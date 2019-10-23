|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 10/23/2019
|Illinois Football Class 8A
|Last Week
|1. Lincoln-Way East (0-0)
|1
|2. Loyola Academy (0-0)
|2
|3. Gurnee Warren (0-0)
|3
|4. Homewood-Flossmoor (0-0)
|5
|5. Neuqua Valley (0-1)
|6
|6. Minooka (0-0)
|8
|7. Niles Notre Dame (0-1)
|4
|8. Oswego (0-0)
|9
|9. Hinsdale Central (0-0)
|6
|10. Bolingbrook (0-0)
|10
|On the bubble: South Elgin (0-0), Maine South (0-0), Edwardsville (6-2), Huntley (0-0), St. Charles East (0-0)
|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 10/23/2019
|Illinois Football Class 7A
|Last Week
|1. Chicago Mount Carmel (0-0)
|1
|2. Nazareth Academy (8-0)
|2
|3. Glenbard West (0-0)
|3
|4. Hersey (0-0)
|4
|5. Chicago Phillips (6-1)
|5
|6. Batavia (0-1)
|7
|7. Rolling Meadows (0-0)
|6
|8. Willowbrook (0-0)
|9
|9. Normal Community (0-0)
|10
|10. Benet Academy (0-0)
|8
|On the bubble: Glenbard East (0-0), DeKalb, Illinois (0-1), Maine West (0-0)
|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 10/23/2019
|Illinois Football Class 6A
|Last Week
|1. Chatham Glenwood (0-0)
|1
|2. Crete-Monee (0-0)
|2
|3. Chicago Simeon (1-0)
|3
|4. Oak Lawn Richards (0-0)
|5
|4. Prairie Ridge (0-0)
|6
|6. Antioch (0-0)
|7
|7. Providence Catholic (0-0)
|8
|8. Cary-Grove (0-0)
|4
|9. Normal Community West (0-0)
|NR
|10. Peoria Central (0-0)
|NR
|On the bubble: Lemont (0-0), Yorkville (0-0), Kaneland (0-0)
|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 10/23/2019
|Illinois Football Class 5A
|Last Week
|1. East St. Louis (8-0)
|1
|2. Sterling (0-0)
|2
|3. Hillcrest (2-6)
|3
|4. Rockford Boylan (0-0)
|3
|5. Montini (0-0)
|5
|6. Sycamore (0-0)
|6
|7. St. Rita (0-0)
|8
|8. Kankakee (0-0)
|9
|9. Carbondale (7-1)
|10
|10. Dunlap (0-0)
|NR
|On the bubble: Cahokia (6-2), Joliet Catholic (0-0), Marion (7-1)
|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 10/23/2019
|Illinois Football Class 4A
|Last Week
|1. Rochester (0-0)
|2
|2. Coal City (0-0)
|3
|3. Richmond-Burton (0-0)
|4
|4. St. Francis (0-0)
|10
|5. IC Catholic (1-0)
|1
|6. Mount Zion (1-0)
|6
|7. Stillman Valley (0-0)
|5
|8. Columbia (8-0)
|8
|9. Illinois Valley Central (0-0)
|NR
|10. Effingham (2-0)
|7
|On the bubble: Tolono Unity (0-0), Murphysboro (2-1), Bishop McNamara (0-0), Prairie Central (0-0), Genoa-Kingston (0-0)
|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 10/23/2019
|Illinois Football Class 3A
|Last Week
|1. Williamsville (0-0)
|2
|2. Byron (0-0)
|3
|3. Beardstown (3-0)
|4
|3. Wilmington (0-0)
|1
|5. Vandalia (8-0)
|5
|6. Fairfield (0-0)
|7
|7. Princeton (6-2)
|9
|8. Du Quoin (8-0)
|NR
|9. Mater Dei (7-1)
|NR
|10. Pana (7-1)
|8
|On the bubble: Nashville (7-1), Mount Carmel, Illinois (3-0), Eureka, Illinois (0-0)
|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 10/23/2019
|Illinois Football Class 2A
|Last Week
|1. Fieldcrest (0-0)
|1
|2. Clifton Central (0-0)
|2
|3. Maroa-Forsyth (0-0)
|3
|4. Gibson City (0-0)
|4
|5. Decatur St. Teresa (0-0)
|5
|6. Knoxville (0-0)
|6
|7. Sterling Newman (0-0)
|7
|8. Bismarck-Henning (0-1)
|8
|9. Auburn (0-0)
|9
|10. Flora (1-0)
|NR
|On the bubble: Chester (0-0)
|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 10/23/2019
|Illinois Football Class 1A
|Last Week
|1. Lena-Winslow (0-0)
|1
|2. Central A&M (1-0)
|2
|3. Annawan (0-0)
|3
|4. Morrison (Ill.) (0-0)
|4
|5. Aquin (0-0)
|7
|6. Hope Academy (0-0)
|8
|7. Camp Point Central (3-0)
|9
|8. Forreston (0-0)
|6
|9. Athens (0-0)
|10
|10. Carrollton (4-4)
|NR
|On the bubble: Greenfield-Northwestern (6-2), Kirkland Hiawatha (6-1), Tuscola (0-0), Ottawa Marquette (1-1), Arcola (0-0), Argenta-Oreana (0-0)