|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 10/2/2019
|Illinois Football Class 8A
|Last Week
|1. Lincoln-Way East (0-0)
|1
|2. Gurnee Warren (0-0)
|3
|3. Hinsdale Central (0-0)
|4
|4. Loyola Academy (0-0)
|5
|5. Niles Notre Dame (0-0)
|5
|6. Homewood-Flossmoor (0-0)
|2
|7. Minooka (0-0)
|7
|8. Neuqua Valley (0-1)
|9
|9. Oswego (0-0)
|8
|10. Edwardsville (4-1)
|NR
|On the bubble: Bolingbrook (0-0), South Elgin (0-0), Barrington (0-0), St. Charles East (0-0)
|Illinois Football Class 7A
|Last Week
|1. Chicago Mount Carmel (0-0)
|1
|2. Nazareth Academy (4-1)
|2
|3. Glenbard West (0-0)
|3
|4. Chicago Phillips (4-0)
|4
|5. Batavia (0-1)
|5
|6. Hersey (0-0)
|8
|7. Chicago Brother Rice (0-0)
|7
|8. Rolling Meadows (0-0)
|9
|9. Benet Academy (0-0)
|10
|10. St. Charles North (0-0)
|NR
|On the bubble: Conant (Ill.) (0-0), Normal Community (0-0), Rockton Hononegah (0-0), Willowbrook (0-0), Tinley Park Andrew (0-0)
|Illinois Football Class 6A
|Last Week
|1. Chatham Glenwood (0-0)
|1
|2. Crete-Monee (0-0)
|2
|3. Providence Catholic (0-0)
|4
|4. Cary-Grove (0-0)
|4
|5. Oak Lawn Richards (0-0)
|6
|6. Chicago Simeon (0-0)
|7
|7. Prairie Ridge (0-0)
|8
|8. Yorkville (0-0)
|9
|9. Normal Community West (0-0)
|NR
|10. Antioch (0-0)
|10
|On the bubble: Peoria Central (0-0), Lemont (0-0), Kaneland (0-0), Springfield, Illinois (0-0)
|Illinois Football Class 5A
|Last Week
|1. East St. Louis (5-0)
|1
|2. Montini (0-0)
|2
|3. Sterling (0-0)
|3
|4. Rockford Boylan (0-0)
|4
|5. Hillcrest (0-5)
|5
|6. Sycamore (0-0)
|7
|7. Marion (5-0)
|10
|8. St. Rita (0-0)
|8
|9. Sacred Heart-Griffin (0-0)
|6
|10. Kankakee (0-0)
|NR
|On the bubble: Carbondale (4-1), Dunlap (0-0), Marmion Academy (0-0), Morris (0-0), Triad (5-0), Cahokia (3-2), Joliet Catholic (0-0)
|Illinois Football Class 4A
|Last Week
|1. IC Catholic (1-0)
|1
|2. Rochester (0-0)
|2
|3. Coal City (0-0)
|3
|4. Richmond-Burton (0-0)
|4
|5. Stillman Valley (0-0)
|5
|6. Columbia (5-0)
|7
|7. Mount Zion (1-0)
|10
|8. Effingham (2-0)
|9
|9. Genoa-Kingston (0-0)
|8
|10. St. Francis (0-0)
|NR
|On the bubble: Illinois Valley Central (0-0), Bishop McNamara (0-0), Murphysboro (2-1), Taylorville (2-0), Benton, Illinois (3-0)
|Illinois Football Class 3A
|Last Week
|1. Wilmington (0-0)
|2
|2. Williamsville (0-0)
|1
|3. Byron (0-0)
|3
|4. Beardstown (2-0)
|4
|5. Nashville (5-0)
|5
|6. Vandalia (5-0)
|7
|7. Fairfield (0-0)
|6
|8. Pana (5-0)
|10
|9. Eureka, Illinois (0-0)
|9
|10. Princeton (4-1)
|NR
|On the bubble: Mount Carmel, Illinois (1-0), Quincy Notre Dame (3-0), Peotone (0-0), Monticello, Illinois (0-0), St. Joseph-Ogden (0-0), Du Quoin (5-0), Lisle (0-0), Mater Dei (4-1), Greenville (5-0)
|Illinois Football Class 2A
|Last Week
|1. Fieldcrest (0-0)
|2
|2. Clifton Central (0-0)
|1
|3. Maroa-Forsyth (0-0)
|5
|4. Gibson City (0-0)
|5
|5. Bismarck-Henning (0-0)
|7
|6. Decatur St. Teresa (0-0)
|3
|7. Knoxville (0-0)
|8
|8. Sterling Newman (0-0)
|4
|9. Orion (0-0)
|9
|10. Sesser-Valier (0-0)
|NR
|On the bubble: West Carroll (0-0), Auburn (0-0)
|Illinois Football Class 1A
|Last Week
|1. Lena-Winslow (0-0)
|2
|1. Forreston (0-0)
|1
|3. Central A&M (1-0)
|3
|4. Camp Point Central (2-0)
|4
|4. Kewanee (0-0)
|5
|6. Morrison (Ill.) (0-0)
|NR
|7. Ottawa Marquette (1-0)
|6
|8. Aquin (0-0)
|10
|9. Watseka (0-0)
|NR
|10. Athens (0-0)
|NR
|On the bubble: Aurora Christian (0-0), Carrollton (4-1), Princeville (0-0), Hope Academy (0-0), Greenfield-Northwestern (4-1), Tuscola (0-0)