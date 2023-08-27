TROY, Mo. — Hunter Keene’s first start as the No. 1 quarterback was a smashing success.

The Troy Buchanan senior quarterback amassed more than 300 yards of total offense and had a hand in all five touchdowns Saturday night to lead the Trojans to a 35-21 win over Holt in the teams’ nonconference football season opener at John R. Lawrence Athletic Complex.

Week 1 area high school football scores Scores from the opening weekend of the 2023 high school football season.

“It’s a great feeling, absolutely,” Keene said. “Last year, sitting behind an all-state quarterback (Charos Sutton), I got my chances when I could. But actually coming out here and leading the team, being the man, is a great feeling.”

Keene rushed for 220 yards and three touchdowns on 31 carries and completed nine of 12 passes for 90 yards and two more scores Saturday for Troy (1-0).

“He did a great job executing everything we asked him to do and made some plays,” Trojans coach Brett Wiggers said. “Hunter is a phenomenal young man. He had a great game, but believe it or not, he’s an even better young man off the field than he is on it.”

Keene saw some playing time under center and mostly out of the backfield the last couple seasons and did have 579 yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground combined in 2021 and 2022. That body of work came into play in the opener against Holt (0-1).

“He did a great job,” Indians coach Ethan Place said. “He’s an athletic kid. He’s a leader. You can tell that he can take charge and go. He can throw it, but he’s also a physical kid that runs the ball well and fits their scheme.”

First win for Wiggers

The Troy victory came in the head coaching debut for Wiggers, who took over in the offseason when Ryan Nesbitt accepted the Jackson coaching job.

Wiggers is an area native, having graduated from Waterloo High in 2012, and went on to Southeast Missouri State, where he became a graduate assistant coach, and Southwestern Oklahoma State as a linebackers coach. He was on Nesbitt’s staff at Troy for four years, the last three as defensive coordinator.

“To be honest, I had some jitters going into it, but it was an exciting moment,” Wiggers said. “But I told the kids after the game it was their win. We try to do what we can to put them in position to be successful, but those kids earned it.”

After the win in the opener, Wiggers was presented the game ball by Troy activities director Jason Smith.

“We put in work all offseason, so to see it pay off is a great feeling,” Keene said. “When it’s going good, it’s going good. When it’s going hard, he picks us up and makes it go in the right direction.”

Holt also welcomes new starting QB

The Trojans weren’t the only team getting a new starting quarterback acclimated. Senior Ayden Sullivan made his first start since becoming the Indians’ new No. 1 signal caller.

Sullivan, who threw for a combined 246 yards and two TDs as a backup the last two seasons, tossed three TD passes against Troy, two of which went to junior wide receiver Kayone’ Thompson.

“He had a good game. We felt like he progressed and did a good job,” Place said. “He’s been waiting in the wings, and we’re really excited about him. He’s been one of those guys that’s been right there in the competition, but we had some kids that were really talented ahead of him.”

Big touchdown, eventually

The Trojans momentarily whipped their big home crowd into a frenzy when senior Shane Hopmann returned the second-half kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown, but it was called back by a holding penalty.

Undaunted, Troy still eventually went down and scored on a 17-yard flip pass from Keene to Ethan Lollar to take its first two-score lead of the night at 21-7.

“You have that big, explosive play right out of the half and you’re excited, and then you have to turn it back around and go back,” Wiggers said. “But it actually was a little bit of a blessing in disguise because we ran six minutes off the clock and still punched it in and went up by multiple scores there.”

Delayed start to the season

Holt and Troy were supposed to square off Friday night, but temperatures above 100 degrees and heat indices around 115 for six straight days, including Friday, forced a decision to postpone the opener until Saturday night.

That decision looked in doubt earlier in the day when two inches of rain fell in Lincoln County and forced the cancellation of the Troy Lead Off Classic softball tournament, but the football game went off with just a few light showers at times in the second half.

The skies did open up just after the final horn sounded.

“We practiced all week in the heat, so we could have played this game on a Wednesday and it would have been fine,” Keene said. “I was just ready to play.”

Trojans take second straight against Indians

Troy’s win improved its record to 5-11 against Holt since 1999. It did mark the second time the Trojans have won two straight games in the series after they took the season opener exactly one year ago to the day in almost similar fashion, 34-20 in Wentzville.

Up next

Troy will stay at home in Week 2 to face O’Fallon (1-0) in a 7 p.m. matchup Friday. The Panthers beat Granite City 54-9 in their season opener Saturday.

Holt will play the first of three successive home games next week when it welcomes Liberty (1-0) for a 7 p.m. tilt Friday. The Eagles are coming off an impressive 37-19 win at No. 9 Timberland in their season opener Friday.

Troy Buchanan 35, Holt 21