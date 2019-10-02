Today only! Join for $3
STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 10/2/2019 
Illinois Football Class 8ALast Week
1. Lincoln-Way East (0-0)1
2. Gurnee Warren (0-0)3
3. Hinsdale Central (0-0)4
4. Loyola Academy (0-0)5
5. Niles Notre Dame (0-0)5
6. Homewood-Flossmoor (0-0)2
7. Minooka (0-0)7
8. Neuqua Valley (0-1)9
9. Oswego (0-0)8
10. Edwardsville (4-1)NR
On the bubble: Bolingbrook (0-0), South Elgin (0-0), Barrington (0-0), St. Charles East (0-0)


STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 10/2/2019 
Illinois Football Class 7ALast Week
1. Chicago Mount Carmel (0-0)1
2. Nazareth Academy (4-1)2
3. Glenbard West (0-0)3
4. Chicago Phillips (4-0)4
5. Batavia (0-1)5
6. Hersey (0-0)8
7. Chicago Brother Rice (0-0)7
8. Rolling Meadows (0-0)9
9. Benet Academy (0-0)10
10. St. Charles North (0-0)NR
On the bubble: Conant (Ill.) (0-0), Normal Community (0-0), Rockton Hononegah (0-0), Willowbrook (0-0), Tinley Park Andrew (0-0)


STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 10/2/2019 
Illinois Football Class 6ALast Week
1. Chatham Glenwood (0-0)1
2. Crete-Monee (0-0)2
3. Providence Catholic (0-0)4
4. Cary-Grove (0-0)4
5. Oak Lawn Richards (0-0)6
6. Chicago Simeon (0-0)7
7. Prairie Ridge (0-0)8
8. Yorkville (0-0)9
9. Normal Community West (0-0)NR
10. Antioch (0-0)10
On the bubble: Peoria Central (0-0), Lemont (0-0), Kaneland (0-0), Springfield, Illinois (0-0)


STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 10/2/2019 
Illinois Football Class 5ALast Week
1. East St. Louis (5-0)1
2. Montini (0-0)2
3. Sterling (0-0)3
4. Rockford Boylan (0-0)4
5. Hillcrest (0-5)5
6. Sycamore (0-0)7
7. Marion (5-0)10
8. St. Rita (0-0)8
9. Sacred Heart-Griffin (0-0)6
10. Kankakee (0-0)NR
On the bubble: Carbondale (4-1), Dunlap (0-0), Marmion Academy (0-0), Morris (0-0), Triad (5-0), Cahokia (3-2), Joliet Catholic (0-0)


STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 10/2/2019 
Illinois Football Class 4ALast Week
1. IC Catholic (1-0)1
2. Rochester (0-0)2
3. Coal City (0-0)3
4. Richmond-Burton (0-0)4
5. Stillman Valley (0-0)5
6. Columbia (5-0)7
7. Mount Zion (1-0)10
8. Effingham (2-0)9
9. Genoa-Kingston (0-0)8
10. St. Francis (0-0)NR
On the bubble: Illinois Valley Central (0-0), Bishop McNamara (0-0), Murphysboro (2-1), Taylorville (2-0), Benton, Illinois (3-0)


STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 10/2/2019 
Illinois Football Class 3ALast Week
1. Wilmington (0-0)2
2. Williamsville (0-0)1
3. Byron (0-0)3
4. Beardstown (2-0)4
5. Nashville (5-0)5
6. Vandalia (5-0)7
7. Fairfield (0-0)6
8. Pana (5-0)10
9. Eureka, Illinois (0-0)9
10. Princeton (4-1)NR
On the bubble: Mount Carmel, Illinois (1-0), Quincy Notre Dame (3-0), Peotone (0-0), Monticello, Illinois (0-0), St. Joseph-Ogden (0-0), Du Quoin (5-0), Lisle (0-0), Mater Dei (4-1), Greenville (5-0)


STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 10/2/2019 
Illinois Football Class 2ALast Week
1. Fieldcrest (0-0)2
2. Clifton Central (0-0)1
3. Maroa-Forsyth (0-0)5
4. Gibson City (0-0)5
5. Bismarck-Henning (0-0)7
6. Decatur St. Teresa (0-0)3
7. Knoxville (0-0)8
8. Sterling Newman (0-0)4
9. Orion (0-0)9
10. Sesser-Valier (0-0)NR
On the bubble: West Carroll (0-0), Auburn (0-0)


STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 10/2/2019 
Illinois Football Class 1ALast Week
1. Lena-Winslow (0-0)2
1. Forreston (0-0)1
3. Central A&M (1-0)3
4. Camp Point Central (2-0)4
4. Kewanee (0-0)5
6. Morrison (Ill.) (0-0)NR
7. Ottawa Marquette (1-0)6
8. Aquin (0-0)10
9. Watseka (0-0)NR
10. Athens (0-0)NR
On the bubble: Aurora Christian (0-0), Carrollton (4-1), Princeville (0-0), Hope Academy (0-0), Greenfield-Northwestern (4-1), Tuscola (0-0)


Sign up for our free newsletter for the most comprehensive digest of sports stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.