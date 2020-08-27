How to report your games

Coaches and athletics directors, below is what we need to report your team's football scores and statistics.
To ensure your scoring summary will make it into the Post-Dispatch the day after your game is to enter the scoring summary on your own immediately after the game. The scoring summary can be entered as the game progresses, which is the quickest method.
Report the scoring summary for your team and the team that you played. A scoring summary is not complete unless you provide information for both teams.
If you prefer to call, email or fax your scoring summary, please do so immediately after your game. Our deadline for the first edition Friday nights is 9:50 p.m.
What we need to have for a scoring summary to be considered complete and ready for the newspaper and website:
-Scoring plays: Example, Q1, CBC: John Doe 35 run (John Smith kick), 3:28
-By using the scoring play editor in (datacenter.statsonline.com), you'll be able to choose from a series of options and drop down selectors.
-Quarter on the scoring play.
-Time on the scoring play.
-First AND last names for each player involved.
-Yardage on the scoring play.
-Extra point type, attempt and first AND last name of players involved.
-By sending in the play summary, the score by quarter is automatically filled.
-Top individual performances (defensive and offensive). Example: John Doe, 132 yards rushing, 200 yards receiving. Bill Jones, 11 solo tackles, 4 assisted tackles, 2 INT.
-IMPORTANT: Make sure when you are finished that the final score of the game is correct.
These free statistical services are provided just by entering your stats in a timely manner after each game. This requires coaches, assistants, managers or athletics directors (whoever has the stat book from your game, though they must be affiliated with your school and program) to enter the stats into our tablet-, phone- and desktop-friendly database (datacenter.statsonline.com). While this is a website, it behaves like an app and adjusts to each platform.
Coaches, you are able to enter stats on any other device that has a live internet connection.
Also, if you are on the phone with us Friday nights, we strongly encourage that you give us only the scoring summary and your top individual performances from that night. Please enter full defensive and special teams stats on your own, call us after deadline or email them to us. We can enter those for you. Our stats email is stats@stltoday.com.
To learn how to use datacenter.statsonline.com, click the following link for the YouTube tutorial: youtube.com/watch?v=ETTTcj9F9jc
For the STLhighschoolsports.com office directory, CLICK HERE
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.