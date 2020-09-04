Inman shines on both sides of ball as Fox continues its dominance of Seckman

ARNOLD — Fox High senior Brock Inman did it all on Friday night.
The Warriors quarterback ran the offense, was a standout on defense — and if the concession stand at wasn’t closed due to coronavirus concerns - Inman might have sold some popcorn too.
Inman scored two touchdowns and had a key interception to lead Fox to a 34-7 win over district rival Seckman.
“It's so hard to do what he does, we ask him to do so many things and I'm super proud of him,” Fox coach Brent Tinker said. “As a person, as a player, he's just what you want. He's a tough kid, he can take hard coaching, he's smart, he gets better, he learns from his mistakes. I think he’s definitely got a future on Saturdays.”
Inman ran for 96 yards, Jake Waters rushed for 90 yards and Chase Maxey ran for three touchdowns as Fox (2-0) beat the Jaguars for the 14th successive game and the 15th time in the last 16 meetings.
“Your blood boils,” Inman said of the rivalry. “On the field, you are not friends. It’s a big rivalry. Glad to make it 14.”
Maxey said the players could feel the intensity during the week leading up to the game.
“It starts from Sunday and ends on Friday,” Maxey said. “We knew it was going to be a dog fight. This is one of their better teams we played.”
Inman put together a highlight reel six-play stretch as Fox put the game out of reach in the third quarter.
He started the surge by breaking free for a 19-yard touchdown run to give Fox a 27-7 lead late in the third and three plays later Inman picked off a Cole Ruble pass to give the ball back to the Warriors.
Two plays later, Inman while on the run, threw a perfect pass to Maxey at the Jaguars 1-yard line. Maxey eventually pounded it in to make it 34-7.
“I was kind of surprised when I did all three of those things and it's all the emotion of playing these guys,” Inman said.
Maxey capped both of Fox’s opening drives with touchdown runs of 16 and 28 yards to push the lead to 13-0 in the first quarter.
“There's always a wide-open gap,” Maxey said. “Our linemen have just been bullying every team we’ve come up against so far. I really hope they continue on that because that's really going to push us deep into the season.”
The Warriors' ground and pound attack controlled the line of scrimmage in the game’s opening quarter with Inman and Waters moving the sticks between the tackles, allowing Maxey to exploit an opening on the right side for both of his scores.
“Big pushes on the line,” Inman said. “They lived angry. They always have to. And I'm just proud of them.”
Fox held the ball for almost 9 minutes in the first quarter - ran 15 plays to Seckman's four and outgained the Jaguars 94-15.
Seckman (1-1) got its offense going to start the second quarter, marching 61 yards in seven plays. Ruble, who led the team with 74 yards on the ground, finished the drive with a 2-yard touchdown run to get the Jaguars on the board.
Seckman was its own worst enemy at times. The Jaguars had eight penalties for 70 yards, including three personal fouls, in the first half and also had a botched handoff that led to an 8-yard loss the helped thwart their momentum on the possession following Ruble’s touchdown. That drive ended with the Jaguars getting stopped a half yard short on fourth down.
“We went for it,” Seckman coach Nick Baer said. “We needed six yards. We got five and a half. You know if we're going to beat Fox, we're going to have to take chances. And that didn't go our way and then from there we gave up the score, we got a couple guys get injured and we just couldn't keep up.”
Fox capitalized with an Inman 1-yard touchdown run on a quarterback keeper to give it a 20-7 halftime lead.
The Warriors had 146 yards rushing in the first half, and 161 total, from scrimmage in the first half, compared to 93 for the Jaguars.
“It was a good program system win,” Tinker said. “Sloppy, but it's week 2 and thank God we're playing football, so it's OK. We're very blessed to learn from another win this week.”
