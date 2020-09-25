Inman's big night powers Fox past St. Dominic, to 5-0 start

O’FALLON, Mo. — Fox quarterback Brock Inman was feeling it all day. That turned out to be bad news for St. Dominic.
“I was in a very good mood this morning and the whole day, so I knew something was going to be different,” Inman said.
That something turned out to be 180 yards rushing and three touchdowns by the senior Friday to lead Fox to a 42-10 win over host St. Dominic in the first football meeting between the schools, made possible when both had openings related to COVID-19 on their schedules.
“Enjoying what you do matters, and I think Brock enjoys what he is doing,” Fox coach Brent Tinker said. “He loves playing football. All these boys love playing football. So yeah, I think mood matters.”
Jake Waters ran for 83 yards and added a 24-yard pass for Fox (5-0), No. 9 in the Class 6 state rankings. Chase Maxey ran for 71 yards and two touchdowns.
Fox’s defense also got into the fun forcing four turnovers, the first two of which led to touchdowns and the last allowed the Warriors to run out the clock.
“We had one turnover coming into week five, and it was a week one turnover,” St. Dominic coach Blake Markway said. “And we hadn’t fumbled the ball yet, so yeah, four turnovers will cost you, and that's just poor execution on our part.”
Inman set the tone with his legs from the start, bursting through the right side of the Fox line on the fifth play of the game for a 52-yard touchdown.
The senior quarterback would make St. Dominic pay for a fumble at midfield late in the first quarter. Inman’s 40-yard run to start the second quarter set up his 2-yard run two plays later. He even ran in the 2-point attempt to give Fox a 14-3 lead.
“Offensive line and my wide receivers making the blocks, all the blocking was key,” Inman said.
Inman wasn’t done. He showed off his elusiveness on a highlight-reel worthy run making several Crusaders miss on a 33-yard scamper that moved the ball deep into St. Dominic territory. Three plays later, Inman found another hole on the right side of the line to find the end zone for the third time on an 11-yard run.
Fox again capitalized on the second St. Dominic fumble of the half on the next play from scrimmage. Waters got it going with a 24-yard halfback pass to Luke Pisoni and Maxey bounced off a defender en route to a 9-yard touchdown run to give the Warriors a 28-3 lead at halftime.
Inman finished the first half with 158 yards rushing on 11 carries. The only time he was stopped for no gain was when he took a knee to end the half.
St. Dominic (3-2), No. 9 in the Class 4 state rankings, scored its lone points of the first half off its first possession with a 23-yard field goal by Jack Heinrich.
Crusaders running back Jackson Overton, who had rushed for 565 yards in their first four games, gained 30 yards on his first 6 carries, but was held to just three more on his final 7 carries of the half. Overton finished with 48 yards on 19 carries.
“It was bringing intensity and formation recognition with our DBs and linebackers,” Pisoni said.
Stopping the run was a priority for the Warriors.
“We knew that if our D-line did not shut down the inside gaps they were going to (establish the run) and early on our D-line was not shutting down inside gap,” Tinker said. “So, I think our D-line played a little bit more disciplined and kind of forced those plays to bump to linebackers that were where they were supposed to be.”
Fox added a 6-yard touchdown run by Maxey in the third and capped its scoring with a 63-yard run by Waters.
St. Dominic found the end zone on a 39-yard touchdown pass from Gabe Serri to Matthew Willenbrink early in the fourth. Serri went 10 for 23 passing for 171 yards.
“We're Class 4 and playing a top 10 Class 6 team, but you know we should never back down from that,” Markway said. “We should take that as an opportunity to see a team that's going to be big, physical and fast to prepare us for the playoffs. You'd rather play these games right now and get beat but learn something and improve something from them so you're more ready for the playoffs.”
Fox at St. Dominic
Fox at St. Dominic
Fox at St. Dominic
Fox at St. Dominic
Fox at St. Dominic
Fox at St. Dominic
Fox at St. Dominic
Fox at St. Dominic
Fox at St. Dominic
Fox at St. Dominic
Fox at St. Dominic
Fox at St. Dominic
Fox at St. Dominic
Fox at St. Dominic
Fox at St. Dominic
Fox at St. Dominic
Fox at St. Dominic
Fox at St. Dominic
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.