IHSA alters return-to-play guidelines, prohibits physical contact at practices

The IHSA started allowing teams to conduct activities in June. The new no contact rule will throw a wrench in the plans for many programs, especially football teams.

Red Bud was in the process of getting its football players back on the field but canceled Thursday evening's practice following the updated guidelines.

"It kind of leaves it to really limited as far as our preparation goes," Red Bud football coach David Lucht said. "There's a lot of things that you can do without contact but when you're coaching for progression and getting them ready for the season, without those drills, it's hard to plan for that. We've never done that before."

Lucht had planned on holding practice for one of his 20 contact days next week. He is hopeful the Musketeers will still be able to practice under the new plan, but is ready to make a change if needed.

"Today is only Thursday, but next time we were scheduled for Tuesday for contact as far as drills," Lucht said. "Hopefully by putting off tonight, hopefully, more information comes across by Tuesday and we'll have a better idea of what we're going to do."

The Mascoutah School District plans to hold an emergency meeting Friday morning to discuss the best move forward.