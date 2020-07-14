IHSA defers to other state organizations on return-to-play guidelines

The Illinois High School Association announced Tuesday it will defer to the Illinois Department of Public Health, Illinois State Board of Education and the office of Gov. J.B. Pritzker on its return-to-play guidelines moving forward.

"We have come to understand that there needs to be a greater consistency between the guidelines for returning to learn and returning to interscholastic athletics,” IHSA executive director Craig Anderson said in a statement. "We will wait on direction from these organizations for further guidance on Return to Play plans for the 2020-21 school year."

The IHSA had developed its own guidelines in accordance with IDPH and the state moved last week into "Phase 4."

Under the Phase 4 guidelines, athletes are screened at the start of each practice. Gatherings of 50 individuals were allowed with proper social distancing being observed. During those guidelines, schools and sports were allowed to have contact days as well.

On July 9, Phase 4 was amended after an outbreak was reported. Schools were instructed about restriction for practices that included no physical contact and an increased use of face masks.

IHSA teams can currently conduct summer contact workouts with limitation within the current Phase 4 return-to-play guidelines.

"We still believe there is a path to conducting high school athletics in the fall, like the majority of states surrounding Illinois plan to do," Anderson said in Tuesday's statement. "To make that happen, it’s important that we allow IDPH, ISBE and the governor’s office to take the lead on ensuring the safest and most consistent protocols."

