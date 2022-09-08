Injuries, low numbers force Alton Marquette to forfeit to Columbia

The Alton Marquette football team has forfeited its home game scheduled for Friday against Columbia because of a lack of healthy players after last week’s 48-7 loss to Salem.

Marquette athletics director Brian Hoener shared a statement from the school that addressed the forfeiture.

“In our game this past Friday the Marquette football program sustained key injuries that will limit the number of players available for our game. … As a result, we have made the difficult decision to not play our upcoming game this Friday, against Columbia,” reads part of the statement.

Marquette (0-3) has lost 14 games in a row. The Explorers haven't won since beating Wood River 28-12 on April 9, 2021, during the Illinois High School Association’s spring football season after the fall season was moved due to COVID-19. It was the first season for Marquette coach Leon McElrath, who was hired in February of 2020 after two years at McCluer North.

Marquette has every intention of returning to the field for its Week 4 home game against Mater Dei (1-1).

“The health and safety of our players are at the forefront of every decision we make, including this one, and our focus remains on the long-term growth of the program,” read the statement. “We look forward to having our players back and healthy for our homecoming game on Friday, September 16th.”