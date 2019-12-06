Cliff Ice has no idea what the future holds.
He's good with that.
The longtime Webster Groves football coach, Ice stepped down Friday. He told the players at a meeting on Thursday.
“Yesterday was pretty emotional,” Ice said. “I'm happy for the next chapter. It's hard to walk away from good kids and coaches.”
Ice will finish out the school year as Webster's assistant athletics director before fully retiring. He'd known for awhile this would probably be his last year as the assistant AD. It made sense to him to leave his coaching responsibilities, too.
“The assistant AD job gives (Webster) a good chance to find the best coach,” Ice said. “It was a good time to make that break.”
In his 21 seasons, Ice led the Statesmen to state championships in 2002 and 2009. They were the runner up in 2003 and 2010. In Ice's tenure, Webster went 151-82.
It was the first and only head coaching job for Ice, who assumed the top job after a successful stint as the offensive coordinator at Hazelwood Central. Ice is just the eighth coach in Webster's more than 100 years of football. His 151 victories ranks second all-time in school history.
“I liked going to work every day for 21 years,” Ice said. “It was a lot of fun.
Ice, 55, is relishing his new-found freedom. He spent 33 years coaching football in one shape or form. He left the window open to return but seems more intrigued by the possibilities beyond the grind of the gridiron. He likes music festivals. He'd like to be able to pack up and hit the road on a whim and take in a big-time college football game. Both of those are now completely in play.
“I'm going to do what other mid-50-year-old folks do when they're not working,” Ice said. “If I don't miss football, I'm sure I'll find something.”