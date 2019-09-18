|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 9/18/2019
|Illinois Football Class 8A
|Last Week
|1. Lincoln-Way East (0-0)
|1
|2. Homewood-Flossmoor (0-0)
|2
|3. Loyola Academy (0-0)
|3
|4. Gurnee Warren (0-0)
|4
|5. Hinsdale Central (0-0)
|6
|6. Bolingbrook (0-0)
|8
|7. Minooka (0-0)
|7
|8. Oswego (0-0)
|9
|9. Niles Notre Dame (0-0)
|NR
|10. Edwardsville (2-1)
|10
|On the bubble: Neuqua Valley (0-1), Chicago Marist (0-0), Oswego East (0-0), Barrington (0-0), South Elgin (0-0), Huntley (0-0), O'Fallon (2-1)
|Illinois Football Class 7A
|Last Week
|1. Chicago Mount Carmel (0-0)
|1
|2. Nazareth Academy (2-1)
|3
|3. Glenbard West (0-0)
|2
|4. Wheaton Warrenville South (0-0)
|6
|5. Batavia (0-1)
|5
|6. Rockton Hononegah (0-0)
|7
|7. Rolling Meadows (0-0)
|8
|8. Chicago Brother Rice (0-0)
|4
|9. Hersey (0-0)
|10
|10. St. Charles North (0-0)
|NR
|On the bubble: Normal Community (0-0), Benet Academy (0-0), Willowbrook (0-0), Jacobs (0-0), Machesney Park Harlem (0-0), DeKalb, Illinois (0-1), Glenbard East (0-0), Moline (1-0)
|Illinois Football Class 6A
|Last Week
|1. Cary-Grove (0-0)
|2
|2. Chicago Phillips (3-0)
|3
|3. Providence Catholic (0-0)
|7
|4. Crete-Monee (0-0)
|5
|5. Chatham Glenwood (0-0)
|6
|6. Oak Lawn Richards (0-0)
|1
|7. Peoria Central (0-0)
|8
|8. Prairie Ridge (0-0)
|4
|9. Chicago Simeon (0-0)
|9
|10. Yorkville (0-0)
|NR
|On the bubble: Antioch (0-0), Normal Community West (0-0), Lake Forest (Ill.) (0-0), Bremen (0-0), Kaneland (0-0), Lemont (0-0), Springfield, Illinois (0-0), Palos Heights Shepard (0-0)
|Illinois Football Class 5A
|Last Week
|1. East St. Louis (3-0)
|1
|2. Sterling (0-0)
|3
|3. Montini (0-0)
|2
|4. Rockford Boylan (0-0)
|5
|5. St. Rita (0-0)
|4
|6. Hillcrest (0-3)
|8
|7. Sacred Heart-Griffin (0-0)
|6
|8. Sycamore (0-0)
|7
|9. Carbondale (3-0)
|NR
|10. Joliet Catholic (0-0)
|9
|On the bubble: Marion (3-0), Cahokia (2-1), Morton (0-0), St. Laurence (0-0), Triad (3-0), Metamora (0-0), Kankakee (0-0), Marmion Academy (0-0), Chicago Payton (0-0)
|Illinois Football Class 4A
|Last Week
|1. IC Catholic (1-0)
|1
|2. Rochester (0-0)
|2
|3. Coal City (0-0)
|3
|4. Richmond-Burton (0-0)
|4
|5. Bishop McNamara (0-0)
|5
|6. Stillman Valley (0-0)
|7
|7. Columbia (3-0)
|6
|8. Genoa-Kingston (0-0)
|10
|9. Effingham (2-0)
|8
|10. Taylorville (1-0)
|8
|On the bubble: Woodstock Marian (0-0), Mount Zion (1-0), Illinois Valley Central (0-0), Tolono Unity (0-0), Benton, Illinois (3-0)
|Illinois Football Class 3A
|Last Week
|1. Williamsville (0-0)
|1
|2. Wilmington (0-0)
|2
|3. Byron (0-0)
|3
|4. Beardstown (2-0)
|5
|5. Nashville (3-0)
|8
|6. Fairfield (0-0)
|7
|7. Vandalia (3-0)
|9
|8. Eureka, Illinois (0-0)
|6
|9. Lisle (0-0)
|4
|10. Peotone (0-0)
|NR
|On the bubble: Pana (3-0), Princeton (2-1), Monticello, Illinois (0-0), Greenville (3-0), Quincy Notre Dame (1-0), Mount Carmel, Illinois (0-0), Du Quoin (3-0), Mater Dei (2-1)
|Illinois Football Class 2A
|Last Week
|1. Gibson City (0-0)
|1
|2. Maroa-Forsyth (0-0)
|2
|3. Clifton Central (0-0)
|3
|4. Sterling Newman (0-0)
|4
|5. Decatur St. Teresa (0-0)
|5
|6. Bismarck-Henning (0-0)
|6
|7. Orion (0-0)
|7
|8. Fieldcrest (0-0)
|8
|9. Knoxville (0-0)
|10
|10. Rockridge (0-0)
|9
|On the bubble: Eldorado (0-0), Red Bud (3-0), Auburn (0-0), Chicago Christian (0-0)
|Illinois Football Class 1A
|Last Week
|1. Forreston (0-0)
|1
|2. Lena-Winslow (0-0)
|2
|3. Central A&M (1-0)
|4
|4. Aurora Christian (0-0)
|5
|5. Camp Point Central (2-0)
|6
|6. Kewanee (0-0)
|7
|7. Ottawa Marquette (1-0)
|9
|8. Carrollton (3-0)
|10
|9. Tuscola (0-0)
|3
|10. Arcola (0-0)
|8
|On the bubble: Aquin (0-0), Athens (0-0), Princeville (0-0), Watseka (0-0), Morrison (Ill.) (0-0), Brown County (1-1)