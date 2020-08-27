Jackson at Fort Zumwalt West Jaguars

On Jackson: Fort Zumwalt West is the third opponent to be slotted in as Jackson’s opener. Jackson was scheduled to face Roosevelt, but that was canceled when St. Louis Public Schools opted to move football into the spring. Jackson then was headed to Indiana to play Gibson Southern, but that date was squashed because “their (COVID) case numbers were growing (in Indiana),” coach Brett Eckley told SEMOball.com. … Jackson returns a high-powered offense with senior quarterback Cael Welker running the show. He threw for nearly 3,000 yards and 41 touchdowns. Junior receiver Kannen Turley caught 14 touchdown passes last season. Jackson will have to fill in the hole left by standout running back Seth Waters, who had more than 1,000 yards on the ground last fall. … Defensively, Jackson will be solid again. Last season Jackson didn’t give up more than 20 points to any opponent until the Class 5 championship game, when Carthage escaped with a 27-21 victory.