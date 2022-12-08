IHSA moves football state finals to Illinois State's Hancock Stadium

The next high school football state champions in Illinois will be crowned in Bloomington-Normal.

The Illinois High School Association’s Board of Directors selected Hancock Stadium on the campus of Illinois State University as the host site for the Class 1A-8A state football championships from 2023 through 2027. The decision was announced in a press release Wednesday.

Illinois State’s bid was selected ahead of bids from Northern Illinois University, Southern Illinois University and an every-other-year bid by the University of Illinois.

“The first-class facilities, amazing support from Illinois State University and the Bloomington-Normal communities, and the central location proved to be the biggest factors in returning to ISU for the next five years,” IHSA executive director Craig Anderson stated in the release. “This decision wasn’t made lightly, as Northern Illinois University and the University of Illinois have been incredible hosts for us through the years.”

Between 2013 and 2022, Northern Illinois and Illinois alternated as hosts with the odd years going to Huskie Stadium in DeKalb and the even years going to Memorial Stadium in Champaign-Urbana.

Hancock Stadium was the venue for the inaugural IHSA state football championships in 1974 and remained as primary host until 1998. Between 1980 and 1984, Class 5A and 6A played their title games at Northwestern University’s Dyche Stadium while the rest remained at Hancock Stadium.

Between 1999 and 2012 all the state championship games were played at Memorial Stadium.