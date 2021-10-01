Holt rallies for first victory against Francis Howell since 2008

Five plays later, Brown ran it in again from seven yards out to out Holt up by 10. The Indians then sealed the win with another interception, this one by Isaiah Slaughter with 2:05 remaining.

“A lot of people give our offense a lot of the publicity, but our defense is tough and they did a great job tonight getting takeaways and staying with it. They kept us in the game,” Place said. “ Our defense is extremely tough. They go against our offense every day in practice.”

The Holt offense came out blazing to the start the game, taking the opening kickoff and marching 80 yards in eight plays to make it 7-0 on Wuebbling's 3-yard run one second shy of three minutes into the game.

Wuebbling had a big night for the Indians with 190 yards rushing and two TDs on 32 carries and the 10-yard receiving score.

“Our boys up front, it all started with them,” he said. “With that push, I'm able to make it to the next line.”

Howell needed just five plays to go 80 yards with a quick answer, as Simmons found Kendall Gurley open for a 63-yard home-run ball on a third-and-8 play that tied the game just 1:58 later.

Simmons finished 10-of-19 passing for 230 yards and two scores.