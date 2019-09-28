LADUE — Luke Bernstein brought his lunch box.
A senior left guard for the MICDS football team's offensive line, Bernstein and his cohorts were going to be busy Saturday afternoon.
“Having our starting quarterback out we knew the passing game wasn't going to be as heavy,” Bernstein said. “We knew this game was on us. We had to put forth a great effort and really be held accountable for this one.”
With its offensive line flexing its muscle, MICDS rushed past arch rival and Metro League foe John Burroughs for a 44-22 victory at Ron Holtman Stadium on the campus of MICDS.
The No. 9 small school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings and No. 7 in the Class 4 Missouri Media poll, MICDS (4-1 overall, 2-1 league) was without sophomore quarterback Reagan Andrew, who suffered a hand injury in last week's 38-37 loss at Priory. In his place was his favorite target, freshman Winston Moore. The 5-foot-7 and 145-pound Moore spent the first four games of the season as the Rams top wide receiver. He transitioned to quarterback this week and made his debut on homecoming.
No pressure.
“The coaches prepared me,” Winston said. “We've been improving all week and it feels amazing.”
MICDS runs an option offense but hasn't been shy about passing the ball to keep its opponents honest. That wasn't going to happen with Winston. He attempted one pass on Saturday and it was intercepted. Instead, the Rams were going to win or lose with their rushing attack and Burroughs knew it. It just couldn't consistently stop it.
“They're going to run their option game, do a lot of formations and do a lot of window dressing,” Burroughs coach John Merritt said. “They love to keep their offense on the field. You could interchange a lot of guys at the skill positions for them but their offensive line is good. They make room for those guys.”
Injuries ravaged MICDS last week but it was able to get a few players back on the field, including running backs Nate Smith and Steve Hall. Both of them proved boons for the Rams. Smith, a junior, rushed for 200 yards on 11 carries and scored a 33-yard touchdown. Hall rushed 12 times for 86 yards and scored a 17-yard touchdown. Moore rushed nine times for 37 yards and scored twice. Senior Garrison Moody scored a pair of short touchdowns, too.
“After last Saturday's game we were expecting to come into this week very shorthanded. Our training staff did a great job, we got guys healthy this week,” MICDS coach Matt Buha said. “I give our guys credit for going to work and getting better each day. I'm really glad our guys were able to execute.”
MICDS has won the last four meetings with Burroughs (4-1, 2-1). The Bombers showed flashes of breaking through but were in a 21-0 hole at the end of the first quarter. MICDS blocked a pair of punts that allowed it start drives on the Bombers 31- and 14-yard lines. Both resulted in touchdowns in short order.
“Those two blocked punts just took all the energy out of us. One blocked punt I lose sleep over. Two blocked punts? That's probably a year off my life,” Merritt said. “They're too good to give them the short field like that twice in the first quarter.”
Burroughs held MICDS scoreless in the second quarter and went into halftime trailing 21-0.
The Bombers cut the lead to 21-6 when sophomore quarterback Duncan Cloniger rushed in for a 6-yard touchdown. It was the first points Burroughs scored on MICDS after being shutout the last two years.
While MICDS put the ball in the air just once Cloniger was slinging it all over the place. The 6-foot-1 and 160-pounder completed 23 of 42 passes to nine receivers for 317 yards. Cloniger connected with sophomore receiver Adisa Roberts for a 38-yard touchdown in the final minute. Roberts caught five passes for 89 yards.
Burroughs was able to get its rushing attack going with junior Malachi Chunn, churning his way to 82 yards on 14 carries. The Bombers did lose sophomore running back Miles Jolly to injury in the first half. He managed 34 yards on four carries before he crumpled to the turf after a hit and did not return.
“We've got some things to figure out,” Merritt said. “I'm excited about what we have. We're still in pretty good position.”
MICDS doesn't expect to get Andrew back under center for several weeks. Until it does, the job will go to Moore, who would be the latest Moore to play the position. His older brother, Tre, quarterbacked Burroughs to a win over MICDS in 2014. Both of Winston's older brothers were Bombers but he said blood was thicker when it came time for them to choose a side Saturday.
“I know they were supporting me,” Winston said.
Winston had the full support of his coach and teammates, too. Buha marveled at how well the freshman handled himself.
“He did some really, really good things and didn't get too high. He made some mistakes and didn't get too low,” Buha said. “I'm proud of him for handling the situation the way he did. For a young man, that's incredible.”
It certainly didn't hurt that the offensive line dominated. The Rams' biggest boys put their stamp on the game and helped deliver a bounce-back victory.
“It did feel like a long week, we knew they were a great team,” Bernstein said. “Our whole line is bonded together. When you have five people like that moving together it's a great thing.”