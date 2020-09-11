Howell Central unleashes seven seconds of fury in win over rival Howell North

Senior Parker Frye, who led the Spartans with 152 yards on the ground, pointed to his defense, not his 61-yard touchdown run, as the key factor in the outcome.

Frye also added 130 yards through the air - 101 yards went to senior receiver Kannon Cissell.

The defense only allowed 13 yards in the third quarter while doubling up its own offense after the break.

"We wanted to settle down and decided to run the ball a little bit more," Eberhardt said. "We were just missing and overthrowing. We had senior night tonight. Our seniors are a little jacked up and you could tell that he was a little juiced. It was just basically going back to the basics."

After the 61-yard touchdown run by Frye, Howell North coach Brett Bevil was proud of his team's response as it drove into the red zone before the final turnover.

"We've been priding ourselves on our oath of overcoming adversity," Bevil said. "We say it every day. anytime something bad happens, it's just what we say. The game isn't over until it's over. I'm proud of what they did and proud that they kept believing and trying and I'm proud to be their coach."

Francis Howell North's Marshall Swope passed for 173 and a touchdown.

STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.