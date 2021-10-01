Holt rallies for first victory against Francis Howell since 2008

WELDON SPRING — Jackson Smith knew he couldn't be kept down for four quarters.
The Holt standout wide receiver was held to no receptions and just one rush for minus-1 yard in the first half, but he ended up with six catches and four carries in the second half Friday night. None were bigger than his 3-yard rushing touchdown with 5 minutes and 26 seconds left that gave the Indians the lead for good in a 42-32 win over Francis Howell in a battle of the top two football teams in the GAC South at Howell Stadium.
Smith's strong second half coincided with a Holt offensive explosion, as the Indians outscored the Vikings 28-7 in the final 24 minutes.
“It's awesome, man. We've been working our tails off and it really finally paid off,” Smith said. “ All credit to (Holt quarterback) Cooper Brown and our O-line. They really just held the blocks, I found the openings and Coop put the ball in the right spot every time.”
Holt (6-0 overall, 3-0 league), the No. 5 team in the STLhighschoolsports.com large-schools rankings and No. 3 in Class 5 according to Missouri Media, broke a nine-game losing streak to Howell in earning its first victory in the series since 2008.
“Whenever you're in a game like this, you can't look too far down the road. It's got to be the next play and that's what we stressed to our kids,” Indians coach Ethan Place said. “It was a frustrating first half, but we gathered ourselves at halftime and I felt like we came back, made adjustments and our kids played their butts off.”
Howell (5-1, 2-1), ranked fourth among large schools and sixth in Class 6, turned the ball over three times in the second half after emerging from the halftime locker room with an 11-point lead.
“I think this team is gonna become better from this loss,” Vikings coach Brent Chojnacki said. “Just coming together as a family and looking at what we can all do, myself included.”
Howell got the ball first to start the second half and a TD would have given the Vikings a three-score lead, but a fumbled exchange five plays in gave Holt the ball at the Howell 47. Eight plays later, Kyle Wuebbling hauled in a 10-yard TD pass after a long scramble by Brown.
Howell answered back in a blink on an 80-yard strike from Booker Simmons to Dashon Hudson on the first play of the next drive to give the Vikings a 32-20 lead.
It was all Holt from there.
The Indians scored on their next series with Brown running it in from 24 yards out on a 4th-and-1 play.
After a missed field goal, Holt embarked on a 16-play, 80-yard drive that covered 6:30. The series was capped by Smith's 3-yard run on a jet sweep that gave the Indians a 35-32 lead after Smith also caught the two-point conversion.
Howell drove 99 yards in the final two minutes for a game-winning score at Troy last week, but any hopes of that Friday were dashed when Zakhi Johnson intercepted a Simmons pass over the middle with 4:37 left.
Five plays later, Brown ran it in again from seven yards out to out Holt up by 10. The Indians then sealed the win with another interception, this one by Isaiah Slaughter with 2:05 remaining.
“A lot of people give our offense a lot of the publicity, but our defense is tough and they did a great job tonight getting takeaways and staying with it. They kept us in the game,” Place said. “ Our defense is extremely tough. They go against our offense every day in practice.”
The Holt offense came out blazing to the start the game, taking the opening kickoff and marching 80 yards in eight plays to make it 7-0 on Wuebbling's 3-yard run one second shy of three minutes into the game.
Wuebbling had a big night for the Indians with 190 yards rushing and two TDs on 32 carries and the 10-yard receiving score.
“Our boys up front, it all started with them,” he said. “With that push, I'm able to make it to the next line.”
Howell needed just five plays to go 80 yards with a quick answer, as Simmons found Kendall Gurley open for a 63-yard home-run ball on a third-and-8 play that tied the game just 1:58 later.
Simmons finished 10-of-19 passing for 230 yards and two scores.
The Howell defense got the first stop of the game on the next drive and the Vikings grabbed two points when the snap on a punt went high over Ayden Sullivan's head and he had to run it out of the back of the end zone.
After a free kick, the Vikings needed just under two minutes to go 45 yards, culminating with a 7-yard QB keeper by Gabe James on a fake handoff to give Howell a 16-7 lead.
Following a touchback, Wuebbling ripped off consecutive runs of 39 and 30 yards that set up an 8-yard Mason Burke run for score that got Holt right back into the game at 16-14 with 1:41 left in the first quarter.
After the high-scoring first quarter, the second quarter points were limited to three Josh Deal field goals.
One of the top kickers in the area, Deal kicked field goals of 19 and 31 yards before booting a 35-yarder at the halftime gun to give the Vikings a 25-14 lead at the break, but the Indians were able to overcome it in the second half and earn a much-desired win for its program.
“It was an awesome victory and we're definitely gonna enjoy it until Monday,” Smith said. “But Monday we're back at it for next week (against Troy).”