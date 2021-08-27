Holt plays lights out in shortened opening victory against Jennings

JENNINGS — Things were clicking so well for the Holt football team Friday night it will be hard to figure whether the offense or the defense will have opening week bragging rights.

The Indians notched four touchdowns on offense, while the defense forced three turnovers — two of which were returned for scores — and also tacked on a pair of safeties. It all added up to a 45-0 Holt win over Jennings in the teams' season opener at Jennings High.

Holt's offense racked up 201 yards on just 18 plays in the nonconference game. Its defense compiled seven tackles for loss.

“The defense played so great tonight we didn't get a lot of plays to be able to go out and work the field,” Indians offensive coordinator Zack Perry said. “We like to be able to drive the field and air the ball out and we didn't have much field to work with because our defense was dominating all night. It's really great to play complimentary football. They go out and fly around and we go fast. It really wears on teams.”

All of the damage was done in a span of 17 minutes and 59 seconds, as the game was called with 6:01 remaining in the second quarter. Issues with turning on the stadium lights forced officials to halt play with darkness enveloping the field.