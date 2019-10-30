|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 10/30/2019
|Illinois Football Class 8A
|Last Week
|1. Lincoln-Way East (0-0)
|1
|2. Gurnee Warren (0-0)
|3
|3. Neuqua Valley (0-1)
|5
|4. Glenbard West (0-0)
|3
|5. Minooka (0-0)
|6
|6. Homewood-Flossmoor (0-0)
|4
|7. Hinsdale Central (0-0)
|9
|8. Loyola (Chicago) (0-0)
|2
|9. South Elgin (0-0)
|NR
|10. Maine South (0-0)
|NR
|On the bubble: Niles Notre Dame (0-1), Huntley (0-0), Oswego (0-0), St. Charles East (0-0), Chicago Marist (0-1), Edwardsville (7-2)
|Illinois Football Class 7A
|Last Week
|1. Chicago Mount Carmel (0-0)
|1
|2. Nazareth Academy (9-0)
|2
|3. Batavia (0-1)
|6
|4. Villa Park Willowbrook (0-0)
|8
|4. Rolling Meadows (0-0)
|7
|6. Chicago Phillips (6-1)
|5
|7. Arlington Heights Hersey (0-0)
|4
|8. Normal Community (0-0)
|9
|9. Tinley Park Andrew (0-0)
|NR
|10. DeKalb, Illinois (1-1)
|NR
|On the bubble: Maine West (0-0), Rockton Hononegah (0-0), Yorkville (0-0), Glenbard North (0-0), Harvey Thornton (0-0), Benet Academy (0-1), Machesney Park Harlem (0-0), Prospect (0-0)
|Illinois Football Class 6A
|Last Week
|1. East St. Louis (9-0)
|1
|2. Chatham Glenwood (0-0)
|1
|3. Crete-Monee (0-0)
|2
|4. Prairie Ridge (0-0)
|4
|5. Chicago Simeon (1-0)
|3
|6. Oak Lawn Richards (0-0)
|4
|7. Peoria Central (0-0)
|10
|8. Cary-Grove (0-0)
|8
|9. Normal Community West (0-0)
|9
|10. Lemont (0-0)
|NR
|On the bubble: Providence Catholic (0-0), Kaneland (0-0), Belvidere North (0-0), Antioch (0-0), Deerfield (0-0), Dunlap (0-0)
|Illinois Football Class 5A
|Last Week
|1. Sterling (0-0)
|2
|2. Rockford Boylan (0-0)
|4
|3. Rochester (0-0)
|1
|4. Springfield Hillcrest (2-7)
|3
|5. Chicago Montini (0-0)
|5
|6. Sycamore (0-0)
|6
|7. Mount Zion (2-0)
|6
|8. St. Rita (0-0)
|7
|9. Carbondale (8-1)
|9
|10. Kankakee (0-0)
|8
|On the bubble: Joliet Catholic (0-0), Cahokia (7-2), Marion (8-1), St. Laurence Burbank (0-0), Morris (0-0)
|Illinois Football Class 4A
|Last Week
|1. Coal City (0-0)
|2
|2. Richmond-Burton (0-0)
|3
|3. Elmhurst IC Catholic (1-0)
|5
|4. St. Francis (0-0)
|4
|5. Illinois Valley Central (0-0)
|9
|6. Columbia (9-0)
|8
|7. Effingham (3-0)
|10
|8. Genoa-Kingston (0-0)
|NR
|9. Stillman Valley (0-0)
|7
|10. Tolono Unity (0-0)
|NR
|On the bubble: Bishop McNamara (0-0), Murphysboro (3-1), Prairie Central (0-0), Marengo (1-0)
|Illinois Football Class 3A
|Last Week
|1. Williamsville (0-0)
|1
|2. Wilmington (0-0)
|3
|2. Byron (0-0)
|2
|4. Beardstown (4-0)
|3
|5. Vandalia (9-0)
|5
|6. Fairfield (0-0)
|6
|7. Princeton (7-2)
|7
|8. Mater Dei (8-1)
|9
|9. Mount Carmel, Illinois (4-0)
|NR
|10. Paxton-Buckley-Loda (0-0)
|NR
|On the bubble: Du Quoin (8-1), Eureka, Illinois (0-0), Farmington, Illinois (0-0), Rock Island Alleman (0-0)
|Illinois Football Class 2A
|Last Week
|1. Clifton Central (0-0)
|2
|2. Fieldcrest (0-0)
|1
|3. Maroa-Forsyth (0-0)
|3
|4. Gibson City (0-0)
|4
|5. Knoxville (0-0)
|6
|6. Decatur St. Teresa (0-0)
|5
|7. Newman Central Catholic (0-0)
|7
|8. Bismarck-Henning (0-1)
|8
|10. Nashville (8-1)
|NR
|10. Pana (8-1)
|10
|On the bubble: Chester (0-0), Tuscola (0-0), Auburn (0-0), Fithian Oakwood (0-0)
|Illinois Football Class 1A
|Last Week
|1. Lena-Winslow (0-0)
|1
|2. Central A&M (1-0)
|2
|3. Annawan (0-0)
|3
|4. Morrison (Ill.) (0-0)
|4
|5. Aquin (0-0)
|5
|6. Camp Point Central (4-0)
|7
|7. Chicago Hope (7-2)
|6
|8. Forreston (0-0)
|8
|9. Athens (0-0)
|9
|10. Kirkland Hiawatha (7-1)
|NR
|On the bubble: Argenta-Oreana (0-0), Ottawa Marquette (1-1), Greenfield-Northwestern (7-2), Arcola (0-0)