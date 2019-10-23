Team up with us for 99¢
STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 10/23/2019 
Illinois Football Class 8ALast Week
1. Lincoln-Way East (0-0)1
2. Loyola Academy (0-0)2
3. Gurnee Warren (0-0)3
4. Homewood-Flossmoor (0-0)5
5. Neuqua Valley (0-1)6
6. Minooka (0-0)8
7. Niles Notre Dame (0-1)4
8. Oswego (0-0)9
9. Hinsdale Central (0-0)6
10. Bolingbrook (0-0)10
On the bubble: South Elgin (0-0), Maine South (0-0), Edwardsville (6-2), Huntley (0-0), St. Charles East (0-0)


Illinois Football Class 7ALast Week
1. Chicago Mount Carmel (0-0)1
2. Nazareth Academy (8-0)2
3. Glenbard West (0-0)3
4. Hersey (0-0)4
5. Chicago Phillips (6-1)5
6. Batavia (0-1)7
7. Rolling Meadows (0-0)6
8. Willowbrook (0-0)9
9. Normal Community (0-0)10
10. Benet Academy (0-0)8
On the bubble: Glenbard East (0-0), DeKalb, Illinois (0-1), Maine West (0-0)


Illinois Football Class 6ALast Week
1. Chatham Glenwood (0-0)1
2. Crete-Monee (0-0)2
3. Chicago Simeon (1-0)3
4. Oak Lawn Richards (0-0)5
4. Prairie Ridge (0-0)6
6. Antioch (0-0)7
7. Providence Catholic (0-0)8
8. Cary-Grove (0-0)4
9. Normal Community West (0-0)NR
10. Peoria Central (0-0)NR
On the bubble: Lemont (0-0), Yorkville (0-0), Kaneland (0-0)


Illinois Football Class 5ALast Week
1. East St. Louis (8-0)1
2. Sterling (0-0)2
3. Hillcrest (2-6)3
4. Rockford Boylan (0-0)3
5. Montini (0-0)5
6. Sycamore (0-0)6
7. St. Rita (0-0)8
8. Kankakee (0-0)9
9. Carbondale (7-1)10
10. Dunlap (0-0)NR
On the bubble: Cahokia (6-2), Joliet Catholic (0-0), Marion (7-1)


Illinois Football Class 4ALast Week
1. Rochester (0-0)2
2. Coal City (0-0)3
3. Richmond-Burton (0-0)4
4. St. Francis (0-0)10
5. IC Catholic (1-0)1
6. Mount Zion (1-0)6
7. Stillman Valley (0-0)5
8. Columbia (8-0)8
9. Illinois Valley Central (0-0)NR
10. Effingham (2-0)7
On the bubble: Tolono Unity (0-0), Murphysboro (2-1), Bishop McNamara (0-0), Prairie Central (0-0), Genoa-Kingston (0-0)


Illinois Football Class 3ALast Week
1. Williamsville (0-0)2
2. Byron (0-0)3
3. Beardstown (3-0)4
3. Wilmington (0-0)1
5. Vandalia (8-0)5
6. Fairfield (0-0)7
7. Princeton (6-2)9
8. Du Quoin (8-0)NR
9. Mater Dei (7-1)NR
10. Pana (7-1)8
On the bubble: Nashville (7-1), Mount Carmel, Illinois (3-0), Eureka, Illinois (0-0)


Illinois Football Class 2ALast Week
1. Fieldcrest (0-0)1
2. Clifton Central (0-0)2
3. Maroa-Forsyth (0-0)3
4. Gibson City (0-0)4
5. Decatur St. Teresa (0-0)5
6. Knoxville (0-0)6
7. Sterling Newman (0-0)7
8. Bismarck-Henning (0-1)8
9. Auburn (0-0)9
10. Flora (1-0)NR
On the bubble: Chester (0-0)


Illinois Football Class 1ALast Week
1. Lena-Winslow (0-0)1
2. Central A&M (1-0)2
3. Annawan (0-0)3
4. Morrison (Ill.) (0-0)4
5. Aquin (0-0)7
6. Hope Academy (0-0)8
7. Camp Point Central (3-0)9
8. Forreston (0-0)6
9. Athens (0-0)10
10. Carrollton (4-4)NR
On the bubble: Greenfield-Northwestern (6-2), Kirkland Hiawatha (6-1), Tuscola (0-0), Ottawa Marquette (1-1), Arcola (0-0), Argenta-Oreana (0-0)


