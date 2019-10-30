Team up with us for 99¢
STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 10/30/2019 
Illinois Football Class 8ALast Week
1. Lincoln-Way East (0-0)1
2. Gurnee Warren (0-0)3
3. Neuqua Valley (0-1)5
4. Glenbard West (0-0)3
5. Minooka (0-0)6
6. Homewood-Flossmoor (0-0)4
7. Hinsdale Central (0-0)9
8. Loyola (Chicago) (0-0)2
9. South Elgin (0-0)NR
10. Maine South (0-0)NR
On the bubble: Niles Notre Dame (0-1), Huntley (0-0), Oswego (0-0), St. Charles East (0-0), Chicago Marist (0-1), Edwardsville (7-2)


Illinois Football Class 7ALast Week
1. Chicago Mount Carmel (0-0)1
2. Nazareth Academy (9-0)2
3. Batavia (0-1)6
4. Villa Park Willowbrook (0-0)8
4. Rolling Meadows (0-0)7
6. Chicago Phillips (6-1)5
7. Arlington Heights Hersey (0-0)4
8. Normal Community (0-0)9
9. Tinley Park Andrew (0-0)NR
10. DeKalb, Illinois (1-1)NR
On the bubble: Maine West (0-0), Rockton Hononegah (0-0), Yorkville (0-0), Glenbard North (0-0), Harvey Thornton (0-0), Benet Academy (0-1), Machesney Park Harlem (0-0), Prospect (0-0)


Illinois Football Class 6ALast Week
1. East St. Louis (9-0)1
2. Chatham Glenwood (0-0)1
3. Crete-Monee (0-0)2
4. Prairie Ridge (0-0)4
5. Chicago Simeon (1-0)3
6. Oak Lawn Richards (0-0)4
7. Peoria Central (0-0)10
8. Cary-Grove (0-0)8
9. Normal Community West (0-0)9
10. Lemont (0-0)NR
On the bubble: Providence Catholic (0-0), Kaneland (0-0), Belvidere North (0-0), Antioch (0-0), Deerfield (0-0), Dunlap (0-0)


Illinois Football Class 5ALast Week
1. Sterling (0-0)2
2. Rockford Boylan (0-0)4
3. Rochester (0-0)1
4. Springfield Hillcrest (2-7)3
5. Chicago Montini (0-0)5
6. Sycamore (0-0)6
7. Mount Zion (2-0)6
8. St. Rita (0-0)7
9. Carbondale (8-1)9
10. Kankakee (0-0)8
On the bubble: Joliet Catholic (0-0), Cahokia (7-2), Marion (8-1), St. Laurence Burbank (0-0), Morris (0-0)


Illinois Football Class 4ALast Week
1. Coal City (0-0)2
2. Richmond-Burton (0-0)3
3. Elmhurst IC Catholic (1-0)5
4. St. Francis (0-0)4
5. Illinois Valley Central (0-0)9
6. Columbia (9-0)8
7. Effingham (3-0)10
8. Genoa-Kingston (0-0)NR
9. Stillman Valley (0-0)7
10. Tolono Unity (0-0)NR
On the bubble: Bishop McNamara (0-0), Murphysboro (3-1), Prairie Central (0-0), Marengo (1-0)


Illinois Football Class 3ALast Week
1. Williamsville (0-0)1
2. Wilmington (0-0)3
2. Byron (0-0)2
4. Beardstown (4-0)3
5. Vandalia (9-0)5
6. Fairfield (0-0)6
7. Princeton (7-2)7
8. Mater Dei (8-1)9
9. Mount Carmel, Illinois (4-0)NR
10. Paxton-Buckley-Loda (0-0)NR
On the bubble: Du Quoin (8-1), Eureka, Illinois (0-0), Farmington, Illinois (0-0), Rock Island Alleman (0-0)


Illinois Football Class 2ALast Week
1. Clifton Central (0-0)2
2. Fieldcrest (0-0)1
3. Maroa-Forsyth (0-0)3
4. Gibson City (0-0)4
5. Knoxville (0-0)6
6. Decatur St. Teresa (0-0)5
7. Newman Central Catholic (0-0)7
8. Bismarck-Henning (0-1)8
10. Nashville (8-1)NR
10. Pana (8-1)10
On the bubble: Chester (0-0), Tuscola (0-0), Auburn (0-0), Fithian Oakwood (0-0)


Illinois Football Class 1ALast Week
1. Lena-Winslow (0-0)1
2. Central A&M (1-0)2
3. Annawan (0-0)3
4. Morrison (Ill.) (0-0)4
5. Aquin (0-0)5
6. Camp Point Central (4-0)7
7. Chicago Hope (7-2)6
8. Forreston (0-0)8
9. Athens (0-0)9
10. Kirkland Hiawatha (7-1)NR
On the bubble: Argenta-Oreana (0-0), Ottawa Marquette (1-1), Greenfield-Northwestern (7-2), Arcola (0-0)


