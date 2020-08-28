Jackson explodes early on way to bouncing Fort Zumwalt West

West fumbled seven times in the first half and lost three of the bobbles inside its own 19-yard line.

"Jackson is the bar, it's the team that's playing where we want to get to," West coach Ben Pike said. "We were excited to play them."

The Jaguars coughed up the ball on their second play from scrimmage, which led to a Welker-to-Kannen Turley 19-yard scoring toss after just 47 seconds.

West made some noise on its third possession, marching down to the Indians' 9 on a pair of completions by Ludwig.

But two penalties stalled the potential game-tying march.

Jackson then drove 80 yards on four plays to regain the momentum. Welker hit Eckley on a 36-yard fly pattern down the sideline for a 14-0 cushion.

"Turnovers hurt, short fields hurt," Pike said. "You can't shoot yourself in the foot like we did against anybody, let alone a team like that."

Tony Williams muscled in from a yard out early in the second period to push the lead to 21-0.

The entire second half was played with a running clock.

Welker hit on 12 of 17 passes for 232 yards.