STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 10/16/2019 
Illinois Football Class 8ALast Week
1. Lincoln-Way East (0-0)1
2. Loyola Academy (0-0)3
3. Gurnee Warren (0-0)2
4. Niles Notre Dame (0-0)4
5. Homewood-Flossmoor (0-0)6
6. Hinsdale Central (0-0)5
6. Neuqua Valley (0-1)7
8. Minooka (0-0)8
9. Oswego (0-0)9
10. Bolingbrook (0-0)10
On the bubble: St. Charles East (0-0), South Elgin (0-0), Barrington (0-0), Huntley (0-0), Maine South (0-0)


STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 10/16/2019 
Illinois Football Class 7ALast Week
1. Chicago Mount Carmel (0-0)1
2. Nazareth Academy (6-1)2
3. Glenbard West (0-0)3
4. Hersey (0-0)5
5. Chicago Phillips (5-1)6
6. Rolling Meadows (0-0)7
7. Batavia (0-1)4
8. Benet Academy (0-0)7
9. Willowbrook (0-0)NR
10. Normal Community (0-0)NR
On the bubble: Tinley Park Andrew (0-0), DeKalb, Illinois (0-1), Glenbard East (0-0), St. Charles North (0-0), Fox Lake Grant (0-0), Conant (Ill.) (0-0), Chicago Brother Rice (0-0)


STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 10/16/2019 
Illinois Football Class 6ALast Week
1. Chatham Glenwood (0-0)1
2. Crete-Monee (0-0)2
3. Chicago Simeon (1-0)3
4. Cary-Grove (0-0)4
5. Oak Lawn Richards (0-0)5
6. Prairie Ridge (0-0)6
7. Antioch (0-0)8
8. Providence Catholic (0-0)9
9. Yorkville (0-0)7
10. Lemont (0-0)NR
On the bubble: Normal Community West (0-0), Kaneland (0-0), Peoria Central (0-0)


STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 10/16/2019 
Illinois Football Class 5ALast Week
1. East St. Louis (7-0)1
2. Sterling (0-0)2
3. Hillcrest (2-5)4
3. Rockford Boylan (0-0)3
5. Montini (0-0)5
6. Sycamore (0-0)6
7. Marion (7-0)7
8. St. Rita (0-0)8
9. Kankakee (0-0)9
10. Carbondale (6-1)10
On the bubble: Dunlap (0-0), Cahokia (5-2), Triad (6-1), Joliet Catholic (0-0), St. Laurence (0-0)


STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 10/16/2019 
Illinois Football Class 4ALast Week
1. IC Catholic (1-0)1
2. Rochester (0-0)2
3. Coal City (0-0)3
4. Richmond-Burton (0-0)4
5. Stillman Valley (0-0)5
6. Mount Zion (1-0)7
7. Effingham (2-0)8
8. Columbia (7-0)7
9. Genoa-Kingston (0-0)10
10. St. Francis (0-0)9
On the bubble: Illinois Valley Central (0-0), Bishop McNamara (0-0), Benton, Illinois (3-0), Prairie Central (0-0)


STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 10/16/2019 
Illinois Football Class 3ALast Week
1. Wilmington (0-0)1
2. Williamsville (0-0)2
3. Byron (0-0)3
4. Beardstown (2-0)4
5. Vandalia (7-0)5
6. Nashville (7-0)6
7. Fairfield (0-0)7
8. Pana (7-0)8
9. Princeton (6-1)9
10. Eureka, Illinois (0-0)10
On the bubble: Du Quoin (7-0), Peotone (0-0), Mater Dei (6-1), Mount Carmel, Illinois (2-0)


STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 10/16/2019 
Illinois Football Class 2ALast Week
1. Fieldcrest (0-0)1
2. Clifton Central (0-0)2
3. Maroa-Forsyth (0-0)3
4. Gibson City (0-0)4
5. Decatur St. Teresa (0-0)5
6. Knoxville (0-0)6
7. Sterling Newman (0-0)7
8. Bismarck-Henning (0-1)8
9. Auburn (0-0)9
10. West Carroll (0-0)10
On the bubble: Flora (0-0), Chicago Orr (0-0)


STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 10/16/2019 
Illinois Football Class 1ALast Week
1. Lena-Winslow (0-0)1
2. Central A&M (1-0)3
3. Annawan (0-0)4
4. Morrison (Ill.) (0-0)5
5. Ottawa Marquette (1-0)6
6. Forreston (0-0)2
7. Aquin (0-0)7
8. Hope Academy (0-0)10
9. Camp Point Central (2-0)8
10. Athens (0-0)9
On the bubble: Tuscola (0-0), Carrollton (4-3), Fulton (2-5), Arcola (0-0), Kirkland Hiawatha (5-1), Princeville (0-0)


