STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 9/18/2019 
Illinois Football Class 8ALast Week
1. Lincoln-Way East (0-0)1
2. Homewood-Flossmoor (0-0)2
3. Loyola Academy (0-0)3
4. Gurnee Warren (0-0)4
5. Hinsdale Central (0-0)6
6. Bolingbrook (0-0)8
7. Minooka (0-0)7
8. Oswego (0-0)9
9. Niles Notre Dame (0-0)NR
10. Edwardsville (2-1)10
On the bubble: Neuqua Valley (0-1), Chicago Marist (0-0), Oswego East (0-0), Barrington (0-0), South Elgin (0-0), Huntley (0-0), O'Fallon (2-1)


Illinois Football Class 7ALast Week
1. Chicago Mount Carmel (0-0)1
2. Nazareth Academy (2-1)3
3. Glenbard West (0-0)2
4. Wheaton Warrenville South (0-0)6
5. Batavia (0-1)5
6. Rockton Hononegah (0-0)7
7. Rolling Meadows (0-0)8
8. Chicago Brother Rice (0-0)4
9. Hersey (0-0)10
10. St. Charles North (0-0)NR
On the bubble: Normal Community (0-0), Benet Academy (0-0), Willowbrook (0-0), Jacobs (0-0), Machesney Park Harlem (0-0), DeKalb, Illinois (0-1), Glenbard East (0-0), Moline (1-0)


Illinois Football Class 6ALast Week
1. Cary-Grove (0-0)2
2. Chicago Phillips (3-0)3
3. Providence Catholic (0-0)7
4. Crete-Monee (0-0)5
5. Chatham Glenwood (0-0)6
6. Oak Lawn Richards (0-0)1
7. Peoria Central (0-0)8
8. Prairie Ridge (0-0)4
9. Chicago Simeon (0-0)9
10. Yorkville (0-0)NR
On the bubble: Antioch (0-0), Normal Community West (0-0), Lake Forest (Ill.) (0-0), Bremen (0-0), Kaneland (0-0), Lemont (0-0), Springfield, Illinois (0-0), Palos Heights Shepard (0-0)


Illinois Football Class 5ALast Week
1. East St. Louis (3-0)1
2. Sterling (0-0)3
3. Montini (0-0)2
4. Rockford Boylan (0-0)5
5. St. Rita (0-0)4
6. Hillcrest (0-3)8
7. Sacred Heart-Griffin (0-0)6
8. Sycamore (0-0)7
9. Carbondale (3-0)NR
10. Joliet Catholic (0-0)9
On the bubble: Marion (3-0), Cahokia (2-1), Morton (0-0), St. Laurence (0-0), Triad (3-0), Metamora (0-0), Kankakee (0-0), Marmion Academy (0-0), Chicago Payton (0-0)


Illinois Football Class 4ALast Week
1. IC Catholic (1-0)1
2. Rochester (0-0)2
3. Coal City (0-0)3
4. Richmond-Burton (0-0)4
5. Bishop McNamara (0-0)5
6. Stillman Valley (0-0)7
7. Columbia (3-0)6
8. Genoa-Kingston (0-0)10
9. Effingham (2-0)8
10. Taylorville (1-0)8
On the bubble: Woodstock Marian (0-0), Mount Zion (1-0), Illinois Valley Central (0-0), Tolono Unity (0-0), Benton, Illinois (3-0)


Illinois Football Class 3ALast Week
1. Williamsville (0-0)1
2. Wilmington (0-0)2
3. Byron (0-0)3
4. Beardstown (2-0)5
5. Nashville (3-0)8
6. Fairfield (0-0)7
7. Vandalia (3-0)9
8. Eureka, Illinois (0-0)6
9. Lisle (0-0)4
10. Peotone (0-0)NR
On the bubble: Pana (3-0), Princeton (2-1), Monticello, Illinois (0-0), Greenville (3-0), Quincy Notre Dame (1-0), Mount Carmel, Illinois (0-0), Du Quoin (3-0), Mater Dei (2-1)


Illinois Football Class 2ALast Week
1. Gibson City (0-0)1
2. Maroa-Forsyth (0-0)2
3. Clifton Central (0-0)3
4. Sterling Newman (0-0)4
5. Decatur St. Teresa (0-0)5
6. Bismarck-Henning (0-0)6
7. Orion (0-0)7
8. Fieldcrest (0-0)8
9. Knoxville (0-0)10
10. Rockridge (0-0)9
On the bubble: Eldorado (0-0), Red Bud (3-0), Auburn (0-0), Chicago Christian (0-0)


Illinois Football Class 1ALast Week
1. Forreston (0-0)1
2. Lena-Winslow (0-0)2
3. Central A&M (1-0)4
4. Aurora Christian (0-0)5
5. Camp Point Central (2-0)6
6. Kewanee (0-0)7
7. Ottawa Marquette (1-0)9
8. Carrollton (3-0)10
9. Tuscola (0-0)3
10. Arcola (0-0)8
On the bubble: Aquin (0-0), Athens (0-0), Princeville (0-0), Watseka (0-0), Morrison (Ill.) (0-0), Brown County (1-1)


