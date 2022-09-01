Hopkins airs it out to propel Kirkwood to win over Pattonville

KIRKWOOD — Kirkwood High senior quarterback Omar Hopkins was not going to let lightning strike twice.

After the Pioneers let a huge lead vanish last week, Hopkins addressed his team at halftime with Kirkwood seemingly in control of its game with Pattonville on Thursday.

“I just told the guys we let up last week (and) we can’t do it this week,” Hopkins said.

Instead of letting up, Hopkins let it fly.

Hopkins went 20 for 28 for 288 yards, threw three touchdown passes and ran for another to lead Kirkwood to a decisive 42-14 victory over Pattonville in a Suburban Yellow Conference matchup at Kirkwood.

Leading 14-7 at halftime, Hopkins came out throwing. He zinged a 10-yard laser to senior Tyler Macon for a first down. Then, with great protection, he stood patiently while Macon sprinted through the secondary and lofted a 58-yard rainmaker that hit him in stride for a touchdown.

“I just try to stay calm, stay poised in the pocket. I trust the boys in front of me that are protecting me and I trust my (receivers) to get open,” Hopkins said.

After a second consecutive Pattonville three-and-out drive that lasted under a minute, Hopkins rolled to his right and found junior Jaiden Sloan on the sideline for a 35-yard completion. Deion Brown took a handoff, cut back and cruised 22 yards to open up a 28-7 Kirkwood lead less than six minutes into the second half.

“I was happy with the way we answered the bell tonight,” Kirkwood coach Jeremy Maclin said. “I thought offensively, we played well. I thought defensively, we played well.”

Kirkwood (1-1) took a 22-point lead into the fourth quarter against Vashon last week and watched the Wolverines storm back to stun the Pioneers 28-27.

On Thursday, Kirkwood took a 21-point lead into the fourth quarter, only to watch Pattonville open the fourth quarter with two big plays.

Pirates’ senior quarterback Byron McNair, who finished 11 of 19 for 113 yards, found junior DeAndre Rush for a 40-yard catch and run on the first play. Junior running back Lawrence Jackson found a crease and burst 22 yards up the middle on the next play to close the deficit to 14 points just 25 seconds into the fourth quarter.

“It’s a four-quarter game, and that’s what we’re trying to get our kids to understand,” Maclin said.

Hopkins put that understanding to immediate use.

After a long kickoff return by Macon set up the Pioneers in Pattonville territory, Hopkins dropped back to pass and then took off. He weaved through defenders and 33 yards later, Kirkwood regained its three-touchdown lead.

“I wanted to throw it. I was waiting for Macon to get open, but it wasn’t there,” Hopkins said. “I saw open green in front of me, juked right and headed to the end zone.”

Kirkwood's defense continued to stymie Pattonville's offense, holding the Pirates to 97 total yards in the second half. Sixty-two of those came on the first two plays of the fourth quarter.

“We came out in the second half and executed like we should have,” senior defensive lineman Lorenzo Brinkley said. “All the guys on the defense did their job.”

Leaving no doubt in the outcome, Kirkwood senior Deion Brown exploded for a 39-yard touchdown run with four minutes remaining to cap off his 19-carry, 140-yard performance.

“I had to keep running hard and we had to keep going,” Brown said.

Pattonville (1-1), which gained just 40 yards rushing on 26 carries during a Week 1 victory over Ritenour, exceeded that total on its first possession Thursday.

Jackson blew through a tackler and scampered 33 yards on the second play from scrimmage. One play later, junior Michael Allen Jr. barreled ahead for another 33 yards.

When McNair rolled to his right, threw across his body and found Rush standing alone on the back line of the end zone, Pattonville completed a seven-play, 95-yard drive on its first possession and took a 7-0 lead.

“We had a script of plays that we liked and the kids did a good job executing on that first drive,” Pattonville coach Steve Smith said. “Unfortunately, we didn’t execute more in the middle of the game or toward the end of the game, but we will get better.”

Kirkwood's defense allowed only 45 total yards for the remainder of the half and gave its offense a chance to find its rhythm.

The Pioneers began the second quarter in hurry-up mode, getting off plays quickly and keeping the Pirates defense off-balance.

Two consecutive chunk gains by Brown and a 12-yard screen pass to Sloan set up Kirkwood deep in Pattonville territory. On third-and-9, Hopkins stood in a clean pocket and waited until Brown came open over the middle as the two connected on a 10-yard scoring pass to put Kirkwood on the scoreboard.

Less than two minutes later, and on another third-and-9, Hopkins went deep and found Kam Richardson on a deep post in the middle of the field for a 37-yard scoring strike to put the Pioneers ahead 14-7 at halftime, where Hopkins rallied the team to finish the job.