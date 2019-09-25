|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 9/25/2019
|Illinois Football Class 8A
|Last Week
|1. Lincoln-Way East (0-0)
|1
|2. Homewood-Flossmoor (0-0)
|2
|3. Gurnee Warren (0-0)
|4
|4. Hinsdale Central (0-0)
|5
|5. Loyola Academy (0-0)
|3
|5. Niles Notre Dame (0-0)
|9
|7. Minooka (0-0)
|7
|8. Oswego (0-0)
|8
|9. Neuqua Valley (0-1)
|NR
|10. Bolingbrook (0-0)
|6
|On the bubble: Edwardsville (3-1), South Elgin (0-0), Barrington (0-0), Huntley (0-0), Oswego East (0-0)
|Illinois Football Class 7A
|Last Week
|1. Chicago Mount Carmel (0-0)
|1
|2. Nazareth Academy (3-1)
|2
|3. Glenbard West (0-0)
|3
|4. Chicago Phillips (4-0)
|2
|5. Batavia (0-1)
|5
|6. Rockton Hononegah (0-0)
|6
|7. Chicago Brother Rice (0-0)
|8
|8. Hersey (0-0)
|9
|9. Rolling Meadows (0-0)
|7
|10. Benet Academy (0-0)
|NR
|On the bubble: St. Charles North (0-0), Wheaton Warrenville South (0-0), Normal Community (0-0), Hoffman Estates (0-0), Glenbard East (0-0), Conant (Ill.) (0-0), Jacobs (0-0), Willowbrook (0-0), Machesney Park Harlem (0-0), Tinley Park Andrew (0-0)
|Illinois Football Class 6A
|Last Week
|1. Chatham Glenwood (0-0)
|5
|2. Crete-Monee (0-0)
|4
|3. Providence Catholic (0-0)
|3
|4. Cary-Grove (0-0)
|1
|5. Peoria Central (0-0)
|7
|6. Oak Lawn Richards (0-0)
|6
|7. Chicago Simeon (0-0)
|9
|8. Prairie Ridge (0-0)
|8
|9. Yorkville (0-0)
|10
|10. Antioch (0-0)
|NR
|On the bubble: Palos Heights Shepard (0-0), Lemont (0-0), Springfield, Illinois (0-0), Normal Community West (0-0)
|Illinois Football Class 5A
|Last Week
|1. East St. Louis (4-0)
|1
|2. Montini (0-0)
|3
|3. Sterling (0-0)
|2
|4. Rockford Boylan (0-0)
|4
|5. Hillcrest (0-4)
|6
|6. Sacred Heart-Griffin (0-0)
|7
|7. Sycamore (0-0)
|8
|8. St. Rita (0-0)
|5
|9. Carbondale (4-0)
|9
|10. Marion (4-0)
|NR
|On the bubble: Joliet Catholic (0-0), Kankakee (0-0), Cahokia (2-2), Marmion Academy (0-0), Triad (4-0), Morris (0-0)
|Illinois Football Class 4A
|Last Week
|1. IC Catholic (1-0)
|1
|2. Rochester (0-0)
|2
|3. Coal City (0-0)
|3
|4. Richmond-Burton (0-0)
|4
|5. Stillman Valley (0-0)
|6
|6. Bishop McNamara (0-0)
|5
|7. Columbia (4-0)
|7
|8. Genoa-Kingston (0-0)
|8
|9. Effingham (2-0)
|9
|10. Mount Zion (1-0)
|NR
|On the bubble: Illinois Valley Central (0-0), Taylorville (2-0), Prairie Central (0-0), Woodstock Marian (0-0), Tolono Unity (0-0), Benton, Illinois (3-0)
|Illinois Football Class 3A
|Last Week
|1. Williamsville (0-0)
|1
|2. Wilmington (0-0)
|2
|3. Byron (0-0)
|3
|4. Beardstown (2-0)
|4
|5. Nashville (4-0)
|5
|6. Fairfield (0-0)
|6
|7. Vandalia (4-0)
|7
|8. Lisle (0-0)
|9
|9. Eureka, Illinois (0-0)
|8
|10. Pana (4-0)
|NR
|On the bubble: Princeton (3-1), Monticello, Illinois (0-0), Greenville (4-0), Peotone (0-0), Quincy Notre Dame (2-0), Mater Dei (3-1), Du Quoin (4-0)
|Illinois Football Class 2A
|Last Week
|1. Clifton Central (0-0)
|3
|2. Fieldcrest (0-0)
|8
|3. Decatur St. Teresa (0-0)
|5
|4. Sterling Newman (0-0)
|4
|5. Maroa-Forsyth (0-0)
|2
|5. Gibson City (0-0)
|1
|7. Bismarck-Henning (0-0)
|6
|8. Knoxville (0-0)
|9
|9. Orion (0-0)
|7
|10. Auburn (0-0)
|NR
|On the bubble: Sesser-Valier (0-0), Eldorado (0-0), Red Bud (3-1), West Carroll (0-0)
|Illinois Football Class 1A
|Last Week
|1. Forreston (0-0)
|1
|2. Lena-Winslow (0-0)
|2
|3. Central A&M (1-0)
|3
|4. Camp Point Central (2-0)
|5
|5. Kewanee (0-0)
|6
|6. Ottawa Marquette (1-0)
|7
|7. Aurora Christian (0-0)
|4
|8. Carrollton (4-0)
|8
|9. Arcola (0-0)
|10
|10. Aquin (0-0)
|NR
|On the bubble: Princeville (0-0), Watseka (0-0), Athens (0-0), Tuscola (0-0), Morrison (Ill.) (0-0), Hope Academy (0-0)