|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 10/16/2019
|Illinois Football Class 8A
|Last Week
|1. Lincoln-Way East (0-0)
|1
|2. Loyola Academy (0-0)
|3
|3. Gurnee Warren (0-0)
|2
|4. Niles Notre Dame (0-0)
|4
|5. Homewood-Flossmoor (0-0)
|6
|6. Hinsdale Central (0-0)
|5
|6. Neuqua Valley (0-1)
|7
|8. Minooka (0-0)
|8
|9. Oswego (0-0)
|9
|10. Bolingbrook (0-0)
|10
|On the bubble: St. Charles East (0-0), South Elgin (0-0), Barrington (0-0), Huntley (0-0), Maine South (0-0)
|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 10/16/2019
|Illinois Football Class 7A
|Last Week
|1. Chicago Mount Carmel (0-0)
|1
|2. Nazareth Academy (6-1)
|2
|3. Glenbard West (0-0)
|3
|4. Hersey (0-0)
|5
|5. Chicago Phillips (5-1)
|6
|6. Rolling Meadows (0-0)
|7
|7. Batavia (0-1)
|4
|8. Benet Academy (0-0)
|7
|9. Willowbrook (0-0)
|NR
|10. Normal Community (0-0)
|NR
|On the bubble: Tinley Park Andrew (0-0), DeKalb, Illinois (0-1), Glenbard East (0-0), St. Charles North (0-0), Fox Lake Grant (0-0), Conant (Ill.) (0-0), Chicago Brother Rice (0-0)
|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 10/16/2019
|Illinois Football Class 6A
|Last Week
|1. Chatham Glenwood (0-0)
|1
|2. Crete-Monee (0-0)
|2
|3. Chicago Simeon (1-0)
|3
|4. Cary-Grove (0-0)
|4
|5. Oak Lawn Richards (0-0)
|5
|6. Prairie Ridge (0-0)
|6
|7. Antioch (0-0)
|8
|8. Providence Catholic (0-0)
|9
|9. Yorkville (0-0)
|7
|10. Lemont (0-0)
|NR
|On the bubble: Normal Community West (0-0), Kaneland (0-0), Peoria Central (0-0)
|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 10/16/2019
|Illinois Football Class 5A
|Last Week
|1. East St. Louis (7-0)
|1
|2. Sterling (0-0)
|2
|3. Hillcrest (2-5)
|4
|3. Rockford Boylan (0-0)
|3
|5. Montini (0-0)
|5
|6. Sycamore (0-0)
|6
|7. Marion (7-0)
|7
|8. St. Rita (0-0)
|8
|9. Kankakee (0-0)
|9
|10. Carbondale (6-1)
|10
|On the bubble: Dunlap (0-0), Cahokia (5-2), Triad (6-1), Joliet Catholic (0-0), St. Laurence (0-0)
|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 10/16/2019
|Illinois Football Class 4A
|Last Week
|1. IC Catholic (1-0)
|1
|2. Rochester (0-0)
|2
|3. Coal City (0-0)
|3
|4. Richmond-Burton (0-0)
|4
|5. Stillman Valley (0-0)
|5
|6. Mount Zion (1-0)
|7
|7. Effingham (2-0)
|8
|8. Columbia (7-0)
|7
|9. Genoa-Kingston (0-0)
|10
|10. St. Francis (0-0)
|9
|On the bubble: Illinois Valley Central (0-0), Bishop McNamara (0-0), Benton, Illinois (3-0), Prairie Central (0-0)
|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 10/16/2019
|Illinois Football Class 3A
|Last Week
|1. Wilmington (0-0)
|1
|2. Williamsville (0-0)
|2
|3. Byron (0-0)
|3
|4. Beardstown (2-0)
|4
|5. Vandalia (7-0)
|5
|6. Nashville (7-0)
|6
|7. Fairfield (0-0)
|7
|8. Pana (7-0)
|8
|9. Princeton (6-1)
|9
|10. Eureka, Illinois (0-0)
|10
|On the bubble: Du Quoin (7-0), Peotone (0-0), Mater Dei (6-1), Mount Carmel, Illinois (2-0)
|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 10/16/2019
|Illinois Football Class 2A
|Last Week
|1. Fieldcrest (0-0)
|1
|2. Clifton Central (0-0)
|2
|3. Maroa-Forsyth (0-0)
|3
|4. Gibson City (0-0)
|4
|5. Decatur St. Teresa (0-0)
|5
|6. Knoxville (0-0)
|6
|7. Sterling Newman (0-0)
|7
|8. Bismarck-Henning (0-1)
|8
|9. Auburn (0-0)
|9
|10. West Carroll (0-0)
|10
|On the bubble: Flora (0-0), Chicago Orr (0-0)
|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 10/16/2019
|Illinois Football Class 1A
|Last Week
|1. Lena-Winslow (0-0)
|1
|2. Central A&M (1-0)
|3
|3. Annawan (0-0)
|4
|4. Morrison (Ill.) (0-0)
|5
|5. Ottawa Marquette (1-0)
|6
|6. Forreston (0-0)
|2
|7. Aquin (0-0)
|7
|8. Hope Academy (0-0)
|10
|9. Camp Point Central (2-0)
|8
|10. Athens (0-0)
|9
|On the bubble: Tuscola (0-0), Carrollton (4-3), Fulton (2-5), Arcola (0-0), Kirkland Hiawatha (5-1), Princeville (0-0)