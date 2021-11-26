 Skip to main content
Illinois Class 6A football state championship spotlight: East St. Louis defense eager for another battle
EAST ST. LOUIS — When Jireh Mays puts a hand in the turf and looks across the line he can see it in their eyes.

This was not what they were expecting.

A senior defensive tackle for the East St. Louis football team, Mays and his fellow defensive linemen are the first piece of a devastating unit that has run roughshod over its in-state opponents this season by allowing a total of five touchdowns, all in the last two weeks. Part of the Flyers success is they are simply bigger than they appear on film.

“They’re not used to seeing a big guy like me or Frank (Wilson) or Kiki (Hayden) that’s fast and stuff like that,” Mays said. “They’re not used to that.”

Mays checks in at 6-foot-1 and 305 pounds. A senior lineman, Wilson is 6-foot-4 and 245 pounds. Junior Keshawn “Kiki” Hayden is 6-foot-3 and 240 pounds. As a unit the Flyers defensive line checks in at an average of 6-foot-3 and 267 pounds of power, speed and physicality.

“They’re used to playing smaller guys,” Mays said. “It’s not the same.”

While senior five-star wide receiver prospect and University of Missouri recruit Luther Burden III has garnered state and national attention for his nine punt return touchdowns, his 31 touchdowns scored and what feels like one “Can you believe that happened?” moment a game, the Flyers wouldn’t be on the verge of a 10th state championship without their bone-crushing defense.

“I think their defense should get just as much (publicity),” Cary-Grove coach Brad Seaburg said.

The No. 1 large school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings and the No. 4 seed, East St. Louis (11-2) faces No. 1 seed Cary-Grove (13-0) in the Class 6A state championship game at 1 p.m. Saturday at Huskie Stadium on the campus of Northern Illinois University in DeKalb.

It’ll be the first meeting between these two powerhouses in at least 20 years. The reigning 2019 Class 6A champion, East St. Louis also recently won titles in 2008 and 2016. Cary-Grove won championships in 2009 and 2018 and was the runner-up in 2012 and 2014. The Flyers are state royalty and deservedly so, but the Trojans are not new to playing after Thanksgiving either. This is their fourth title game appearance since Seaburg took over as coach in 2011.

Cary-Grove made its way back to DeKalb with a power rushing attack that piled up more than 4,500 yards and 52 touchdowns. Senior fullback Nick Hissong (6-1, 221) has done the majority of the damage with 1,489 yards and 27 touchdowns. He’s averaged more than 9 yards per carry this season and has been able to do that behind an offensive line that checks in at an average of 6-foot and 226 pounds.

East St. Louis is prepared for what will take place up front and believes it has what it takes to win those individual battles more often than not.

“We know it’s going to be a tough game in the trenches,” Wilson said. “We know it’s going to be a lot of head banging, a lot of head knocking. We’ve been preparing and it’s been fun because that’s what we like. It’s nothing to us. They haven’t seen anything like us.”

Wilson has been excellent this season with 123 tackles and five sacks. Mays has made 70 tackles and six sacks. Hayden has racked up 107 tackles and five sacks. And that’s not including the linebackers who are free to shoot gaps when the offensive line is trying to buy time for the quarterback and running back to do what they’re supposed to do.

“It feels great to be part of the team,” Mays said. “We value one another, play with each other and stop the opponent from scoring on us so the offense can go out and play and have fun like us.”

To combat the Flyers' overwhelming size, opponents have done what they can to get them on their heels. The quarterback barking a hard count is a recurring test. In the semifinal game last week, Crete-Monee threw a curveball at the Flyers. The offensive line would pop up after appearing to be set in an attempt to draw East St. Louis offsides. It proved effective as the Flyers jumped more than once. And if it worked last week, East Side is betting Cary-Grove will try something similar.

“Now that we’ve seen it before we’re ready,” Mays said. “(Last week) was the first time we’ve seen it. If they try it this week we’ll be more disciplined and be more focused and locked in ready for that.”

In the quarterfinal round against Lemont, the Indians tried to cut block the Flyers defensive line. That worked for a hot second, but then Wilson got wise.

“He kept trying to chop me and I just jumped over him. He never had that happen before,” Wilson said. “He got me the first two times and after that I started going over him.”

Facing off with the Flyers defense over four quarters is a mental and physical battle no in-state opponent has managed to win. Seaburg and his staff go out of their way to find matchups they know they can win, weak points to exploit when they prepare for an opponent. It has been tough sledding finding those soft spots as they’ve dug into the Flyers.

“They’ve got speed all over the place, they’re big up front and they’re physical,” Seaburg said. “When you look for their weak link, they don’t have one.”

Cary-Grove is in a tough position because it would ideally like to keep the Flyers offense and Burden on the sideline for as long as possible by cobbling together long drives that eat up yards and clock. But to do that the Trojans will have to find a way to consistently move the ball on a defense that no one else in the state of Illinois has solved for more than a few plays at a time.

And it’s a defense that’s playing mad. After holding its first seven in-state opponents to two points, the Flyers have allowed three and two touchdowns the past two games, respectively. Nothing would make East Side happier than ending the season with a shutout.

“We take a lot of pride in not giving up points,” Wilson said. “We give up points we feel like it’s a bad game. We don’t want any points given up this game either.”

Should Cary-Grove find the end zone it will then be tasked with kicking the ball back to the Flyers and Burden which is also a riddle that has proven unsolvable to teams not named St. John Bosco or IMG Academy. Ultimately, Mays wants the shutout, but he wants the victory more. He wants to bring the City of Champions another trophy, whatever that looks like. 

"We’re going to potentially win state and bring it home for the city," Mays said. "That’s all that matters to us for real." 

