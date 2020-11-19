Jackson Indians at Chaminade Red Devils

What: Class 5 quarterfinal.

When: 7 p.m. Friday.

Records: Jackson 11-0; Chaminade 4-1

Rankings: Jackson, No. 3 Class 5 Missouri Media; Chaminade, No. 10 Class 5 Missouri Media.

Last week: Jackson 49, Farmington 14; Chaminade 57, Parkway West 14.

Up next: Winner of Battle and Fort Zumwalt North in a semifinal.

On Jackson: Class 5 runner-up last season has returned with a vengeance. Indians have outscored the opposition on average 57-11. … Last week’s win was the first time since Week 1 the Indians did not score 50 or more points. … Senior quarterback Cael Welker completed 10 of 11 passes for 181 yards and four touchdowns. He rushed for 94 yards and another touchdown. … Kicker Logan Bruns put all seven of his kickoffs into the end zone for touchbacks. … Jackson is 35-2 since the 2018 season.

On Chaminade: Won consecutive district championships for the first time in school history. … Faces Jackson for second time in the last two decades and first time since 2008 when Jackson won a Class 5 regional 38-30 in double overtime. … Senior running back Amar Johnson has 910 combined rushing and receiving yards and scored 12 touchdowns. …Junior quarterback Cam Epps has thrown for 396 yards, five touchdowns and been intercepted three times. He’s rushed for 459 yards and three touchdowns. … Junior receiver Elijah Griffin has caught 12 passes for 198 yards and two touchdowns. … Senior linebacker Ryan King has made 37 tackles and an interception. … Senior linebacker Jimmy Grumich has made 33 tackles.

STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.