IHSA alters return-to-play guidelines, prohibits physical contact at practices

When the week started, Josh Lee was excited to get his team back into a normal routine for the start of the season.
The Mascoutah High football coach and the rest of his counterparts around the state got a rude awakening Thursday when the Illinois High School Association announced changes to its Phase 4 return-to-play guidelines.
The plan now prohibits physical contact among athletes and requires all coaches, players and team personnel to wear masks. Those participating in outdoor activities do not need to wear masks provided social distancing is taking place.
Scrimmages between schools in most sports, including 7-on-7 football, are also prohibited and a 50-person limit will be enforced at all indoor activities, including any spectators.
"Our kids were excited but then I got home from practice today. Things have changed drastically," Lee said.
According to a statement released Thursday evening, the IHSA changed its Phase 4 guidelines "due to an increase of positive cases of COVID-19 among high school teams around the state."
The IHSA will continue working with the Illinois Department of Health to update guidelines when necessary and will notify its member schools if any changes are approved.
"The IHSA is all about students' safety and that changed where we're at and kind of dialed us back a bit," Edwardsville athletics director Alex Fox said. "At the end of the day, everyone is about student safety. When you have a situation you have to address it and you don't want it to occur somewhere else."
The IHSA started allowing teams to conduct activities in June. The new no contact rule will throw a wrench in the plans for many programs, especially football teams.
Red Bud was in the process of getting its football players back on the field but canceled Thursday evening's practice following the updated guidelines.
"It kind of leaves it to really limited as far as our preparation goes," Red Bud football coach David Lucht said. "There's a lot of things that you can do without contact but when you're coaching for progression and getting them ready for the season, without those drills, it's hard to plan for that. We've never done that before."
Lucht had planned on holding practice for one of his 20 contact days next week. He is hopeful the Musketeers will still be able to practice under the new plan, but is ready to make a change if needed.
"Today is only Thursday, but next time we were scheduled for Tuesday for contact as far as drills," Lucht said. "Hopefully by putting off tonight, hopefully, more information comes across by Tuesday and we'll have a better idea of what we're going to do."
The Mascoutah School District plans to hold an emergency meeting Friday morning to discuss the best move forward.
"We handed out shoulder pads today and I told them to be ready to go on Monday, but all communication has been through emails and Google classroom this whole offseason," Lee said. "I tell them they need to check it every day because things change every day. I just try to keep them updated the best we can, but the hardest part is that we never know."
As Illinois tightens its restrictions on a return to play, teams in Missouri continue to move forward with practices and less prohibitive guidelines.
That can make preparing for Missouri football opponents a little harder for teams like Edwardsville, which has three St. Louis squads on its schedule this season. The Tigers open against De Smet on Aug. 28, travel to CBC in Week 2 and cap their regular-season campaign at Lutheran North on Oct. 23.
"My frustration is, it's one thing if you're playing schools who are all in the same situation, but we're playing three Missouri schools who have been practicing since the middle of June," Edwardsville football coach Matt Martin said. "That's frustrating to me because as a competitor you want a fair chance and they have a different set of rules than we do."
The update in guidelines has many programs questioning how to proceed with the first official day of high school competition scheduled to begin Aug. 24. Fox believes certain sports, such as girls tennis, will be able to continue practicing under the new plan, but others like cross country may have to revert back to Phase 3.
"I think each sport will have to determine what's best for them," Fox said. "I leave that to my coaches. I've got a great set of coaches and a great staff that will determine what's best for them."
Frustrated with the changes, Martin is still hopeful for the fall season and understands this is not the worst-case scenario.
"I have to remind myself that the alternate is, at least for the state of sports, there will be no sports," Martin said. "Sometimes you may not like what's going on, but you have to sit here and say this is better than nothing."
