Illinois Class 6A football state championship spotlight: East St. Louis defense eager for another battle

EAST ST. LOUIS — When Jireh Mays puts a hand in the turf and looks across the line he can see it in their eyes.
This was not what they were expecting.
A senior defensive tackle for the East St. Louis football team, Mays and his fellow defensive linemen are the first piece of a devastating unit that has run roughshod over its in-state opponents this season by allowing a total of five touchdowns, all in the last two weeks. Part of the Flyers success is they are simply bigger than they appear on film.
“They’re not used to seeing a big guy like me or Frank (Wilson) or Kiki (Hayden) that’s fast and stuff like that,” Mays said. “They’re not used to that.”
Mays checks in at 6-foot-1 and 305 pounds. A senior lineman, Wilson is 6-foot-4 and 245 pounds. Junior Keshawn “Kiki” Hayden is 6-foot-3 and 240 pounds. As a unit the Flyers defensive line checks in at an average of 6-foot-3 and 267 pounds of power, speed and physicality.
“They’re used to playing smaller guys,” Mays said. “It’s not the same.”
While senior five-star wide receiver prospect and University of Missouri recruit Luther Burden III has garnered state and national attention for his nine punt return touchdowns, his 31 touchdowns scored and what feels like one “Can you believe that happened?” moment a game, the Flyers wouldn’t be on the verge of a 10th state championship without their bone-crushing defense.
“I think their defense should get just as much (publicity),” Cary-Grove coach Brad Seaburg said.
The No. 1 large school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings and the No. 4 seed, East St. Louis (11-2) faces No. 1 seed Cary-Grove (13-0) in the Class 6A state championship game at 1 p.m. Saturday at Huskie Stadium on the campus of Northern Illinois University in DeKalb.
It’ll be the first meeting between these two powerhouses in at least 20 years. The reigning 2019 Class 6A champion, East St. Louis also recently won titles in 2008 and 2016. Cary-Grove won championships in 2009 and 2018 and was the runner-up in 2012 and 2014. The Flyers are state royalty and deservedly so, but the Trojans are not new to playing after Thanksgiving either. This is their fourth title game appearance since Seaburg took over as coach in 2011.
Cary-Grove made its way back to DeKalb with a power rushing attack that piled up more than 4,500 yards and 52 touchdowns. Senior fullback Nick Hissong (6-1, 221) has done the majority of the damage with 1,489 yards and 27 touchdowns. He’s averaged more than 9 yards per carry this season and has been able to do that behind an offensive line that checks in at an average of 6-foot and 226 pounds.
East St. Louis is prepared for what will take place up front and believes it has what it takes to win those individual battles more often than not.
“We know it’s going to be a tough game in the trenches,” Wilson said. “We know it’s going to be a lot of head banging, a lot of head knocking. We’ve been preparing and it’s been fun because that’s what we like. It’s nothing to us. They haven’t seen anything like us.”
Wilson has been excellent this season with 123 tackles and five sacks. Mays has made 70 tackles and six sacks. Hayden has racked up 107 tackles and five sacks. And that’s not including the linebackers who are free to shoot gaps when the offensive line is trying to buy time for the quarterback and running back to do what they’re supposed to do.
“It feels great to be part of the team,” Mays said. “We value one another, play with each other and stop the opponent from scoring on us so the offense can go out and play and have fun like us.”
To combat the Flyers' overwhelming size, opponents have done what they can to get them on their heels. The quarterback barking a hard count is a recurring test. In the semifinal game last week, Crete-Monee threw a curveball at the Flyers. The offensive line would pop up after appearing to be set in an attempt to draw East St. Louis offsides. It proved effective as the Flyers jumped more than once. And if it worked last week, East Side is betting Cary-Grove will try something similar.
“Now that we’ve seen it before we’re ready,” Mays said. “(Last week) was the first time we’ve seen it. If they try it this week we’ll be more disciplined and be more focused and locked in ready for that.”
In the quarterfinal round against Lemont, the Indians tried to cut block the Flyers defensive line. That worked for a hot second, but then Wilson got wise.
“He kept trying to chop me and I just jumped over him. He never had that happen before,” Wilson said. “He got me the first two times and after that I started going over him.”
Facing off with the Flyers defense over four quarters is a mental and physical battle no in-state opponent has managed to win. Seaburg and his staff go out of their way to find matchups they know they can win, weak points to exploit when they prepare for an opponent. It has been tough sledding finding those soft spots as they’ve dug into the Flyers.
“They’ve got speed all over the place, they’re big up front and they’re physical,” Seaburg said. “When you look for their weak link, they don’t have one.”
Cary-Grove is in a tough position because it would ideally like to keep the Flyers offense and Burden on the sideline for as long as possible by cobbling together long drives that eat up yards and clock. But to do that the Trojans will have to find a way to consistently move the ball on a defense that no one else in the state of Illinois has solved for more than a few plays at a time.
And it’s a defense that’s playing mad. After holding its first seven in-state opponents to two points, the Flyers have allowed three and two touchdowns the past two games, respectively. Nothing would make East Side happier than ending the season with a shutout.
“We take a lot of pride in not giving up points,” Wilson said. “We give up points we feel like it’s a bad game. We don’t want any points given up this game either.”
Should Cary-Grove find the end zone it will then be tasked with kicking the ball back to the Flyers and Burden which is also a riddle that has proven unsolvable to teams not named St. John Bosco or IMG Academy. Ultimately, Mays wants the shutout, but he wants the victory more. He wants to bring the City of Champions another trophy, whatever that looks like.
"We’re going to potentially win state and bring it home for the city," Mays said. "That’s all that matters to us for real."
Saturday's high school football playoff preview capsules
East St. Louis Flyers vs. Cary-Grove Trojans
When, where: 1 p.m. Saturday, Northern Illinois University's Huskie Stadium, DeKalb.
What: Illinois Class 6A championship.
Seeds, records: No. 4 East St. Louis 11-2; No. 1 Cary-Grove 13-0.
Rankings: East St. Louis, No. 1 large school STLhighschoolsports.com, No. 1 Class 6A Illinois Associated Press; Cary-Grove, No. 2 Class 6A Illinois Associated Press.
Last week: East St. Louis 54, Crete-Monee 13; Cary-Grove 40, Lake Forest 7.
Championship game appearances: East St. Louis 13 (1974, 1979, 1983, 1984, 1985, 1987, 1988, 1989, 1991, 2008, 2016, 2019, 2021); Cary-Grove 6 (2004, 2009, 2012, 2014, 2018, 2021).
On East St. Louis: Reigning Class 6A champion dating back to its 2019 victory. The 2020 playoffs were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. … Won nine consecutive playoff games. … Defense has allowed five touchdowns to nine in-state opponents and all five have come in the last two weeks. …Has never lost a state championship game under coach Darren Sunkett. Last runner-up finish was in 1988. … Senior wide receiver and Missouri recruit Luther Burden III has been among the most dynamic players in the state this season as he’s scored 31 touchdowns, nine of which have come on punt returns. Has 65 receptions for 1,084 yards and 21 touchdowns. Sophomore quarterback Robert “Pops” Battle has passed for 2,651 yards, 28 touchdowns and been intercepted six times. Has rushed for seven touchdowns. Freshman running back TaRyan Martin has rushed for 809 yards and 13 touchdowns. Senior running back Ali Wells has rushed for 518 yards and eight touchdowns. Junior running back Marquise Palmer has rushed for six touchdowns and 11 two-point conversions. ... Sophomore safety Leontre Bradford has made 98 tackles and three interceptions. Senior cornerback and Clemson recruit Toriano Pride has made 80 tackles and three interceptions. Senior defensive tackle Jireh Mays has made 70 tackles and six sacks. Senior cornerback Ahmad Robinson has made 85 tackles and an interception.
On Cary-Grove: Makes fourth title game appearance under coach Brad Seaburg. Won the 2018 Class 6A championship. … Has scored 40 or more points in every playoff game. Scored on average 46.5 points per game and allowed 14.2 points per game this season. … Runs an option offense that hides the ball carrier with misdirection and controls the clock. Fullback Nick Hissong rushed for 118 yards and three touchdowns in semifinals against Lake Forest. … Quarterback Jameson Sheehan rushed for 89 yards and scored a touchdown last week. He completed 8 of his 11 passes for 105 yards. Running back Wade Abrams rushed for 101 yards on nine carries. Running back Drew Magel rushed for 78 yards on seven carries and scored twice.
CBC Cadets vs. Liberty North Eagles
When, where: 1 p.m. Saturday, Faurot Field.
What: Missouri Class 6 championship.
Records: CBC 12-1; Liberty North 11-1.
Rankings: CBC, No. 2 large school STLhighschoolsports.com, No. 1 Class 6 Missouri Media; Liberty North, No. 2 Class 6 Missouri Media.
Last week: CBC 28, Lee’s Summit North 21; Liberty North 35, Troy 21.
Championship game appearances: CBC 7 (2006, 2011, 2014, 2015, 2017, 2018, 2021); Liberty North 1 (2021).
On CBC: Has won 12 in a row since its 48-44 home loss to East St. Louis in Week 1. … Rallied for 21 unanswered points in the second half to beat Lee’s Summit North last week. … Has won its previous two state title game appearances in 2017 and 2018. All three of its championship game losses have come against Blue Springs South. … Senior quarterback Patrick Heitert rushed for two short fourth-quarter touchdowns last week to give him 12 on the season. Has passed for 2,878 yards, 20 touchdowns and been intercepted five times. Junior running back Jeremiyah Love has rushed for 869 yards and 12 touchdowns. Junior running back Ralph Dixon has rushed for 778 yards and 12 touchdowns. Junior running back Dylan Van has rushed for 644 yards and 12 touchdowns. Sophomore receiver Jeremiah McClellan has 41 receptions for 989 yards and nine touchdowns. Senior receiver Ayden Robinson-Wayne has 51 receptions for 646 yards and seven touchdowns. … Junior Kyran Franklin has made 82 tackles and seven tackles for loss. Junior defensive lineman Tyler Gant has made 68 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, five sacks and an interception. Senior linebacker Kendall Huston has made 56 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, six sacks and five interceptions. Senior linebacker Jaycob Tatum 52 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and six sacks.
On Liberty North: Makes first state title game appearance, but its coach, Greg Jones, won two state championships during his tenure at Kearney, where he went 119-23. … Has strong special teams with kicker Blake Craig, who has 13 field goals this season, including one from 50 yards. … Running back Cayden Arzola rushed for 105 yards and scored twice against Troy. On the season he’s rushed for 1,076 yards and 15 touchdowns. … Quarterback Sam Van Dyne has passed for 2,036 yards, 20 touchdowns and been intercepted five times. Senior receiver Justis Braden has 39 receptions for 668 yards and five touchdowns. Junior receiver Tate McGuire has 28 receptions for 464 yards and six touchdowns. … Sophomore Melvin Laster has made 70 tackles and eight sacks. Junior Eric Henkel has made 59 tackles. Defense has 11 interceptions and recovered 10 fumbles.
Mexico Bulldogs at St. Mary’s Dragons
When: 2 p.m. Saturday.
What: Class 3 semifinal.
Records: Mexico 10-2; St. Mary’s 10-1.
Rankings: St. Mary’s, No. 1 small school STLhighschoolsports.com, No. 1 Class 3 Missouri Media.
Last week: Mexico 20, Seneca 7; St. Mary’s 44, Park Hills Central 7.
Up next: Cardinal Ritter (7-6) or St. Pius X–Kansas City (11-1).
On Mexico: Defeated reigning Class 3 champion Blair Oaks 49-14 in district title game. … Has never played for a state championship according to the MSHSAA online record book. … Two losses this season were to Hannibal, a Class 4 semifinalist, and at Kirksville. ... Offense is run heavy with senior running back Michael White rushing for 849 yards and 18 touchdowns. Junior running back Andrew Shivers has rushed for 1,075 yards and 17 touchdowns. Junior quarterback Ty Sims has passed for 383 yards, four touchdowns and been intercepted once. White has a team-high eight receptions for 123 yards and a score. … Junior Morgan Grubb has 106 tackles. Junior Andrew Runge has made 89 tackles. Senior Deacon Haag has made 68 tackles and six sacks. White, Runge and Shivers have combined for 14 interceptions. Team has made 20 interceptions and recovered six fumbles.
On St. Mary’s: Makes third semifinal appearance in school history and second in three seasons. Has never played for a state championship. … Has defeated every in-state opponent by 27 or more points this season. Scored 41 or more points on every in-state opponent this season. Allowed more than one touchdown to two in-state opponents — Class 2 semifinalist Lutheran St. Charles and Class 4 quarterfinalist St. Dominic. … Outscored its first three postseason opponents 154-20. … Senior receiver Kevin Coleman Jr. is among the most highly sought-after recruits in the country. He has 30 receptions for 777 yards and has scored 23 total touchdowns. Senior quarterback Caron Spann has passed for 1,832 yards, 31 touchdowns and been intercepted twice. Junior running back Jamal Roberts has rushed for 643 yards and nine touchdowns. Junior receiver Chase Hendricks has 21 receptions for 461 yards and 11 touchdowns. … Junior linebacker Kaliel Boyd has 68 tackles, five tackles for loss, three sacks and an interception. Senior linebacker Achille Kpeya Jr. has 60 tackles, seven tackles for loss and five sacks. Junior defensive lineman Gabe Booker has 36 tackles, seven tackles for loss and eight sacks. Senior cornerback De’Shawn Fuller has 32 tackles, two tackles for loss, two sacks and four interceptions.
Cardinal Ritter Lions at St. Pius X-Kansas City Warriors
When: 2 p.m. Saturday.
What: Class 3 semifinal.
Records: Cardinal Ritter 7-6; St. Pius X 11-1.
Rankings: St. Pius X, No. 3 Class 3 Missouri Media.
Last week: Cardinal Ritter 48, Owensville 6; St. Pius X 42, Pleasant Hill 13.
Up next: St. Mary’s (10-1) or Mexico (10-2).
On Cardinal Ritter: Makes second consecutive semifinal appearance and third in four seasons. Finished as Class 4 runner-up in 2018. … Lost final four regular-season games, including two against reigning Class 5 champion and current semifinalist Jackson along with one each against St. Mary’s and Bowling Green. ... Defeated Lutheran North 20-18 in the district championship game. … Outscored Owensville 26-0 in the first half last week. Five different players scored touchdowns, including two by Jamorian Parker. Antwon McKay passed for two TDs and rushed for another. … Cardinal Ritter has not submitted complete statistics to STLhighschoolsports.com.
On St. Pius X–KC: Class 2 runner-up last season to Lamar. Has played in seven state title games and won four, the most recent a Class 2A title in 2002. Between 1998 and 2002 played in four state championship game and won three. … Only loss this season came to St. James Academy, which is the reigning Kansas Class 4A state champion and will defend its title this weekend. … Won six games in a row. Only opponent to score more than seven points in that stretch was Pleasant Hill last week. Defense posted four shutouts and held eight opponents to seven or fewer points scored. … Quarterback Jack Mosh passed for 150 yards and two touchdowns last week. Running back Robbie Sharp rushed for 82 yards and two touchdowns. Returned a kickoff for a touchdown, too.
Lafayette County Huskers at Lutheran St. Charles Cougars
When: 1 p.m. Saturday.
What: Class 2 semifinal.
Records: Lafayette County 12-1; Lutheran St. Charles 10-2.
Rankings: Lafayette County, No. 7 Class 2 Missouri Media; Lutheran St. Charles, No. 4 small school STLhighschoolsports.com, No. 6 Class 2 Missouri Media.
Last week: Lafayette County 52, Bowling Green 32; Lutheran St. Charles 49, Lift For Life 36.
Up next: Lamar (12-0) or Richmond (11-1).
On Lafayette County: Has won two of its three previous semifinal appearances. Has never won a state championship. … Outscored its competition by an average margin of victory of 51-12. Has not been held to fewer than 34 points in any game this season. Has scored 50 or more points in six games and broken 70 points scored three times. … Won 12 in a row after it lost 39-34 in Week 1 to Hamilton. … Bowling Green’s 32 points last week were the most it has allowed an opponent since Week 1. ... Defense posted six shutouts and held eight opponents to seven or fewer points.
On Lutheran St. Charles: Advanced to first semifinal in program history. … Won seven games in a row. Only losses this season came to Denver Lutheran and St. Mary’s, both of which remain alive in the playoffs. … Led Lift For Life 42-24 at halftime last week. … Defense has posted five shutouts and held seven opponents to seven or fewer points. … Senior running back and Stanford recruit Arlen Harris Jr. has rushed for 1,415 yards and scored 33 touchdowns. Senior quarterback Aaron Coffey has passed for 2,071 yards, 25 touchdowns and been intercepted twice. Junior receiver Michael Parr Jr. has 26 receptions for 673 yards and 11 touchdowns. Senior receiver Aidan McLean and sophomore receiver Kaleb Mays have combined for 49 receptions for 916 yards and 13 touchdowns. … Sophomore linebacker Ayden Harris has made 161 tackles, seven tackles for loss, two sacks and an interception. Senior linebacker Aaron Powell has made 103 tackles, four tackles for loss, two sacks and an interception. Senior defensive lineman and Arkansas State recruit Ashtin Rusteyemer has made 63 tackles, 13 tackles for loss and four sacks. Senior defensive lineman and Murray State recruit Jaydon Wannstedt has made 64 tackles, 14 tackles for loss and one sack.