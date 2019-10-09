Red October special: Subscribe now
STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 10/9/2019 
Illinois Football Class 8ALast Week
1. Lincoln-Way East (0-0)1
2. Gurnee Warren (0-0)2
3. Loyola Academy (0-0)4
4. Niles Notre Dame (0-0)5
5. Hinsdale Central (0-0)3
6. Homewood-Flossmoor (0-0)6
7. Neuqua Valley (0-1)8
8. Minooka (0-0)7
9. Oswego (0-0)9
10. Bolingbrook (0-0)10
On the bubble: South Elgin (0-0), Maine South (0-0), Barrington (0-0), St. Charles East (0-0), Huntley (0-0)


STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 10/9/2019 
Illinois Football Class 7ALast Week
1. Chicago Mount Carmel (0-0)1
2. Nazareth Academy (5-1)2
3. Glenbard West (0-0)3
4. Batavia (0-1)5
5. Hersey (0-0)6
6. Chicago Phillips (4-1)4
7. Benet Academy (0-0)9
7. Rolling Meadows (0-0)8
9. Conant (Ill.) (0-0)NR
10. Chicago Brother Rice (0-0)7
On the bubble: Normal Community (0-0), Willowbrook (0-0), Glenbard East (0-0), St. Charles North (0-0), Tinley Park Andrew (0-0)


STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 10/9/2019 
Illinois Football Class 6ALast Week
1. Chatham Glenwood (0-0)1
2. Crete-Monee (0-0)2
3. Chicago Simeon (1-0)6
4. Cary-Grove (0-0)4
5. Oak Lawn Richards (0-0)5
6. Prairie Ridge (0-0)7
7. Yorkville (0-0)8
8. Antioch (0-0)10
9. Providence Catholic (0-0)3
10. Normal Community West (0-0)9
On the bubble: Springfield, Illinois (0-0), Lemont (0-0), Kaneland (0-0), Peoria Central (0-0), Palos Heights Shepard (0-0)


STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 10/9/2019 
Illinois Football Class 5ALast Week
1. East St. Louis (6-0)1
2. Sterling (0-0)3
3. Rockford Boylan (0-0)4
4. Hillcrest (1-5)5
5. Montini (0-0)2
6. Sycamore (0-0)6
7. Marion (6-0)7
8. St. Rita (0-0)8
9. Kankakee (0-0)10
10. Carbondale (5-1)NR
On the bubble: Joliet Catholic (0-0), Dunlap (0-0), Triad (6-0), Cahokia (4-2)


STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 10/9/2019 
Illinois Football Class 4ALast Week
1. IC Catholic (1-0)1
2. Rochester (0-0)2
3. Coal City (0-0)3
4. Richmond-Burton (0-0)4
5. Stillman Valley (0-0)5
6. Mount Zion (1-0)7
7. Columbia (6-0)6
8. Effingham (2-0)8
9. St. Francis (0-0)10
10. Genoa-Kingston (0-0)9
On the bubble: Illinois Valley Central (0-0), Bishop McNamara (0-0), Civic Memorial (4-2), Benton, Illinois (3-0)


STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 10/9/2019 
Illinois Football Class 3ALast Week
1. Wilmington (0-0)1
2. Williamsville (0-0)2
3. Byron (0-0)3
4. Beardstown (2-0)4
5. Vandalia (6-0)6
6. Nashville (6-0)5
7. Fairfield (0-0)7
8. Pana (6-0)8
9. Princeton (5-1)10
10. Eureka, Illinois (0-0)9
On the bubble: Peotone (0-0), Mount Carmel, Illinois (2-0), Mater Dei (5-1), Du Quoin (6-0)


STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 10/9/2019 
Illinois Football Class 2ALast Week
1. Fieldcrest (0-0)1
2. Clifton Central (0-0)2
3. Maroa-Forsyth (0-0)3
4. Gibson City (0-0)4
5. Decatur St. Teresa (0-0)6
6. Knoxville (0-0)7
7. Sterling Newman (0-0)8
8. Bismarck-Henning (0-1)5
9. Auburn (0-0)NR
10. West Carroll (0-0)NR
On the bubble: Orion (0-0), Rockridge (0-0), Elgin St. Edward (0-0), Sesser-Valier (0-0)


STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 10/9/2019 
Illinois Football Class 1ALast Week
1. Lena-Winslow (0-0)1
2. Forreston (0-0)1
3. Central A&M (1-0)3
4. Annawan (0-0)4
5. Morrison (Ill.) (0-0)6
6. Ottawa Marquette (1-0)7
7. Aquin (0-0)8
8. Camp Point Central (2-0)4
9. Athens (0-0)10
10. Hope Academy (0-0)NR
On the bubble: Aurora Christian (0-0), Carrollton (4-2), Tuscola (0-0), Watseka (0-0), Arcola (0-0), Fulton (1-5), Princeville (0-0)


