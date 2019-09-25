Subscribe for 99¢
STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 9/25/2019 
Illinois Football Class 8ALast Week
1. Lincoln-Way East (0-0)1
2. Homewood-Flossmoor (0-0)2
3. Gurnee Warren (0-0)4
4. Hinsdale Central (0-0)5
5. Loyola Academy (0-0)3
5. Niles Notre Dame (0-0)9
7. Minooka (0-0)7
8. Oswego (0-0)8
9. Neuqua Valley (0-1)NR
10. Bolingbrook (0-0)6
On the bubble: Edwardsville (3-1), South Elgin (0-0), Barrington (0-0), Huntley (0-0), Oswego East (0-0)


STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 9/25/2019 
Illinois Football Class 7ALast Week
1. Chicago Mount Carmel (0-0)1
2. Nazareth Academy (3-1)2
3. Glenbard West (0-0)3
4. Chicago Phillips (4-0)2
5. Batavia (0-1)5
6. Rockton Hononegah (0-0)6
7. Chicago Brother Rice (0-0)8
8. Hersey (0-0)9
9. Rolling Meadows (0-0)7
10. Benet Academy (0-0)NR
On the bubble: St. Charles North (0-0), Wheaton Warrenville South (0-0), Normal Community (0-0), Hoffman Estates (0-0), Glenbard East (0-0), Conant (Ill.) (0-0), Jacobs (0-0), Willowbrook (0-0), Machesney Park Harlem (0-0), Tinley Park Andrew (0-0)


STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 9/25/2019 
Illinois Football Class 6ALast Week
1. Chatham Glenwood (0-0)5
2. Crete-Monee (0-0)4
3. Providence Catholic (0-0)3
4. Cary-Grove (0-0)1
5. Peoria Central (0-0)7
6. Oak Lawn Richards (0-0)6
7. Chicago Simeon (0-0)9
8. Prairie Ridge (0-0)8
9. Yorkville (0-0)10
10. Antioch (0-0)NR
On the bubble: Palos Heights Shepard (0-0), Lemont (0-0), Springfield, Illinois (0-0), Normal Community West (0-0)


STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 9/25/2019 
Illinois Football Class 5ALast Week
1. East St. Louis (4-0)1
2. Montini (0-0)3
3. Sterling (0-0)2
4. Rockford Boylan (0-0)4
5. Hillcrest (0-4)6
6. Sacred Heart-Griffin (0-0)7
7. Sycamore (0-0)8
8. St. Rita (0-0)5
9. Carbondale (4-0)9
10. Marion (4-0)NR
On the bubble: Joliet Catholic (0-0), Kankakee (0-0), Cahokia (2-2), Marmion Academy (0-0), Triad (4-0), Morris (0-0)


STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 9/25/2019 
Illinois Football Class 4ALast Week
1. IC Catholic (1-0)1
2. Rochester (0-0)2
3. Coal City (0-0)3
4. Richmond-Burton (0-0)4
5. Stillman Valley (0-0)6
6. Bishop McNamara (0-0)5
7. Columbia (4-0)7
8. Genoa-Kingston (0-0)8
9. Effingham (2-0)9
10. Mount Zion (1-0)NR
On the bubble: Illinois Valley Central (0-0), Taylorville (2-0), Prairie Central (0-0), Woodstock Marian (0-0), Tolono Unity (0-0), Benton, Illinois (3-0)


STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 9/25/2019 
Illinois Football Class 3ALast Week
1. Williamsville (0-0)1
2. Wilmington (0-0)2
3. Byron (0-0)3
4. Beardstown (2-0)4
5. Nashville (4-0)5
6. Fairfield (0-0)6
7. Vandalia (4-0)7
8. Lisle (0-0)9
9. Eureka, Illinois (0-0)8
10. Pana (4-0)NR
On the bubble: Princeton (3-1), Monticello, Illinois (0-0), Greenville (4-0), Peotone (0-0), Quincy Notre Dame (2-0), Mater Dei (3-1), Du Quoin (4-0)


STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 9/25/2019 
Illinois Football Class 2ALast Week
1. Clifton Central (0-0)3
2. Fieldcrest (0-0)8
3. Decatur St. Teresa (0-0)5
4. Sterling Newman (0-0)4
5. Maroa-Forsyth (0-0)2
5. Gibson City (0-0)1
7. Bismarck-Henning (0-0)6
8. Knoxville (0-0)9
9. Orion (0-0)7
10. Auburn (0-0)NR
On the bubble: Sesser-Valier (0-0), Eldorado (0-0), Red Bud (3-1), West Carroll (0-0)


STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 9/25/2019 
Illinois Football Class 1ALast Week
1. Forreston (0-0)1
2. Lena-Winslow (0-0)2
3. Central A&M (1-0)3
4. Camp Point Central (2-0)5
5. Kewanee (0-0)6
6. Ottawa Marquette (1-0)7
7. Aurora Christian (0-0)4
8. Carrollton (4-0)8
9. Arcola (0-0)10
10. Aquin (0-0)NR
On the bubble: Princeville (0-0), Watseka (0-0), Athens (0-0), Tuscola (0-0), Morrison (Ill.) (0-0), Hope Academy (0-0)


Sign up for our free newsletter for the most comprehensive digest of sports stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.




Tags

View comments