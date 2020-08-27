 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jackson at Fort Zumwalt West Jaguars
0 comments

Jackson at Fort Zumwalt West Jaguars

Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
Joplin at Fort Zumwalt West Football

Fort Zumwalt West's Nick Herbst (7) carries the ball against Joplin, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Fort Zumwalt West High School in O'Fallon, Mo. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

When: 7 p.m. Friday.

2019 records: Jackson 13-1; Fort Zumwalt West 10-3.

Live stream: stlsportsproductions.com/fzw-football.html

On Jackson: Fort Zumwalt West is the third opponent to be slotted in as Jackson’s opener. Jackson was scheduled to face Roosevelt, but that was canceled when St. Louis Public Schools opted to move football into the spring. Jackson then was headed to Indiana to play Gibson Southern, but that date was squashed because “their (COVID) case numbers were growing (in Indiana),” coach Brett Eckley told SEMOball.com. … Jackson returns a high-powered offense with senior quarterback Cael Welker running the show. He threw for nearly 3,000 yards and 41 touchdowns. Junior receiver Kannen Turley caught 14 touchdown passes last season. Jackson will have to fill in the hole left by standout running back Seth Waters, who had more than 1,000 yards on the ground last fall. … Defensively, Jackson will be solid again. Last season Jackson didn’t give up more than 20 points to any opponent until the Class 5 championship game, when Carthage escaped with a 27-21 victory.

On Zumwalt West: Jaguars originally had Eureka on the schedule, a game canceled because of St. Louis County’s coronavirus restrictions. Jaguars last played Jackson in 2003, losing 32-3. … A Class 6 semifinalist for the second time in school history last fall, the Jaguars have some big shoes to fill on both sides of the ball. Graduation took their quarterback, top three rushers, leading receiver and leading tackler. ... Senior Chris Kerr is the top returning receiver after catching 35 passes for 400 yards and seven touchdowns. Senior linebacker Nick Matyiko made 97 tackles, 27 tackles for loss and seven sacks as a junior. Senior linebacker Liam Webb made 85 tackles and 11 tackles for loss.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports