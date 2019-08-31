Subscribe for 99¢

COLUMBIA, ILL. — Beth Horner has seen it so many times it has almost become routine.

Almost.

Beth, the mother of Columbia High senior twins Nic and Sam, has watched her sons toss a football around since they were 4 years old.

"Nic was always passing and Sam would catch all of them," Beth recalled.

That trend continues even to this day.

The Horner twins hooked up for a pair of touchdowns on Saturday to help the Eagles to a 28-7 win over Mascoutah in the season-opener for both schools.

Nic, the quarterback, broke a 7-7 tie by finding Sam open on a 25-yard scoring toss with 69 seconds left in the first half.

The pair connected again on a 13-yard TD toss midway through the third period to stretch the lead to 21-7.

Junior defensive back Londyn Little put the game away by scampering 98 yards with an interception late in the third quarter.

Columbia, which has reached the playoffs each of the last eight years, used the pound-and-ground game of senior running back Donavan Bieber to loosen up the Mascoutah defense. Bieber rushed for 89 yards and one score. His 1-yard burst up the middle accounted for the first touchdown of the game early in the second period.

But the Horner twins stole the show, much to the delight of Scott Horner, the Eagles coach.

Nic hit on 10 of 17 passes for 141 yards and two scores, both to Sam. Nic also rushed for 79 yards on 10 carries.

Scott recalls putting a chalk field in the back yard, complete with an Eagles logo in the center for a makeshift field for his toddler sons.

That repetition between the twins has made for some exciting moments.

"We're used to it, we've done it so many times," Sam said. "But it's still cool."

Added Nic, "It's not like we take it for granted. Every time we get together and do what we did tonight, it's still special."

Nic and Sam, who also play baseball and basketball, hooked up four times for 64 yards in Game 1 of their final high school season. Last season, they recorded a pair of two touchdown games.

The Eagles defense shined with three turnovers against Mascoutah. Senior linebacker Eli Wagner had two picks and made a trio of outstanding stops in the first half.

Little's play helped turn the tide. The Indians were moving the ball and on the verge of getting within seven points.

"It hurt," explained Mascoutah coach Josh Lee said. "A big swing of things. All of a sudden, boom, were down by three (touchdowns)."

Explained Nic Horner, "Our defense doesn't get the credit it deserves. Those guys came up big tonight."

Columbia set an early tone with a scintillating 12-play, 97-yard drive for the opening score. Bieber's 1-yard run run capped a march that took 6 minutes, 52 seconds.

Mascoutah answered on a 28-yard strike from quarterback Devon Ross to Timothy Middleton to tie the contest.

The Eagles defense recorded a three-and-out later in the half to set the stage for the first Horner-to-Horner TD.

"We did what we needed to, but all the credit goes to our (offensive) line," Nic said. "We started running and running and running then we slipped one person out (Sam) and I tossed it up to him. My job was easy tonight."

