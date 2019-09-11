Subscribe for 99¢
STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 9/11/2019 
Illinois Football Class 8ALast Week
1. Lincoln-Way East (0-0)1
2. Homewood-Flossmoor (0-0)2
3. Loyola Academy (0-0)3
4. Gurnee Warren (0-0)4
5. Chicago Marist (0-0)5
6. Hinsdale Central (0-0)7
7. Minooka (0-0)8
8. Bolingbrook (0-0)NR
9. Oswego (0-0)10
10. Edwardsville (1-1)6
On the bubble: Neuqua Valley (0-0), Niles Notre Dame (0-0), Barrington (0-0), Waubonsie (0-0), O'Fallon (1-1), Fremd (0-0)


STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 9/11/2019 
Illinois Football Class 7ALast Week
1. Chicago Mount Carmel (0-0)1
2. Glenbard West (0-0)2
3. Nazareth Academy (1-1)3
4. Chicago Brother Rice (0-0)4
5. Batavia (0-1)6
6. Wheaton Warrenville South (0-0)7
7. Rockton Hononegah (0-0)9
8. Rolling Meadows (0-0)10
9. DeKalb, Illinois (0-0)10
10. Hersey (0-0)NR
On the bubble: St. Charles North (0-0), Normal Community (0-0), Benet Academy (0-0), Conant (Ill.) (0-0), Jacobs (0-0), Maine West (0-0), Willowbrook (0-0), Wheaton North (0-0), Belleville West (1-1), Moline (1-0)


STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 9/11/2019 
Illinois Football Class 6ALast Week
1. Oak Lawn Richards (0-0)1
2. Cary-Grove (0-0)2
3. Chicago Phillips (2-0)2
4. Prairie Ridge (0-0)4
5. Crete-Monee (0-0)5
6. Chatham Glenwood (0-0)7
7. Providence Catholic (0-0)6
8. Peoria Central (0-0)10
9. Chicago Simeon (0-0)9
10. Kaneland (0-0)NR
On the bubble: Yorkville (0-0), Springfield, Illinois (0-0), Normal Community West (0-0), Rock Island (0-0), Lemont (0-0), Antioch (0-0), Fenton (Bensenville, IL) (0-0)


STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 9/11/2019 
Illinois Football Class 5ALast Week
1. East St. Louis (2-0)1
2. Montini (0-0)2
3. Sterling (0-0)6
4. St. Rita (0-0)4
5. Rockford Boylan (0-0)8
6. Sacred Heart-Griffin (0-0)3
7. Sycamore (0-0)5
8. Hillcrest (0-2)10
9. Joliet Catholic (0-0)6
10. St. Laurence (0-0)NR
On the bubble: DeLassalle (0-0), Carbondale (2-0), Cahokia (1-1), Kankakee (0-0), Marion (2-0), Metamora (0-0), Glenbard South (0-0), Triad (2-0), Payson Seymour (0-0), Freeburg (2-0)


STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 9/11/2019 
Illinois Football Class 4ALast Week
1. IC Catholic (1-0)1
2. Rochester (0-0)3
3. Coal City (0-0)4
4. Richmond-Burton (0-0)5
6. Columbia (2-0)6
7. Stillman Valley (0-0)10
8. Effingham (1-0)8
8. Taylorville (1-0)7
10. Genoa-Kingston (0-0)9
11. Woodstock Marian (0-0)NR
On the bubble: Herscher (0-0), Mount Zion (1-0), Prairie Central (0-0), Freeburg (2-0)


STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 9/11/2019 
Illinois Football Class 3ALast Week
1. Williamsville (0-0)3
2. Wilmington (0-0)5
3. Byron (0-0)1
4. Lisle (0-0)8
5. Beardstown (2-0)9
6. Eureka, Illinois (0-0)2
7. Fairfield (0-0)10
8. Nashville (2-0)NR
9. Vandalia (2-0)NR
10. Quincy Notre Dame (1-0)NR
On the bubble: Monticello, Illinois (0-0), Peotone (0-0), Princeton (1-1), Pana (2-0), Pecatonica (0-0), Farmington, Illinois (0-0), Carlinville (1-1), Du Quoin (2-0), Greenville (2-0)


STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 9/11/2019 
Illinois Football Class 2ALast Week
1. Gibson City (0-0)1
2. Maroa-Forsyth (0-0)2
3. Clifton Central (0-0)3
4. Sterling Newman (0-0)5
5. Decatur St. Teresa (0-0)4
6. Bismarck-Henning (0-0)6
7. Orion (0-0)7
8. Fieldcrest (0-0)8
9. Rockridge (0-0)10
10. Knoxville (0-0)NR
On the bubble: Bloomington Central Catholic (0-0), Auburn (0-0), West Carroll (0-0), Eldorado (0-0), Illini West (0-0), Red Bud (2-0)


STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 9/11/2019 
Illinois Football Class 1ALast Week
1. Forreston (0-0)1
2. Lena-Winslow (0-0)2
3. Tuscola (0-0)3
4. Central A&M (1-0)4
5. Aurora Christian (0-0)6
6. Camp Point Central (2-0)5
7. Kewanee (0-0)7
8. Arcola (0-0)8
9. Ottawa Marquette (0-0)9
10. Carrollton (2-0)10
On the bubble: Athens (0-0), Brown County (1-1), Princeville (0-0), Aquin (0-0), Morrison (Ill.) (0-0)


