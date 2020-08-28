Jackson explodes early on way to bouncing Fort Zumwalt West

O'FALLON, Mo. — Fort Zumwalt West sophomore punter Michael Ludwig fumbled the snap from center deep in his own territory on Friday.
Ludwig, who also serves as the Jaguars quarterback, didn't panic.
He simply picked up the ball and headed down field. A few jukes and shakes later, Ludwig ended a 92-yard gallop in the end zone.
But that scintillating second-quarter touchdown run was the lone highlight for West in its season-opening contest against state-power Jackson.
Senior Cael Welker threw for six scores — five in the first half — to lead Jackson to a 49-13 win in the non-league affair at Dave Hoelkel Stadium.
The Indians, who lost to Carthage 27-21 in overtime in the Class 5 state title game last season, dominated on both sides of the ball from start to finish.
West won 10 of 13 games last year on its way to a Class 6 state semifinal berth.
But the Jags lost a host of talent from that team.
And it showed against the Indians.
Jackson, which has won 25 of its last 27 games, bolted out to a 35-0 lead midway through the second quarter and never looked back.
Sophomore Marquis Eckley hauled in three TD passes, including a 17-yard catch that pushed the lead to 42-6 with 1 minute, 58 seconds left in the second quarter.
West fumbled seven times in the first half and lost three of the bobbles inside its own 19-yard line.
"Jackson is the bar, it's the team that's playing where we want to get to," West coach Ben Pike said. "We were excited to play them."
The Jaguars coughed up the ball on their second play from scrimmage, which led to a Welker-to-Kannen Turley 19-yard scoring toss after just 47 seconds.
West made some noise on its third possession, marching down to the Indians' 9 on a pair of completions by Ludwig.
But two penalties stalled the potential game-tying march.
Jackson then drove 80 yards on four plays to regain the momentum. Welker hit Eckley on a 36-yard fly pattern down the sideline for a 14-0 cushion.
"Turnovers hurt, short fields hurt," Pike said. "You can't shoot yourself in the foot like we did against anybody, let alone a team like that."
Tony Williams muscled in from a yard out early in the second period to push the lead to 21-0.
The entire second half was played with a running clock.
Welker hit on 12 of 17 passes for 232 yards.
"I kind of expected them to be better defensively," Welker said of the Jaguars. "It was still good to play (a Class 6) opponent. This will be good for us in the end."
The Jaguars struggled to get into any rhythm offensively, with the exception of Ludwig's run, which brought the fans to their feet.
"Our defense carried us at the end of the season last year," Jackson veteran coach Brent Eckley said. "We have great senior leadership on that side of the ball.
West drew a sizeable crowd under the circumstances — only 25 percent capacity was allowed inside the stadium.
Fans, cheerleaders and band members all wore masks and fans were not allowed in without proper face coverings.
Senior Brent Graczyk scored on a 4-yard run for West with just over three minutes left in the contest.
