Hours before kickoff, Kirkwood forfeits football playoff game to SLUH because of COVID-19
Marquette's Sean Ward (27) wraps up and tackles Kirkwood's Cole Johnson during a football game on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at Marquette High School in Chesterfield, Mo. Randy Kemp | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

The biggest question heading into the first Friday night of high school football playoffs in Missouri isn’t who is playing.

It’s who isn't playing.

And the list grows by the day.

As of Friday afternoon, at least 16 teams in Missouri had forfeited their Week 10 games because of COVID-19 related quarantines or concerns.

Kirkwood is the latest area team to no longer in the championship hunt, joining rival Webster Groves, Lutheran South and Principia from the St. Louis area.

Other teams in the state that forfeited this week include Rockhurst and Lee’s Summit North in Kansas City, Albany, St. Joseph LeBlond, Gallatin, Greenfield, Hollister, Parkview, Perryville, Putnam County and St. Joseph Central.

Kirkwood announced its Class 6 District 2 quarterfinal with St. Louis U. High was canceled Friday mere hours before kickoff “due to reasons related with COVID-19.”

The No. 7 seed, SLUH will play at the winner of No. 3 seed Lindbergh and No. 6 seed Eureka next week.

In its statement, Kirkwood also said its junior varsity game against CBC on Nov. 2 was canceled, as was its C-team game against Webster Groves due to a lack of players for the Statesmen.

Kirkwood and Webster Groves still are scheduled to play their annual Turkey Day Game at noon Nov. 26 at Webster’s Moss Field.

