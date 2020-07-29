IHSA restructures sports calendar, pushes football to spring, adds summer season; four sports stay in fall

The Illinois High School Association unveiled its plan for the coming school year Wednesday afternoon. It does not include a fall football season as the state and nation continue to navigate the coronavirus pandemic that has uprooted the norms of everyday life the last five months.

Football, boys soccer and girls volleyball have shifted from normal fall schedules and now are slated to compete in a spring season that begins February 15 and runs through May 1. Games can begin March 1 for boys soccer and girls volleyball; the first football games can start on March 5.

The IHSA's other fall sports are scheduled to remain in the fall — boys and girls golf, girls tennis, boys and girls cross country and girls swimming and diving. Practices are scheduled to begin August 10 for those sports and finish October 17.

Whether or not spectators will be allowed at games will be determined by guidelines set forth by the Illinois Department of Public Health. The state championship series are to be determined.

Football teams will have seven regular season games and a regional postseason at minimum, according to the release.

The new-look fall season will include boys and girls golf, boys and girls cross country, girls tennis and girls swimming and diving.

The winter season will include boys and girls basketball, boys and girls wrestling, boys swimming and diving, boys and girls bowling, competitive cheerleading, competitive dance and girls gymnastics.

Traditional spring sports will move into a “summer” season that is scheduled to run from May 3 until June 26. Baseball, softball, boys and girls track and field, girls soccer, boys and girls lacrosse, boys tennis and boys volleyball will shift to the new season.