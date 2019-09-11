|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 9/11/2019
|Illinois Football Class 8A
|Last Week
|1. Lincoln-Way East (0-0)
|1
|2. Homewood-Flossmoor (0-0)
|2
|3. Loyola Academy (0-0)
|3
|4. Gurnee Warren (0-0)
|4
|5. Chicago Marist (0-0)
|5
|6. Hinsdale Central (0-0)
|7
|7. Minooka (0-0)
|8
|8. Bolingbrook (0-0)
|NR
|9. Oswego (0-0)
|10
|10. Edwardsville (1-1)
|6
|On the bubble: Neuqua Valley (0-0), Niles Notre Dame (0-0), Barrington (0-0), Waubonsie (0-0), O'Fallon (1-1), Fremd (0-0)
|Illinois Football Class 7A
|Last Week
|1. Chicago Mount Carmel (0-0)
|1
|2. Glenbard West (0-0)
|2
|3. Nazareth Academy (1-1)
|3
|4. Chicago Brother Rice (0-0)
|4
|5. Batavia (0-1)
|6
|6. Wheaton Warrenville South (0-0)
|7
|7. Rockton Hononegah (0-0)
|9
|8. Rolling Meadows (0-0)
|10
|9. DeKalb, Illinois (0-0)
|10
|10. Hersey (0-0)
|NR
|On the bubble: St. Charles North (0-0), Normal Community (0-0), Benet Academy (0-0), Conant (Ill.) (0-0), Jacobs (0-0), Maine West (0-0), Willowbrook (0-0), Wheaton North (0-0), Belleville West (1-1), Moline (1-0)
|Illinois Football Class 6A
|Last Week
|1. Oak Lawn Richards (0-0)
|1
|2. Cary-Grove (0-0)
|2
|3. Chicago Phillips (2-0)
|2
|4. Prairie Ridge (0-0)
|4
|5. Crete-Monee (0-0)
|5
|6. Chatham Glenwood (0-0)
|7
|7. Providence Catholic (0-0)
|6
|8. Peoria Central (0-0)
|10
|9. Chicago Simeon (0-0)
|9
|10. Kaneland (0-0)
|NR
|On the bubble: Yorkville (0-0), Springfield, Illinois (0-0), Normal Community West (0-0), Rock Island (0-0), Lemont (0-0), Antioch (0-0), Fenton (Bensenville, IL) (0-0)
|Illinois Football Class 5A
|Last Week
|1. East St. Louis (2-0)
|1
|2. Montini (0-0)
|2
|3. Sterling (0-0)
|6
|4. St. Rita (0-0)
|4
|5. Rockford Boylan (0-0)
|8
|6. Sacred Heart-Griffin (0-0)
|3
|7. Sycamore (0-0)
|5
|8. Hillcrest (0-2)
|10
|9. Joliet Catholic (0-0)
|6
|10. St. Laurence (0-0)
|NR
|On the bubble: DeLassalle (0-0), Carbondale (2-0), Cahokia (1-1), Kankakee (0-0), Marion (2-0), Metamora (0-0), Glenbard South (0-0), Triad (2-0), Payson Seymour (0-0), Freeburg (2-0)
|Illinois Football Class 4A
|Last Week
|1. IC Catholic (1-0)
|1
|2. Rochester (0-0)
|3
|3. Coal City (0-0)
|4
|4. Richmond-Burton (0-0)
|5
|6. Columbia (2-0)
|6
|7. Stillman Valley (0-0)
|10
|8. Effingham (1-0)
|8
|8. Taylorville (1-0)
|7
|10. Genoa-Kingston (0-0)
|9
|11. Woodstock Marian (0-0)
|NR
|On the bubble: Herscher (0-0), Mount Zion (1-0), Prairie Central (0-0), Freeburg (2-0)
|Illinois Football Class 3A
|Last Week
|1. Williamsville (0-0)
|3
|2. Wilmington (0-0)
|5
|3. Byron (0-0)
|1
|4. Lisle (0-0)
|8
|5. Beardstown (2-0)
|9
|6. Eureka, Illinois (0-0)
|2
|7. Fairfield (0-0)
|10
|8. Nashville (2-0)
|NR
|9. Vandalia (2-0)
|NR
|10. Quincy Notre Dame (1-0)
|NR
|On the bubble: Monticello, Illinois (0-0), Peotone (0-0), Princeton (1-1), Pana (2-0), Pecatonica (0-0), Farmington, Illinois (0-0), Carlinville (1-1), Du Quoin (2-0), Greenville (2-0)
|Illinois Football Class 2A
|Last Week
|1. Gibson City (0-0)
|1
|2. Maroa-Forsyth (0-0)
|2
|3. Clifton Central (0-0)
|3
|4. Sterling Newman (0-0)
|5
|5. Decatur St. Teresa (0-0)
|4
|6. Bismarck-Henning (0-0)
|6
|7. Orion (0-0)
|7
|8. Fieldcrest (0-0)
|8
|9. Rockridge (0-0)
|10
|10. Knoxville (0-0)
|NR
|On the bubble: Bloomington Central Catholic (0-0), Auburn (0-0), West Carroll (0-0), Eldorado (0-0), Illini West (0-0), Red Bud (2-0)
|Illinois Football Class 1A
|Last Week
|1. Forreston (0-0)
|1
|2. Lena-Winslow (0-0)
|2
|3. Tuscola (0-0)
|3
|4. Central A&M (1-0)
|4
|5. Aurora Christian (0-0)
|6
|6. Camp Point Central (2-0)
|5
|7. Kewanee (0-0)
|7
|8. Arcola (0-0)
|8
|9. Ottawa Marquette (0-0)
|9
|10. Carrollton (2-0)
|10
|On the bubble: Athens (0-0), Brown County (1-1), Princeville (0-0), Aquin (0-0), Morrison (Ill.) (0-0)