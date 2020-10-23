Howell parlays next man up mentality into OT win over Rock Bridge

WELDON SPRING — Faced with the prospect of missing several key players, the Francis Howell football team enlisted a familiar mantra.
“Coach told us all week we'd face adversity, so it was the next man up,” Vikings senior quarterback Alex Pipes said.
Pipes scored on a 2-yard keeper in overtime to give Howell a 27-21 win over Rock Bridge in the regular-season finale Friday night at Howell.
The win was the sixth straight for the Vikings (7-1), the No. 6 team in the STLhighschoolsports.com large-schools rankings.
“This team obviously faced a lot of adversity with the situation that we have right now. Ultimately, in the end, I guess our guys did a good enough job executing,” Howell coach Brent Chojnacki said. “The good thing about this game is we played a tough Rock Bridge team and going into the playoffs that's what you want because it's just going to make you better.”
Howell was without several key starters due to quarantine, including standout senior running back Dane Mohrmann, who has 980 yards rushing and 15 touchdowns this season. That total includes 515 yards rushing over the last three games, including 250 against Holt three weeks ago and 215 against Cardinal Ritter two weeks ago.
The Vikings were only able to muster 100 yards rushing, including 77 from Brady Hultman.
But it was enough to get the job done.
“Brady is a sophomore and it's his first year on varsity,” Pipes said. “So, it's a big jump for him, but he did just fine.
Rock Bridge (5-3) fell for the second straight time against Howell after winning three in a row in the series.
“It was a great football game, although I wish I was on the other side,” Bruins coach Van Vanatta said. “We fought to the end. They fought to the end. But we shot ourselves in the foot and made a lot of mistakes. That's been our mantra all year long is that we shoot ourselves in the foot left and right. Against good football teams, you can't do that.”
The game went into overtime only because Howell converted a fourth-and-goal into a 2-yard TD catch by Jack Meyer with 18 seconds remaining in regulation.
“You've got to step up when the time's there,” Meyer said. “I got myself open and made the catch.”
After winning the overtime coin toss, Howell went on defense first and stopped Rock Bridge on four straight plays that totaled zero yards.
“When we look back at this, we'll kind of point the finger at defense as the decider of the three phases that kept us in this game,” Chojnacki said. “Those guys continued to grind it out.”
It took the Vikings offense just three plays – a 14-yard scamper by Pipes, a 9-yard run by Hultman and the game-winner by Pipes – to end the game.
“It was actually the same three plays in a row,” Pipes said. “The dude went for the running back every time, so I just ran up the middle and hoped that my line had me, and they did.”
Howell struck first on its second offensive series as Jackson Hetzel's leaping 21-yard touchdown catch at the goal line capped an 11-play, 72-yard drive for a 7-0 lead.
The Bruins responded with a long drive of their own as a 13-play, 74-yard march culminated in a 4-yard quarterback keeper by Nathan Dent on the first play of the second quarter.
The Vikings' Zach Biever turned in the special teams play of the first half when he stripped Marquis McCaster on a punt return and recovered the ball at the 21. After a sack, Pipes hit Reid Weber on a 34-yard scoring strike to give Howell a 14-7 lead just 2:09 after Rock Bridge had tied the game.
Rock Bridge tied the game again with another long drive, this one covering 63 yards in nine plays as Payton Messer's 5-yard run with 3:22 left in the first half made it a 14-14 game at the break.
The Bruins dominated the ground battle in the first half, outgaining the Vikings 104-16.
After five rushing TDs in its win over Hickman last week, Rock Bridge went to the air for its first passing score in three weeks when Dent hit Messer on a 45-yard strike to give the Bruins their first lead of the game at 21-14 with 7:47 left in the third quarter.
“I think we had some things on the pass a couple times early, but towards the end there, we just missed,” Vanatta said.
The Bruins had a chance to ice the win when they lined up for a 34-yard field goal with 2:26 to play, but Jack Bower never got the kick away due to a high snap.
That gave the Vikings a big shot of momentum in the game's waning moments and they made the most of it with Meyer's game-tying score.
“All or nothing, man. That's what we train for right there,” Meyer said. “It was amazing to see our team come together and really rally around the football. We came out hard on both sides of the ball and played our game.”
Rock Bridge at Francis Howell Football
Rock Bridge at Francis Howell Football
Rock Bridge at Francis Howell Football
Rock Bridge at Francis Howell Football
Rock Bridge at Francis Howell Football
Rock Bridge at Francis Howell Football
Rock Bridge at Francis Howell Football
Rock Bridge at Francis Howell Football
Rock Bridge at Francis Howell Football
Rock Bridge at Francis Howell Football
Rock Bridge at Francis Howell Football
Rock Bridge at Francis Howell Football
Rock Bridge at Francis Howell Football
Rock Bridge at Francis Howell Football
Rock Bridge at Francis Howell Football
Rock Bridge at Francis Howell Football
Rock Bridge at Francis Howell Football
Rock Bridge at Francis Howell Football
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.