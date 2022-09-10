Jackson breaks loose to lead Marquette past Hazelwood Central

CLARKSON VALLEY — Justin Jackson loves his new role.

Even if it might be a temporary one.

The Marquette High junior running back turned in a breakout performance on Saturday night to help the Mustangs to a 23-7 win over Hazelwood Central in a Suburban Conference Yellow Pool contest in Clarkson Valley.

The Mustangs (3-0 overall, 1-0 league) remained unbeaten with a solid all-around effort.

Normally the second option in the backfield, Jackson carried the ball 25 times for 198 yards and two scores.

He was replacing senior Connor Griebenow, who is out for the time being with an injury.

Jackson came through with flying colors in his debut as the featured back.

"This is his first game as 'The Dude,' " Marquette coach Michael Stewart said. "He answered the call."

Indeed.

Jackson scored on a 2-yard run late in the first half to break a scoreless tie. He added a 6-yard scoring burst midway through the third quarter to push the lead to 14-0.

"It's good to know that Justin is here when we needed it," Marquette senior quarterback Jack Ahlbrand said.

Jackson managed to grind away at the Hawks (1-2, 0-1), wearing them down with short bursts throughout the second half. His longest gain was 24 yards. Otherwise, he picked apart the defense with 8- and and 9-yard scampers on a regular basis.

"I felt like I had to keep working until I show that I might be a No. 1 guy," Jackson said. "It feels good to let everyone know I can play."

Jackson came into the game with 105 yards on 29 carries. The majority of that work came after Griebenow went down Sept. 2 in a 14-2 win over Summit.

Stewart can't promise that Jackson will continue his role as top dog when Griebenow comes back.

But he feels it is important for the Mustangs to have depth in the backfield.

"Justin adds another dimension," Stewart said. "He's a physical, strong running back and he started going down hill and making the cuts when he needed to."

Jackson received plenty of help from a quick, aggressive offensive line that took control in the trenches in the second half.

Senior Tre Wince, juniors Ryan Mitchell and Joe Williams and sophomores Carter Stinehagen and Donny Fitzmaurice opened gaping holes for Jackson and Ahlbrand.

Marquette got off to a slow start offensively coming up empty on its first four possessions.

But Ahlbrand cranked up the machine late in the second quarter, engineering an 8-play, 54-yard march that served as a wakeup call. Ahlbrand hit Gavin Marsh on a 12-yard pass to set up Jackson's scoring run over left tackle.

The Mustangs used a defensive stand to get good field position on their second drive of the third period. Jackson capped off a 40-yard march with a 6-yard gallop up the middle.

Central charged back on a 7-yard scoring strike from quarterback Jackson Sommerville to Tobias Williams to trim the deficit in half. The touchdown was set by Jesse Johnson's 77-yard kickoff return.

The Marquette defense then took over from there. Senior Carter Creech picked off a pass in the end zone to thwart the Hawks' potential game-trying drive.

Jackson reeled off runs of 11, 18 and 20 to set up a 19-yard field goal by Jake Miller that pushed the lead to 17-7.

"We leaned on our defense early," Stewart said. "We knew that our offense would eventually get the steam that it needed to."

Ahlbrand sealed the outcome with a 1-yard scoring run midway through the final period.

"In the second half we just changed the mindset and everything started to work," Ahlbrand said.

Central was coming off a 27-20 win over Parkway West and carried plenty of momentum into Saturday's contest, which was delayed 69 minutes by lightning and rain after the first quarter.

"This is part of the growing pains," Central coach Carey Davis said. "We've got to get it together all the way around. We've just got to make sure we get better every single day."

The Mustangs have outscored their opponents 58-23 on the way to the quick getaway.