Howell Central unleashes seven seconds of fury in win over rival Howell North

COTTLEVILLE — From the moment the ball was snapped, Brock Spinale was going to make sure the opponent was going to feel his fury.
It's a philosophy that the Francis Howell Central junior linebacker has heard from his coaches the last few months.
"Seven seconds of fury. Coaches tell us that every day," Spinale said.
Spinale and the Spartans defense unleashed that fury all game long as Howell Central knocked off Francis Howell North 20-7 on Friday.
"We preach seven seconds of fury and turnovers and our defense did a tremendous job tonight," Howell Central coach Pete Eberhardt said.
Howell Central (2-1) has defeated its crosstown rival each of the last three meetings.
The defense stole the show all night as it allowed Howell North just 175 yards and forced four turnovers. The defense also stonewalled the Knights on third down, only allowing a successful conversion on just three of the 12 chances.
The fourth and final turnover all but sealed the game as Howell North (0-3) drove down the field to the Spartans' 3-yard-line when Central forced a fumble and Spinale jumped on the loose ball.
"I was so excited. I didn't know what to think. I just grabbed it and took off," Spinale said.
Senior Parker Frye, who led the Spartans with 152 yards on the ground, pointed to his defense, not his 61-yard touchdown run, as the key factor in the outcome.
Frye also added 130 yards through the air - 101 yards went to senior receiver Kannon Cissell.
The defense only allowed 13 yards in the third quarter while doubling up its own offense after the break.
"We wanted to settle down and decided to run the ball a little bit more," Eberhardt said. "We were just missing and overthrowing. We had senior night tonight. Our seniors are a little jacked up and you could tell that he was a little juiced. It was just basically going back to the basics."
After the 61-yard touchdown run by Frye, Howell North coach Brett Bevil was proud of his team's response as it drove into the red zone before the final turnover.
"We've been priding ourselves on our oath of overcoming adversity," Bevil said. "We say it every day. anytime something bad happens, it's just what we say. The game isn't over until it's over. I'm proud of what they did and proud that they kept believing and trying and I'm proud to be their coach."
Francis Howell North's Marshall Swope passed for 173 and a touchdown.
