifty back there and can make kids miss, so we had to rally to the ball,” said Indians defensive coordinator Bryan Beerman, who was interim head coach in Ethan Place's absence. “Overall, our kids played their hearts out. I think it showed by the fact that we pretty much controlled the game on their end of the field.”