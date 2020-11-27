Jackson Indians at Fort Zumwalt North Panthers

What: Class 5 football state semifinal.
When: 7 p.m. Friday.
Records: Jackson 12-0; Fort Zumwalt North 11-1.
Rankings: Jackson, No. 3 Class 5 Missouri Media; Zumwalt North, No. 5 large school STLhighschoolsports.com, No. 7 Class 5 Missouri Media
Last week: Jackson 63, Chaminade 22; Fort Zumwalt North 35, Battle 14.
Up next: Winner of Platte County and Webb City in the state championship at 1 p.m. Dec. 5 at Helias High School.
Stream: MSHSAA.tv (if available), $10 pay-per-view per screen.
On Jackson: Makes ninth semifinal appearance and second in a row. … Finished as the 2019 Class 5 runner-up after losing to Carthage 27-21 in overtime. … Jackson advanced to consecutive title games when it played for the Class 4A championship in 1994 and 1995. It lost them both by a combined seven points. … Faces Fort Zumwalt North for the first time in school history. … Is 36-2 since 2018. … Senior quarterback Cael Welker has been the engine of the offense this season. Last week against Chaminade he directed the Indians to eight touchdown drives in the first half. Welker completed 6 of 10 passes for 157 yards and three touchdowns. He rushed for 52 yards on six carries and scored two more touchdowns. … Against Chaminade senior running back Daniel Dickerson rushed for 88 yards on five carries. Sophomore Tony Williams rushed for 78 yards on six carries and scored a touchdown. … Jackson has been held under 50 points scored twice this season — and both times it hit 49. … Chaminade’s 22 points scored last week was the second most allowed by Jackson this season. Cardinal Ritter scored 32 when it was defeated by Jackson 56-32 on Oct. 16.
On Fort Zumwalt North: Makes fourth semifinal appearance in five years and sixth in school history. ... Lost to Carthage 20-17 in last year’s semifinal. … Only semifinal win in school history was in 2016 before it finished as the Class 5 runner-up to Vianney. …Avenged only regular season loss by defeating Battle last week. … Senior quarterback Jack Newcomb has thrown for 1,152 yards, 14 touchdowns and been intercepted four times. He’s rushed for 779 yards and 13 touchdowns. … Senior running back Tyler Oakes has amassed 1,133 combined rushing and receiving yards and scored 15 touchdowns. … Senior running back Chris Futrell has rushed for 825 yards and scored a team-high 19 touchdowns. … Senior receiver Bobby Merris has caught 24 passes for 417 yards and five touchdowns. … Senior linebacker Parker Monnig has made 86 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and 16 sacks. He’s recovered five fumbles. … Senior linebacker Eddie Angelback has made 84 tackles. …Senior defensive back Robert Rezex has made 78 tackles, recovered three fumbles and made four interceptions. … At linebacker Futrell has made 51 tackles, six tackles for loss and seven sacks.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.