Illinois Class 6A football state championship spotlight: East St. Louis defense eager for another battle

“We know it’s going to be a tough game in the trenches,” Wilson said. “We know it’s going to be a lot of head banging, a lot of head knocking. We’ve been preparing and it’s been fun because that’s what we like. It’s nothing to us. They haven’t seen anything like us.”

Wilson has been excellent this season with 123 tackles and five sacks. Mays has made 70 tackles and six sacks. Hayden has racked up 107 tackles and five sacks. And that’s not including the linebackers who are free to shoot gaps when the offensive line is trying to buy time for the quarterback and running back to do what they’re supposed to do.

“It feels great to be part of the team,” Mays said. “We value one another, play with each other and stop the opponent from scoring on us so the offense can go out and play and have fun like us.”

To combat the Flyers' overwhelming size, opponents have done what they can to get them on their heels. The quarterback barking a hard count is a recurring test. In the semifinal game last week, Crete-Monee threw a curveball at the Flyers. The offensive line would pop up after appearing to be set in an attempt to draw East St. Louis offsides. It proved effective as the Flyers jumped more than once. And if it worked last week, East Side is betting Cary-Grove will try something similar.