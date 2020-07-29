IHSA restructures sports calendar, pushes football to spring, adds summer season; four sports stay in fall

The Illinois High School Association unveiled its plan for the coming school year Wednesday afternoon. It does not include a fall football season as the state and nation continue to navigate the coronavirus pandemic that has uprooted the norms of everyday life the last five months.
Football, boys soccer and girls volleyball have shifted from normal fall schedules and now are slated to compete in a spring season that begins February 15 and runs through May 1. Games can begin March 1 for boys soccer and girls volleyball; the first football games can start on March 5.
The IHSA's other fall sports are scheduled to remain in the fall — boys and girls golf, girls tennis, boys and girls cross country and girls swimming and diving. Practices are scheduled to begin August 10 for those sports and finish October 17.
Whether or not spectators will be allowed at games will be determined by guidelines set forth by the Illinois Department of Public Health. The state championship series are to be determined.
Football teams will have seven regular season games and a regional postseason at minimum, according to the release.
The new-look fall season will include boys and girls golf, boys and girls cross country, girls tennis and girls swimming and diving.
The winter season will include boys and girls basketball, boys and girls wrestling, boys swimming and diving, boys and girls bowling, competitive cheerleading, competitive dance and girls gymnastics.
Traditional spring sports will move into a “summer” season that is scheduled to run from May 3 until June 26. Baseball, softball, boys and girls track and field, girls soccer, boys and girls lacrosse, boys tennis and boys volleyball will shift to the new season.
The IHSA also addressed eligibility of virtual students.
“The Board also verified that IHSA by-laws do not prevent schools who are conducting remote learning from participating in IHSA sports and activities,” the release said. “Participation will remain a local school and district decision, regardless of the learning plan a high school is utilizing.”
The IHSA’s announcement came hours after Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced statewide restrictions on youth sports. The plan, issued on the state’s coronavirus website, breaks up sports and activities into tiers of high, medium and lower risk. Included in the high risk category are football, hockey, wrestling, competitive cheering, competitive dance, lacrosse and rugby.
The medium risk tier includes flag football, 7-on-7 football, soccer, volleyball, basketball and fencing.
The lower risk tier includes baseball (with social distancing in place in the dugout and surrounding areas), cross country, golf, softball, track and field and bowling.
The amount of practices and competitions allowed for each level of activities is based on the current public health conditions.
Level 1 is the most restrictive with non-contact practices and just training. Level 2 allows for intra-squad scrimmages but no competition against other programs. Level 3 allows for conference games and lower risk sports to compete for state championships. Level 4 is the all-clear indicator and would allow for all sports to play out of conference, out of state and compete for state championships.
The guidelines state current conditions allow for lower-risk sports to compete between Levels 1 and 3. Medium-risk sports are holding at Levels 1 and 2. High risk sports are currently restricted to Level 1.
