Jackson dominates in first half, rolls past Chaminade in Class 5 quarterfinal

CREVE COEUR — If the Jackson Indians were playing pinball, then they likely would have tilted Friday night.
But in football, Jackson kept lighting up the scoreboard in a 63-22 victory over the Chaminade Red Devils in a Class 5 quarterfinal at Don Olhms Field.
The Indians (12-0), the Class 5 runner-up last season, advanced to play on the road next week in the semifinals against Fort Zumwalt North. Chaminade ended its COVID-19 shortened season at 4-2.
"Jackson is a juggernaut," Chaminade coach Antoine Torrey said. "They're a very good, well-organized team. They are well-coached and prepared. They're big. Offensively, they are very good and we didn't play our best. You add those things together and you get what you get."
Chaminade ran just 27 plays in the first half. The Red Devils recorded one first down in the half. Chaminade had 67 yards of offense in the first half, with 38 coming on a reception by senior Teddy Sudekum. Chaminade punted six times and had three drives stopped by interception.
Jackson was hotter than a pepper sprout in the first half. The Indians scored eight touchdowns. Every drive ended with a touchdown but one. On that one, the Indians lost the ball on downs.
"Some things went our way and some things went against them," Jackson coach Brent Eackley said. "We played pretty hard and we executed well on offense. We were really efficient on offense. On defense, we played physical and we ran well to the ball. I'm really proud of our kids. I thought they were really sharp."
Jackson senior quarterback Cael Welker threw three touchdowns passes of 31, 13 and 33 yards and ran in for two scores to help the Indians race to a 56-0 at halftime. Welker, who just played in the first half, threw for 157 yards on 6 of 10 passing. He gained 52 yards on six carries. His touchdowns came on runs of 15 and 18 yards.
"We gave up a lot of big plays," Torrey said. "They deserve everything they got."
The Indians finished the half with 387 yards, including 230 yards on the ground. Senior running back Daniel Dickerson led the way with 88 yards on five carries. Sophomore Tony Williams added 78 yards on six carries.
"I don't know how fast we are, but the kids play fast," Eackley said. "We've got some experience and everything slows down for them."
Welker's first play from scrimmage was an incomplete pass. After that, Welker was lights out with his management of the half.
Jackson's speed and superior quickness was evident on the first half. The Indians went 57 yards on six plays in just 1 minute, 50 seconds with Welker scored from the 15. Junior Logan Burns added the first of nine extra points.
The scores came fast. Junior receiver Kannen Turley caught an 11-yard TD toss. Dickerson scored on a 42-yard run to make it 21-0 after the first quarter.
In the second quarter, senior Rhet Liley caught a 13-yard scoring strike. Welker ran in from the 18. Williams scored on a 47-yard gallop. To round out the first-half scoring, senior linebacker Garner Horman returned an interception 16 yards for a touchdown for a 56-0 lead with 3:08 showing.
"It was a pretty good first half, Eackley said. "Things went our way. Things clicked. We were pretty sharp."
At halftime, Torrey told his Red Devils to go out and show their courage and pride in their school.
"We said to just be a man. That's our motto here at Chaminade," Torrey said. "I told them I wanted them to come out and fight and don't lay down. Let's do something positive to remember this experience in this game. We wanted to end on a better note than we started and I think we did."
With a running clock in the second half, Chaminade came out and scored after a fumble recovery by Cam Epps, the senior quarterback and defensive back. On a fourth-and-goal from the 8-yard line, Epps hit Ryan King for a touchdown.
Jackson playing its reserves scored two plays later. Junior Joshua Wehrenberg scored on a 64-yard run.
The Red Devils added their second touchdown when senior Amar Johnson raced in to score on a 69-yard run with 2:11 left in the third quarter.
The final touchdown came when Sudekum caught a 33-yard touchdown pass from Epps with 7:18 remaining. Chaminade added two points on a pass to complete the scoring.
"I'm proud of your guys," Torrey said. "Nobody gave us a chance to get to this stage. This is a game of life and we'll learn from this. We'll move on. They deserved to advance and move on and we didn't. It's a good team."
Jackson is 36-2 since the 2018 season.
After the game, the Red Devils lined up along the goal line. The underclassmen hugged each senior in a procession.
"It's a tradition here at Chaminade," Torrey said. "We wanted to show a little love to each senior. It's passing the torch to the younger group. The next season starts tomorrow."
Class 5 Quarterfinal: Chaminade vs Jackson
